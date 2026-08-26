FITTED Price Today

The live FITTED (FITTED) price today is $ 0, with a 8.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current FITTED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FITTED.

FITTED currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 50,898, with a circulating supply of 999.96M FITTED. During the last 24 hours, FITTED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FITTED moved +9.56% in the last hour and +26.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FITTED (FITTED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.90K$ 50.90K $ 50.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 50.90K$ 50.90K $ 50.90K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,962,597.8133091 999,962,597.8133091 999,962,597.8133091

The current Market Cap of FITTED is $ 50.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FITTED is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999962597.8133091. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 50.90K.