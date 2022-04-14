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Top Fiat-backed Stablecoins by Market Capitalization

Fiat-backed stablecoins are digital assets directly pegged 1:1 to the value of a specific government-issued currency, such as the US Dollar. Issuing entities maintain reserves of actual fiat currency or equivalent liquid assets to back the tokens in circulation. This collateralized structure ensures high liquidity and stability, making them a cornerstone of crypto trading.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999927
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 183.22B
$ 67.83B
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00009
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
3
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 10.57B
$ 55.28K
4
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 4.49B
$ 141.03K
5
Global Dollar
Global Dollar
USDG
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 3.39B
$ 401.26M
6
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.99993
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 2.77B
$ 150.04M
7
Ripple USD
Ripple USD
RLUSD
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.08B
$ 308.60M
8
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998791
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 698.15M
$ 3.98M
9
Usual USD
Usual USD
USD0
$ 0.998771
-0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 549.71M
$ 1.97M
10
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9984
0.00%
0.00%
-0.04%
$ 493.62M
$ 5.57K
11
USDtb
USDtb
USDTB
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 484.51M
$ 2.47M
12
A7A5
A7A5
A7A5
$ 0.01211935
0.00%
+0.03%
+2.21%
$ 475.44M
$ 3.02K
13
First Digital USD
First Digital USD
FDUSD
$ 0.9987
-0.01%
-0.08%
-0.01%
$ 337.01M
$ 127.38K
14
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0.999757
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 275.10M
$ 56.01M
15
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999814
0.00%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 209.98M
$ 5.13M
16
EUR CoinVertible
EUR CoinVertible
EURCV
$ 1.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 169.52M
$ 24.38M
17
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999649
-0.03%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.79M
$ 5.70M
18
Cygnus Finance Global USD
Cygnus Finance Global USD
CGUSD
$ 0.995231
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 75.84M
$ 63.52
19
USDsui
USDsui
USDSUI
$ 1.001
+0.10%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 75.61M
$ 2.61M
20
Crown BRLV
Crown BRLV
BRLV
$ 0.19429
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.73%
$ 72.95M
$ 2.69K
21
DOLA
DOLA
DOLA
$ 0.997059
-0.01%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 62.16M
$ 780.84K
22
Royal Euro
Royal Euro
REUR
$ 4.13
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 62.01M
$ 19.80M
23
JPY Coin
JPY Coin
JPYC
$ 0.00625311
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.43%
$ 55.06M
$ 38.82K
24
AllUnity CHF
AllUnity CHF
CHFAU
$ 1.25
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 54.64M
$ 636.31
25
Brazilian Digital
Brazilian Digital
BRZ
$ 0.193265
-0.28%
0.00%
+0.45%
$ 52.06M
$ 11.41K
26
XUSD
XUSD
XUSD
$ 0.9994
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.15%
$ 44.54M
$ 53.52K
27
Gemini Dollar
Gemini Dollar
GUSD
$ 1.0
+0.02%
-0.00%
+0.17%
$ 39.51M
$ 259.58K
28
Aegis YUSD
Aegis YUSD
YUSD
$ 0.999468
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.13%
$ 34.93M
$ 9.80K
29
BUSD
BUSD
BUSD
$ 0.999843
+0.05%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 34.41M
$ 673.41
30
Frax Staked frxUSD
Frax Staked frxUSD
SFRXUSD
$ 1.21
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 33.60M
$ 449.04K
31
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 0.9996
-0.02%
-0.14%
+0.01%
$ 31.93M
$ 21.94K
32
Monerium EUR emoney
Monerium EUR emoney
EURE
$ 1.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 31.91M
$ 655.12K
33
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0.005415
+2.61%
+0.99%
+8.89%
$ 30.74M
$ 12.10M
34
Tokenised GBP
Tokenised GBP
TGBP
$ 1.36
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 27.36M
$ 62.46K
35
MetaMask USD
MetaMask USD
MUSD
$ 0.999837
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 27.35M
$ 3.17M
36
Liquity USD
Liquity USD
LUSD
$ 1.011
+0.30%
+0.00%
+0.50%
$ 26.86M
$ 42.22K
37
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2998
+0.20%
-2.12%
+1.28%
$ 26.49M
$ 226.11K
38
Electronic USD
Electronic USD
EUSD
$ 0.998179
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 22.36M
$ 956.15K
39
Hex Trust USD
Hex Trust USD
USDX
$ 0.990563
+0.07%
--
+0.32%
$ 21.09M
$ 50.85
40
Stable Coin
Stable Coin
SBC
$ 0.99972
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 15.24M
$ 380.24
41
XSGD
XSGD
XSGD
$ 0.787755
+0.03%
+0.00%
+0.29%
$ 13.05M
$ 392.28K
42
Stable Mint USD
Stable Mint USD
USDSM
$ 0.999653
0.00%
0.00%
-1.71%
$ 12.46M
$ 1.75K
43
USD CoinVertible
USD CoinVertible
USDCV
$ 0.999642
-0.04%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 12.27M
$ 32.21M
44
YUSD Stablecoin
YUSD Stablecoin
YUSD
$ 0.995954
0.00%
0.00%
-0.04%
$ 11.80M
$ 9.56
45
USDB
USDB
USDB
$ 1.003
+0.20%
+0.00%
+0.45%
$ 11.66M
$ 37.11K
46
MAI
MAI
MIMATIC
$ 0.969159
-0.12%
0.00%
-0.59%
$ 11.52M
$ 3.86K
47
Alchemix USD
Alchemix USD
ALUSD
$ 0.95542
0.00%
-0.00%
+1.26%
$ 10.02M
$ 143.18K
48
USAT
USAT
USAT
$ 0.9998
-0.02%
+0.06%
+0.03%
$ 10.00M
$ 55.67K
49
Rupiah Token
Rupiah Token
IDRT
$ 5.49E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-3.77%
$ 9.54M
--
50
Anzen USDz
Anzen USDz
USDZ
$ 0.95557
-0.06%
0.00%
-1.28%
$ 7.21M
$ 2.20K

Frequently Asked Questions

What exactly are fiat-backed stablecoins?
Fiat-backed stablecoins are digital tokens strictly pegged to the value of a specific government-issued currency, such as the US dollar. The issuing company holds an equivalent amount of physical fiat money in reserve to back the stablecoin supply.
How do fiat-backed stablecoins differ from algorithmic stablecoins?
Fiat-backed stablecoins rely on physical bank reserves to guarantee a direct 1:1 redemption value. Algorithmic stablecoins do not use fiat reserves, relying instead on complex code and market arbitrage incentives to dynamically balance token supply.
Why is reserve transparency critical for fiat-backed stablecoins?
Reserve transparency and independent auditing prove that the issuer actually holds the physical fiat backing every circulating stablecoin, which is vital for maintaining user trust and preventing liquidity crises.
Can fiat-backed stablecoins face regulatory actions or account freezes?
Yes. Because fiat-backed stablecoins interface with traditional banking systems, fiat-backed stablecoins are highly susceptible to government regulations, and issuing entities can blacklist or freeze specific stablecoin addresses.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Fiat-backed Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.