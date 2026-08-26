zkVerify Price (VFY)
The live zkVerify (VFY) price today is $ 0.00692727, with a 1.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current VFY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00692727 per VFY.
zkVerify currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,121,089, with a circulating supply of 306.19M VFY. During the last 24 hours, VFY traded between $ 0.00688295 (low) and $ 0.00704748 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.200772, while the all-time low was $ 0.00556172.
In short-term performance, VFY moved -0.20% in the last hour and +11.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.94K.
The current Market Cap of zkVerify is $ 2.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.94K. The circulating supply of VFY is 306.19M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.93M.
-0.20%
-1.75%
+11.21%
+11.21%
In 2040, the price of zkVerify could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Zero-knowledge proofs are crucial for enhancing scalability and privacy by allowing computations to be verified without revealing the underlying data. However, verifying these proofs, especially on chains like Ethereum, is often computationally intensive, slow, and prohibitively expensive. This bottleneck limits the adoption of ZK-powered applications, from privacy-preserving DeFi to scalable rollups and verifiable AI.
zkVerify is a high-performance, public, and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain specifically designed for zero-knowledge (ZK) proof verification. It is the universal proof verification layer for real-world, practical applications across the Internet. zkVerify uniquely blends universal compatibility with simplicity and performance, ensuring that as our digital lives grow more complex, keeping them secure becomes easier.
It allows other blockchain networks, particularly Layer 2 solutions and dApps utilizing ZK-rollups, to offload the heavy and expensive process of ZK proof verification. This significantly reduces computational burden, lowers transaction costs, and enables faster, more efficient operations across the Web3 ecosystem.
Essentially, zkVerify acts as a "one-stop-shop" for all ZKP verification needs, simplifying development and unlocking new use cases. Developers can plug into zkVerify to verify a wide range of proof systems without complex custom logic, accelerating innovation and adoption in the ZK ecosystem.
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What is the live trading price of zkVerify today?
The current trading price of zkVerify stands at $0.00692727, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for VFY?
VFY recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for zkVerify?
In the last 24 hours, zkVerify has seen a price movement of -1.75%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has zkVerify traded in today?
Within the past day, zkVerify fluctuated between $0.00688295 and $0.00704748, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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