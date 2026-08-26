zkVerify Price Today

The live zkVerify (VFY) price today is $ 0.00692727, with a 1.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current VFY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00692727 per VFY.

zkVerify currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,121,089, with a circulating supply of 306.19M VFY. During the last 24 hours, VFY traded between $ 0.00688295 (low) and $ 0.00704748 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.200772, while the all-time low was $ 0.00556172.

In short-term performance, VFY moved -0.20% in the last hour and +11.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.94K.

zkVerify (VFY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.12M$ 2.12M $ 2.12M Volume (24H) $ 27.94K$ 27.94K $ 27.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.93M$ 6.93M $ 6.93M Circulation Supply 306.19M 306.19M 306.19M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zkVerify is $ 2.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.94K. The circulating supply of VFY is 306.19M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.93M.