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The live zkVerify price today is 0.00692727 USD.VFY market cap is 2,121,089 USD. Track real-time VFY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live zkVerify price today is 0.00692727 USD.VFY market cap is 2,121,089 USD. Track real-time VFY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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zkVerify Logo

zkVerify Price (VFY)

Unlisted

1 VFY to USD Live Price:

$0.00692617
$0.00692617$0.00692617
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
zkVerify (VFY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:26:12 (UTC+8)

zkVerify Price Today

The live zkVerify (VFY) price today is $ 0.00692727, with a 1.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current VFY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00692727 per VFY.

zkVerify currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,121,089, with a circulating supply of 306.19M VFY. During the last 24 hours, VFY traded between $ 0.00688295 (low) and $ 0.00704748 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.200772, while the all-time low was $ 0.00556172.

In short-term performance, VFY moved -0.20% in the last hour and +11.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.94K.

zkVerify (VFY) Market Information

$ 2.12M
$ 2.12M$ 2.12M

$ 27.94K
$ 27.94K$ 27.94K

$ 6.93M
$ 6.93M$ 6.93M

306.19M
306.19M 306.19M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zkVerify is $ 2.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.94K. The circulating supply of VFY is 306.19M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.93M.

zkVerify Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00688295
$ 0.00688295$ 0.00688295
24H Low
$ 0.00704748
$ 0.00704748$ 0.00704748
24H High

$ 0.00688295
$ 0.00688295$ 0.00688295

$ 0.00704748
$ 0.00704748$ 0.00704748

$ 0.200772
$ 0.200772$ 0.200772

$ 0.00556172
$ 0.00556172$ 0.00556172

-0.20%

-1.75%

+11.21%

+11.21%

Price Prediction for zkVerify

zkVerify (VFY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VFY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
zkVerify (VFY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of zkVerify could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price zkVerify will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for VFY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking zkVerify Price Prediction.

What is zkVerify (VFY)

Zero-knowledge proofs are crucial for enhancing scalability and privacy by allowing computations to be verified without revealing the underlying data. However, verifying these proofs, especially on chains like Ethereum, is often computationally intensive, slow, and prohibitively expensive. This bottleneck limits the adoption of ZK-powered applications, from privacy-preserving DeFi to scalable rollups and verifiable AI.

zkVerify is a high-performance, public, and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain specifically designed for zero-knowledge (ZK) proof verification. It is the universal proof verification layer for real-world, practical applications across the Internet. zkVerify uniquely blends universal compatibility with simplicity and performance, ensuring that as our digital lives grow more complex, keeping them secure becomes easier.

It allows other blockchain networks, particularly Layer 2 solutions and dApps utilizing ZK-rollups, to offload the heavy and expensive process of ZK proof verification. This significantly reduces computational burden, lowers transaction costs, and enables faster, more efficient operations across the Web3 ecosystem.

Essentially, zkVerify acts as a "one-stop-shop" for all ZKP verification needs, simplifying development and unlocking new use cases. Developers can plug into zkVerify to verify a wide range of proof systems without complex custom logic, accelerating innovation and adoption in the ZK ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About zkVerify

What is the live trading price of zkVerify today?

The current trading price of zkVerify stands at $0.00692727, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for VFY?

VFY recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for zkVerify?

In the last 24 hours, zkVerify has seen a price movement of -1.75%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has zkVerify traded in today?

Within the past day, zkVerify fluctuated between $0.00688295 and $0.00704748, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About zkVerify

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:26:12 (UTC+8)

zkVerify (VFY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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