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Top Privacy Infrastructure Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Privacy Infrastructure sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.423
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
2
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.8974
+0.04%
-5.30%
+10.01%
$ 2.46B
$ 680.72K
3
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08253
+0.10%
-0.96%
-0.02%
$ 637.48M
$ 12.54M
4
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02576
-0.62%
-7.17%
+6.34%
$ 163.01M
$ 10.82M
5
ZANO
ZANO
ZANO
$ 8.312
+0.24%
-2.26%
+0.49%
$ 126.66M
$ 70.13K
6
Zama Protocol
Zama Protocol
ZAMA
$ 0.05306
-0.49%
-11.29%
+13.14%
$ 116.34M
$ 2.62M
7
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 5.248
+0.04%
-5.35%
+24.75%
$ 94.53M
$ 30.74K
8
ZKsync
ZKsync
ZK
$ 0.008886
+0.48%
-2.19%
+7.06%
$ 87.83M
$ 13.51M
9
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.003753
-1.06%
-8.05%
+1.83%
$ 46.97M
$ 30.13M
10
Oasis
Oasis
ROSE
$ 0.00597
+0.42%
-4.08%
+8.18%
$ 46.32M
$ 10.17M
11
TornadoCash
TornadoCash
TORN
$ 6.818
-0.58%
-1.63%
+8.92%
$ 35.91M
$ 7.95K
12
StatusNetwork
StatusNetwork
SNT
$ 0.00698
-0.28%
+16.42%
+38.76%
$ 34.46M
$ 8.33M
13
COTI
COTI
COTI
$ 0.011972
-0.03%
-7.05%
+20.44%
$ 33.91M
$ 9.21M
14
Anoma
Anoma
XAN
$ 0.012438
+3.18%
+4.41%
+13.23%
$ 31.32M
$ 9.19M
15
iExec RLC
iExec RLC
RLC
$ 0.3196
+1.25%
-2.22%
+8.39%
$ 27.53M
$ 169.76K
16
ZEROBASE
ZEROBASE
ZBT
$ 0.0791
-0.01%
-1.01%
+2.95%
$ 21.86M
$ 923.01K
17
Nil Token
Nil Token
NIL
$ 0.0422
-0.10%
-4.51%
+0.26%
$ 19.61M
$ 2.38M
18
Keep Network
Keep Network
KEEP
$ 0.01721318
-0.01%
-0.03%
+6.17%
$ 16.62M
$ 3.63K
19
ARPA
ARPA
ARPA
$ 0.009427
+0.46%
-1.63%
+6.64%
$ 14.27M
$ 6.45M
20
Octra
Octra
OCT
$ 0.02155802
+0.26%
-0.07%
-6.70%
$ 13.48M
$ 113.53K
21
NYM
NYM
NYM
$ 0.01599
-0.06%
-6.93%
-13.67%
$ 13.35M
$ 3.66M
22
zkPass
zkPass
ZKP
$ 0.04095
+0.96%
-0.36%
+1.46%
$ 11.28M
$ 1.58M
23
ANyONe Protocol
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE
$ 0.0874
0.00%
-1.02%
+52.26%
$ 8.52M
$ 189.32K
24
HOPR
HOPR
HOPR
$ 0.0115975
-0.84%
0.00%
+2.69%
$ 7.73M
$ 23.55K
25
strkBTC
strkBTC
STRKBTC
$ 78,826
+0.37%
-0.01%
+13.86%
$ 7.62M
$ 1.79M
26
Partisia Blockchain
Partisia Blockchain
MPC
$ 0.01018
0.00%
-0.29%
-3.36%
$ 4.83M
$ 331.21K
27
Aragon
Aragon
ANT
$ 0.089837
0.00%
-0.01%
-2.87%
$ 3.88M
$ 269.04
28
Umbra
Umbra
UMBRA
$ 0.235093
-0.01%
-0.09%
+16.89%
$ 3.25M
$ 143.64K
29
Session Token
Session Token
SESH
$ 0.01943006
+0.25%
-0.15%
+38.49%
$ 2.95M
$ 5.20K
30
Aleph Zero
Aleph Zero
AZERO
$ 0.00869
-0.05%
+1.84%
-9.06%
$ 2.30M
$ 7.03M
31
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT
$ 0.00248616
+2.26%
-0.02%
+37.86%
$ 2.26M
$ 11.42K
32
Mysterium
Mysterium
MYST
$ 0.10464
+0.29%
-1.41%
-8.66%
$ 2.10M
$ 252.34K
33
0x0
0x0
0X0
$ 0.002075
+0.15%
-0.03%
+12.00%
$ 1.85M
$ 1.48K
34
Lit Protocol
Lit Protocol
LITKEY
$ 0.00736477
0.00%
+0.11%
+70.32%
$ 1.62M
$ 48.71K
35
Veil Token
Veil Token
VEIL
$ 0.01885507
+0.07%
-0.03%
+49.67%
$ 1.38M
$ 35.82K
36
Obscura
Obscura
OBS
$ 0.00129046
-2.39%
-0.30%
+24.32%
$ 1.29M
$ 774.07K
37
BEAM
BEAM
BEAM
$ 0.008093
-8.35%
+2.52%
+9.84%
$ 1.16M
$ 816.03K
38
GhostwareOS
GhostwareOS
GHOST
$ 0.00099765
+0.81%
-0.05%
-2.57%
$ 997.37K
$ 32.47K
39
NONOS
NONOS
NOX
$ 0.00099551
+0.19%
-0.01%
-9.09%
$ 792.13K
$ 4.51K
40
Offshift
Offshift
XFT
$ 0.063657
+0.19%
-0.04%
+4.66%
$ 640.93K
$ 1.35K
41
Enigma
Enigma
ENX
$ 0.00737055
+0.30%
+0.04%
-4.33%
$ 486.80K
$ 2.54K
42
MUTE SWAP by Virtuals
MUTE SWAP by Virtuals
MUTE
$ 0.00087512
+1.20%
-0.15%
+20.74%
$ 349.72K
$ 5.38K
43
1clawAI
1clawAI
1CLAWAI
$ 2.44E-6
-2.01%
-17.73%
+95.20%
$ 244.11K
--
44
Paraloom
Paraloom
PARALOOM
$ 0.00020783
0.00%
-0.04%
-15.29%
$ 207.82K
$ 9.96K
45
WORM
WORM
WORM
$ 0.04987871
+0.15%
-0.06%
+0.69%
$ 197.59K
$ 2.45K
46
Primer
Primer
PR
$ 0.00063687
+0.05%
-0.02%
-9.41%
$ 182.26K
$ 1.37K
47
Hibernates
Hibernates
HIBER
$ 6.683E-5
-0.30%
-3.53%
+6.60%
$ 66.54K
--
48
ZERA
ZERA
ZERA
$ 6.474E-5
+0.22%
-5.22%
-5.21%
$ 64.67K
--
49
Mindstate
Mindstate
MIND
$ 5.17329E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+38.97%
$ 49.15K
--
50
Yona
Yona
YONA
$ 0.00014013
0.00%
-0.03%
+52.71%
$ 49.13K
$ 1.95

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Privacy Infrastructure tokens and why are they popular?
Privacy Infrastructure tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 65 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $11.60B.
What is the best-performing Privacy Infrastructure token right now?
Among Privacy Infrastructure tokens tracked on MEXC, SNT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 16.42% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Privacy Infrastructure tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 65 Privacy Infrastructure tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Privacy Infrastructure tokens include LINK, NEAR, BDX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Privacy Infrastructure category?
The combined market capitalization of all Privacy Infrastructure tokens is approximately $11.60B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Privacy Infrastructure sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.