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Top Quantum-Resistant Tokens by Market Capitalization

Quantum-resistant blockchains utilize advanced cryptographic algorithms designed to withstand potential future attacks from quantum computers. As computing power advances, these networks aim to protect user funds and data from being compromised by superior decryption capabilities. Investors track this sector as a long-term hedge against the technological obsolescence of traditional cryptography.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 785.71
-0.07%
-9.19%
+41.30%
$ 13.06B
$ 12.60K
2
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.09071
+0.21%
-4.67%
+9.02%
$ 806.59M
$ 1.54M
3
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02575
-0.62%
-7.17%
+6.34%
$ 163.01M
$ 10.82M
4
Qubic
Qubic
QUBIC
$ 0.00000042
-0.05%
-0.02%
-6.41%
$ 58.29M
$ 360.57B
5
Nervos Network
Nervos Network
CKB
$ 0.0009768
+0.13%
-3.70%
+13.74%
$ 47.46M
$ 62.70M
6
QANplatform
QANplatform
QANX
$ 0.01290771
+0.16%
-0.03%
-3.52%
$ 21.94M
$ 71.70K
7
Abelian
Abelian
ABEL
$ 0.05867
-0.03%
-0.41%
-1.68%
$ 6.90M
$ 281.71K
8
MindNetwork FHE
MindNetwork FHE
FHE
$ 0.02121
+0.47%
-2.75%
-17.82%
$ 5.28M
$ 8.68M
9
MINIMA
MINIMA
MINIMA
$ 0.00583
+4.65%
+11.22%
+32.95%
$ 3.24M
$ 2.78M
10
QuStream
QuStream
QST
$ 0.001664
+0.21%
-0.06%
-19.32%
$ 1.66M
$ 9.68K
11
Cellframe
Cellframe
CELL
$ 0.03783
-0.08%
-7.22%
+1.57%
$ 1.08M
$ 2.26M
12
Qubitcoin
Qubitcoin
QTC
$ 0.392945
0.00%
-0.04%
-9.01%
$ 907.02K
$ 5.64K
13
Tidecoin
Tidecoin
TDC
$ 0.046767
0.00%
-0.04%
+2.00%
$ 885.39K
$ 626.07
14
GEEQ
GEEQ
GEEQ
$ 0.00427344
+0.34%
-0.05%
+44.78%
$ 290.62K
$ 719.27
15
AME Chain
AME Chain
AME
$ 0.0002612
0.00%
-4.75%
+7.19%
$ 130.45K
$ 230.64M
16
Naoris Protocol
Naoris Protocol
NAORIS
$ 0.03004
+0.23%
+4.84%
+3.36%
--
$ 4.40M
17
Quantum R. Ledger
Quantum R. Ledger
QRL
$ 0.8778
-1.23%
+1.14%
+7.38%
--
$ 16.82K
18
Quack AI
Quack AI
Q
$ 0.021925
-0.30%
-0.44%
+4.95%
--
$ 2.65M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are quantum-resistant blockchains and cryptocurrencies?
Quantum-resistant blockchains are networks built with advanced post-quantum cryptographic algorithms. They are specifically engineered to withstand potential security breaches from future, highly powerful quantum computers.
Why do quantum computers pose a theoretical threat to traditional cryptocurrency networks?
Traditional cryptocurrencies rely on elliptic curve cryptography (ECC). Large-scale quantum computers could theoretically use advanced algorithms to crack these mathematical codes, potentially exposing private keys and compromising network security.
How do quantum-resistant tokens update their cryptography to protect user funds?
Quantum-resistant tokens utilize new mathematical structures, such as lattice-based cryptography or hash-based signatures, which are mathematically proven to be resilient against the immense computational power of quantum machines.
Is the threat of quantum computing an immediate risk for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin?
No, it is not an immediate risk. Experts estimate it will take many years before quantum computers possess enough stable qubits to break Bitcoin. However, quantum-resistant projects are building the necessary infrastructure as a proactive defense mechanism.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Quantum-Resistant sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.