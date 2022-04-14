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Top Privacy Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Privacy sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 785.6
-0.07%
-9.19%
+41.30%
$ 13.06B
$ 12.60K
2
Monero
Monero
XMR
$ 443.86
+0.24%
+0.27%
+3.72%
$ 8.30B
$ 5.20K
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.423
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
4
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 50.41
-0.28%
-4.67%
+7.56%
$ 3.88B
$ 133.56K
5
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.8974
+0.04%
-5.30%
+10.01%
$ 2.46B
$ 680.72K
6
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08253
+0.10%
-0.96%
-0.02%
$ 637.48M
$ 12.54M
7
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 38.69
+0.21%
-11.46%
+21.67%
$ 488.89M
$ 32.24K
8
Decred
Decred
DCR
$ 13.719
-0.73%
-2.21%
+14.61%
$ 239.19M
$ 5.20K
9
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0.07973
-0.33%
+13.19%
-7.70%
$ 224.28M
$ 4.07M
10
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02576
-0.62%
-7.17%
+6.34%
$ 163.01M
$ 10.82M
11
ZANO
ZANO
ZANO
$ 8.312
+0.24%
-2.26%
+0.49%
$ 126.66M
$ 70.13K
12
Zama Protocol
Zama Protocol
ZAMA
$ 0.05306
-0.49%
-11.29%
+13.14%
$ 116.34M
$ 2.62M
13
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 5.248
+0.04%
-5.35%
+24.75%
$ 94.53M
$ 30.74K
14
ZKsync
ZKsync
ZK
$ 0.008886
+0.48%
-2.19%
+7.06%
$ 87.83M
$ 13.51M
15
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.003753
-1.06%
-8.05%
+1.83%
$ 46.97M
$ 30.13M
16
Oasis
Oasis
ROSE
$ 0.00597
+0.42%
-4.08%
+8.18%
$ 46.32M
$ 10.17M
17
Verge
Verge
XVG
$ 0.002514
+0.32%
-4.22%
+18.51%
$ 41.26M
$ 30.61M
18
Pirate Chain
Pirate Chain
ARRR
$ 0.1982
-1.14%
-10.66%
-0.20%
$ 38.99M
$ 357.06K
19
Nock
Nock
NOCK
$ 0.017331
+1.36%
-10.34%
+16.53%
$ 38.15M
$ 7.67M
20
TornadoCash
TornadoCash
TORN
$ 6.818
-0.58%
-1.63%
+8.92%
$ 35.91M
$ 7.95K
21
StatusNetwork
StatusNetwork
SNT
$ 0.00698
-0.28%
+16.42%
+38.76%
$ 34.46M
$ 8.33M
22
COTI
COTI
COTI
$ 0.011972
-0.03%
-7.05%
+20.44%
$ 33.91M
$ 9.21M
23
Anoma
Anoma
XAN
$ 0.012438
+3.18%
+4.41%
+13.23%
$ 31.32M
$ 9.19M
24
iExec RLC
iExec RLC
RLC
$ 0.3196
+1.25%
-2.22%
+8.39%
$ 27.53M
$ 169.76K
25
ZEROBASE
ZEROBASE
ZBT
$ 0.0791
-0.01%
-1.01%
+2.95%
$ 21.86M
$ 923.01K
26
Nil Token
Nil Token
NIL
$ 0.0422
-0.10%
-4.51%
+0.26%
$ 19.61M
$ 2.38M
27
Keep Network
Keep Network
KEEP
$ 0.01721318
-0.01%
-0.03%
+6.17%
$ 16.62M
$ 3.63K
28
ARPA
ARPA
ARPA
$ 0.009427
+0.46%
-1.63%
+6.64%
$ 14.27M
$ 6.45M
29
Octra
Octra
OCT
$ 0.02155802
+0.26%
-0.07%
-6.70%
$ 13.48M
$ 113.53K
30
NYM
NYM
NYM
$ 0.01599
-0.06%
-6.93%
-13.67%
$ 13.35M
$ 3.66M
31
FIRO
FIRO
FIRO
$ 0.6908
-0.14%
+0.57%
+7.81%
$ 12.93M
$ 132.80K
32
Epic Chain
Epic Chain
EPIC
$ 0.3449
+0.56%
+2.50%
+2.75%
$ 11.57M
$ 1.07M
33
zkPass
zkPass
ZKP
$ 0.04095
+0.96%
-0.36%
+1.46%
$ 11.28M
$ 1.58M
34
QUAI
QUAI
QUAI
$ 0.011453
+0.56%
-0.37%
-4.32%
$ 8.95M
$ 5.92M
35
ANyONe Protocol
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE
$ 0.0874
0.00%
-1.02%
+52.26%
$ 8.52M
$ 189.32K
36
HOPR
HOPR
HOPR
$ 0.0115975
-0.84%
0.00%
+2.69%
$ 7.73M
$ 23.55K
37
strkBTC
strkBTC
STRKBTC
$ 78,826
+0.37%
-0.01%
+13.86%
$ 7.62M
$ 1.79M
38
Exiom
Exiom
XEQM
$ 0.01730868
+0.82%
0.00%
+5.21%
$ 4.84M
$ 1.56K
39
Partisia Blockchain
Partisia Blockchain
MPC
$ 0.01018
0.00%
-0.29%
-3.36%
$ 4.83M
$ 331.21K
40
Arcane
Arcane
ARCANE
$ 0.00556517
0.00%
--
-16.19%
$ 4.67M
$ 4.50K
41
BLACKCOIN
BLACKCOIN
BLACKCOIN
$ 0.0045187
+0.19%
-0.04%
+28.04%
$ 4.52M
$ 11.54K
42
Aragon
Aragon
ANT
$ 0.089837
0.00%
-0.01%
-2.87%
$ 3.88M
$ 269.04
43
Ratspeak
Ratspeak
RATSPEAK
$ 3.636E-5
+14.77%
+0.89%
-0.30%
$ 3.51M
--
44
Umbra
Umbra
UMBRA
$ 0.235093
-0.01%
-0.09%
+16.89%
$ 3.25M
$ 143.64K
45
Navio
Navio
NAV
$ 0.03895596
-0.43%
-0.01%
+8.71%
$ 3.00M
$ 10.15
46
Session Token
Session Token
SESH
$ 0.01943006
+0.25%
-0.15%
+38.49%
$ 2.95M
$ 5.20K
47
Grin
Grin
GRIN
$ 0.01223851
-3.62%
-0.06%
-5.80%
$ 2.74M
$ 3.66K
48
Zclassic
Zclassic
ZCL
$ 0.236873
+0.77%
+0.02%
+1.51%
$ 2.45M
$ 243.26
49
Aleph Zero
Aleph Zero
AZERO
$ 0.00869
-0.05%
+1.84%
-9.06%
$ 2.30M
$ 7.03M
50
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT
$ 0.00248616
+2.26%
-0.02%
+37.86%
$ 2.26M
$ 11.42K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Privacy tokens and why are they popular?
Privacy tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 121 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $37.99B.
What is the best-performing Privacy token right now?
Among Privacy tokens tracked on MEXC, ZKRUNE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 18.38% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Privacy tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 121 Privacy tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Privacy tokens include ZEC, XMR, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Privacy category?
The combined market capitalization of all Privacy tokens is approximately $37.99B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Privacy sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.