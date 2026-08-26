KiboShib Price Today

The live KiboShib (KIBSHI) price today is $ 0, with a 13.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIBSHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KIBSHI.

KiboShib currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,125,002, with a circulating supply of 1.00T KIBSHI. During the last 24 hours, KIBSHI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIBSHI moved -0.18% in the last hour and +94.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KiboShib (KIBSHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.13M$ 3.13M $ 3.13M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.13M$ 3.13M $ 3.13M Circulation Supply 1.00T 1.00T 1.00T Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KiboShib is $ 3.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KIBSHI is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.13M.