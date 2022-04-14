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Top Elon Musk-Inspired Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Elon Musk-Inspired sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.08628
+0.72%
-6.75%
+14.26%
$ 14.73B
$ 192.63M
2
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars
ELON
$ 0.00000003481
+0.46%
-2.00%
+8.31%
$ 34.76M
$ 2.50T
3
I love puppies
I love puppies
PUPPIES
$ 2.29915E-7
-0.66%
-4.55%
+12.83%
$ 9.67M
--
4
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0.007514
+0.05%
-4.22%
-8.80%
$ 7.58M
$ 12.64M
5
GROK
GROK
GROK
$ 0.000794
-1.28%
+0.06%
+13.07%
$ 5.03M
$ 86.46M
6
Groks Dog
Groks Dog
BOLT
$ 0.00179902
-0.25%
-0.05%
+3.77%
$ 1.80M
$ 30.92K
7
Byte
Byte
BYTE
$ 1.8E-6
0.00%
+1.69%
+4.05%
$ 1.74M
--
8
Grok Bot
Grok Bot
EARNBOT
$ 0.00116576
+1.46%
+0.31%
+60.11%
$ 1.16M
$ 339.99K
9
Elon4AfD
Elon4AfD
ELON4AFD
$ 0.0008497
+0.21%
-0.08%
+22.89%
$ 849.61K
$ 3.75K
10
xMoney
xMoney
XMN
$ 0.00078
0.00%
-1.27%
-10.34%
$ 780.44K
$ 48.60M
11
Shrub
Shrub
SHRUB
$ 0.00077891
+0.26%
-0.03%
-6.11%
$ 734.79K
$ 26.22K
12
Terminus
Terminus
TERMINUS
$ 0.00733925
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.09%
$ 733.92K
$ 84.15K
13
ElonRWA
ElonRWA
ELONRWA
$ 1.995E-5
+0.25%
+7.15%
+3.42%
$ 633.83K
--
14
Optimus AI
Optimus AI
OPTI
$ 0.0053068
+0.23%
+0.03%
-24.10%
$ 530.68K
$ 2.06K
15
HahaYes
HahaYes
RIZO
$ 1.21E-6
0.00%
+2.54%
+40.62%
$ 506.91K
--
16
Ani Grok Companion
Ani Grok Companion
ANI
$ 0.00037495
0.00%
-0.21%
+11.32%
$ 374.92K
$ 254.19K
17
FAFO
FAFO
FAFO
$ 0.00028586
+0.22%
-0.04%
+15.20%
$ 285.70K
$ 1.47K
18
Elon Trump Fart
Elon Trump Fart
ETF500
$ 0.00026553
+0.71%
-0.04%
+9.47%
$ 265.49K
$ 442.00
19
Catalorian
Catalorian
CATALORIAN
$ 0.0002534
+0.15%
+0.09%
+43.26%
$ 253.40K
$ 6.26K
20
Mars
Mars
MARS
$ 4.84938E-7
+0.41%
-2.01%
+10.77%
$ 203.59K
--
21
AstroElon
AstroElon
ELONONE
$ 1.59816E-10
-2.87%
-2.45%
+7.73%
$ 159.82K
--
22
Musk It
Musk It
MUSKIT
$ 0.00015662
+0.26%
-0.08%
+23.01%
$ 156.60K
$ 390.65
23
DogeFather
DogeFather
THE DOGEFATHER
$ 0.00013857
+0.42%
-0.00%
+6.15%
$ 138.58K
$ 1.03K
24
STARMAN
STARMAN
STARMAN
$ 0.00012618
+0.28%
-0.00%
-12.11%
$ 126.15K
$ 16.52K
25
Web
Web
WEB
$ 1.01921E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+30.84%
$ 101.92K
--
26
Elons Pet Snail
Elons Pet Snail
GARY
$ 0.00231584
+0.40%
+0.01%
+6.32%
$ 101.92K
$ 436.84
27
Marvin Inu
Marvin Inu
MARVIN
$ 2.41766E-7
-2.92%
-4.82%
-17.30%
$ 101.71K
--
28
Baby Grok
Baby Grok
BABYGROK
$ 3.39924E-10
0.00%
-2.79%
+0.11%
$ 96.09K
--
29
Bearly Legal
Bearly Legal
BEAR
$ 0.00088859
+0.63%
-0.01%
-18.62%
$ 88.86K
$ 1.15K
30
Grokius Maximus
Grokius Maximus
GROKIUS
$ 7.044E-5
+0.20%
-2.55%
+7.26%
$ 70.45K
--
31
SuperGrok
SuperGrok
SUPERGROK
$ 6.399E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-16.40%
$ 63.99K
--
32
Grokster
Grokster
GRK
$ 6.22627E-7
-1.85%
-8.76%
+10.14%
$ 62.26K
--
33
Valentine Grok Companion
Valentine Grok Companion
VALENTINE
$ 6.226E-5
+0.19%
-0.85%
-4.24%
$ 62.25K
--
34
Memes Street
Memes Street
MEMES
$ 8.7233E-8
0.00%
-2.42%
+8.68%
$ 60.19K
--
35
Trumpius Maximus
Trumpius Maximus
TRUMPIUS
$ 0.00111563
0.00%
--
+5.39%
$ 52.43K
$ 5.33
36
Liquid Solana Derivative
Liquid Solana Derivative
LSD
$ 0.00012452
+0.16%
+0.04%
+9.02%
$ 52.38K
$ 1.42K
37
Schrodinger
Schrodinger
MEOW
$ 4.927E-8
0.00%
0.00%
+16.68%
$ 49.27K
--
38
69420
69420
69420
$ 6.7386E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+13.59%
$ 46.78K
--
39
Neuracat
Neuracat
NCAT
$ 1.10011E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+31.37%
$ 46.28K
--
40
Melon Dog
Melon Dog
MELON
$ 0.00011085
+0.26%
-0.05%
+1.01%
$ 45.17K
$ 2.01K
41
Belong
Belong
LONG
$ 0.00046785
-0.13%
-0.00%
-1.24%
$ 33.20K
$ 4.84K
42
Elawn Moosk
Elawn Moosk
MOOSK
$ 3.174E-5
+1.02%
-6.21%
+3.29%
$ 31.74K
--
43
Grok Girl
Grok Girl
GROKGIRL
$ 6.5929E-14
0.00%
0.00%
+18.19%
$ 27.69K
--
44
Dogs of Elon
Dogs of Elon
DOE
$ 6.608E-5
+0.20%
0.00%
+17.87%
$ 23.14K
--
45
RagingElonMarsCoin
RagingElonMarsCoin
DOGECOIN
$ 3.1667E-8
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 20.33K
--
46
Dogius Maximus
Dogius Maximus
DOGIUS
$ 1.885E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+27.45%
$ 18.85K
--
47
GATEWAY TO MARS
GATEWAY TO MARS
MARS
$ 2.6976E-8
0.00%
0.00%
-5.23%
$ 18.60K
--
48
TSLA6900
TSLA6900
TSLA
$ 4.162E-8
0.00%
0.00%
+18.90%
$ 17.51K
--
49
Elons Gamertag
Elons Gamertag
RANDOM9
$ 1.747E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+4.67%
$ 17.12K
--
50
Shrubius Maximus
Shrubius Maximus
SHRUBIUS
$ 1.59E-5
+0.32%
-1.91%
+0.38%
$ 15.90K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Elon Musk-Inspired tokens and why are they popular?
Elon Musk-Inspired tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 55 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $14.80B.
What is the best-performing Elon Musk-Inspired token right now?
Among Elon Musk-Inspired tokens tracked on MEXC, ELONRWA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.15% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Elon Musk-Inspired tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 55 Elon Musk-Inspired tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Elon Musk-Inspired tokens include DOGE, ELON, PUPPIES. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Elon Musk-Inspired category?
The combined market capitalization of all Elon Musk-Inspired tokens is approximately $14.80B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Elon Musk-Inspired sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.