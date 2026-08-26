Strike Price Today

The live Strike (STRIKE) price today is $ 0.568814, with a 5.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRIKE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.568814 per STRIKE.

Strike currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 10,238,645, with a circulating supply of 18.00M STRIKE. During the last 24 hours, STRIKE traded between $ 0.562188 (low) and $ 0.614359 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.17, while the all-time low was $ 0.063691.

In short-term performance, STRIKE moved -0.53% in the last hour and +22.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.01K.

Strike (STRIKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.24M$ 10.24M $ 10.24M Volume (24H) $ 8.01K$ 8.01K $ 8.01K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.22M$ 14.22M $ 14.22M Circulation Supply 18.00M 18.00M 18.00M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Strike is $ 10.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.01K. The circulating supply of STRIKE is 18.00M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.22M.