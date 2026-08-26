VEMP Horizon Price Today

The live VEMP Horizon (VEMP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEMP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VEMP.

VEMP Horizon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,131, with a circulating supply of 500.00M VEMP. During the last 24 hours, VEMP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.655693, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VEMP moved -0.00% in the last hour and -2.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VEMP Horizon (VEMP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.13K$ 24.13K $ 24.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.13K$ 24.13K $ 24.13K Circulation Supply 500.00M 500.00M 500.00M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VEMP Horizon is $ 24.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VEMP is 500.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.13K.