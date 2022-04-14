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Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 232.27
+1.05%
-4.92%
+12.63%
$ 2.56B
$ 16.25K
2
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.8914
+0.37%
-6.14%
+7.86%
$ 2.44B
$ 680.65K
3
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.06763
+1.03%
-2.62%
+10.67%
$ 1.57B
$ 914.51K
4
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.183
+0.32%
+2.77%
-2.77%
$ 1.55B
$ 57.38K
5
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.8492
+0.34%
-7.10%
+8.05%
$ 1.44B
$ 2.21M
6
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.402
+0.72%
-1.77%
+3.82%
$ 1.33B
$ 165.43K
7
VVV
VVV
VVV
$ 17.5034
+0.91%
+3.44%
+20.68%
$ 825.13M
$ 14.28K
8
Render
Render
RENDER
$ 1.513
+1.13%
-1.24%
+10.49%
$ 786.93M
$ 175.23K
9
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.7554
+1.53%
-9.05%
+22.75%
$ 493.06M
$ 893.13K
10
FET
FET
FET
$ 0.1642
+0.74%
-7.61%
+24.66%
$ 370.00M
$ 5.93M
11
AKEDO
AKEDO
AKE
$ 0.0087349
+1.26%
+3.51%
+1.90%
$ 201.05M
$ 36.72M
12
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01769
+1.26%
-4.49%
+26.39%
$ 191.75M
$ 8.86M
13
Theta Network
Theta Network
THETA
$ 0.177025
+0.01%
-0.04%
+17.44%
$ 177.03M
$ 6.74M
14
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.3578
-1.84%
-6.13%
+28.42%
$ 176.00M
$ 675.16K
15
Akash Network
Akash Network
AKT
$ 0.558472
+0.54%
-0.02%
+9.36%
$ 165.95M
$ 3.55M
16
EigenLayer
EigenLayer
EIGEN
$ 0.2101
+1.21%
-6.68%
+14.09%
$ 165.88M
$ 625.05K
17
Arweave
Arweave
AR
$ 2.188
+1.39%
-6.60%
+17.84%
$ 143.98M
$ 59.54K
18
Project Ailey
Project Ailey
ALE
$ 0.2671
0.00%
-0.30%
+0.98%
$ 129.85M
$ 312.84K
19
AWE Network
AWE Network
AWE
$ 0.06171
+0.85%
-2.85%
-1.83%
$ 119.91M
$ 910.53K
20
Golem
Golem
GLM
$ 0.107529
-0.27%
-0.02%
+18.24%
$ 107.53M
$ 2.90M
21
MULTIVERSX
MULTIVERSX
EGLD
$ 3.413
+0.44%
-4.24%
+20.25%
$ 102.90M
$ 26.27K
22
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.004952
+0.62%
-4.46%
+24.28%
$ 100.54M
$ 13.05M
23
Sentient
Sentient
SENT
$ 0.01232
+0.49%
-1.83%
+0.90%
$ 89.46M
$ 4.83M
24
Tagger
Tagger
TAG
$ 0.0007885
+0.91%
-3.52%
-17.81%
$ 85.78M
$ 72.15M
25
GRASS
GRASS
GRASS
$ 0.3325
+0.76%
-9.66%
+13.55%
$ 80.95M
$ 745.11K
26
Kaito
Kaito
KAITO
$ 0.318
0.00%
-6.64%
-8.72%
$ 77.08M
$ 4.18M
27
Beam
Beam
BEAMX
$ 0.001439
+0.63%
-2.83%
+3.37%
$ 73.87M
$ 46.49M
28
Targon
Targon
SN4
$ 12.99
+0.62%
-0.04%
+14.45%
$ 71.33M
$ 317.81K
29
Livepeer
Livepeer
LPT
$ 1.402
+0.79%
-2.78%
+11.64%
$ 69.56M
$ 42.64K
30
UnifAI
UnifAI
UAI
$ 0.2858
+0.56%
-17.83%
+5.49%
$ 68.86M
$ 1.01M
31
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1862
+0.05%
-3.65%
+4.28%
$ 66.77M
$ 508.20K
32
TFUEL
TFUEL
TFUEL
$ 0.008788
-0.20%
+0.17%
+15.38%
$ 64.86M
$ 6.52M
33
BIO Protocol
BIO Protocol
BIO
$ 0.02923
-0.51%
-2.91%
+1.86%
$ 64.16M
$ 3.52M
34
Diem
Diem
DIEM
$ 1,668.06
+0.35%
+0.03%
+9.40%
$ 62.43M
$ 1.60M
35
Qubic
Qubic
QUBIC
$ 0.0000004206
+0.05%
+0.77%
-6.35%
$ 58.30M
$ 357.71B
36
ZIGCOIN
ZIGCOIN
ZIG
$ 0.041102
-0.65%
-0.89%
+7.97%
$ 57.88M
$ 6.49M
37
Spark
Spark
SPK
$ 0.01837
+0.60%
-4.24%
+28.75%
$ 57.18M
$ 5.52M
38
Velvet
Velvet
VELVET
$ 0.13101
+2.73%
-9.58%
-80.80%
$ 55.33M
$ 6.09M
39
Score
Score
SN44
$ 9.86
+0.61%
-0.01%
+12.69%
$ 52.31M
$ 1.10M
40
Allora
Allora
ALLO
$ 0.25951
+0.39%
-0.99%
-10.99%
$ 52.19M
$ 245.46K
41
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02948
+0.41%
-1.93%
+2.11%
$ 49.14M
$ 1.89M
42
IO
IO
IO
$ 0.1391
+0.95%
-6.08%
+13.66%
$ 48.68M
$ 1.36M
43
affine
affine
SN120
$ 12.37
+0.08%
-0.03%
+6.55%
$ 48.41M
$ 302.22K
44
DAPPOS
DAPPOS
DOS
$ 0.23976
-1.65%
+5.06%
-1.97%
$ 47.71M
$ 5.01M
45
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.003774
+0.67%
-6.81%
+2.36%
$ 47.60M
$ 30.09M
46
Sentism
Sentism
SENTIS
$ 0.22085
-0.11%
+1.00%
+0.63%
$ 43.27M
$ 262.09K
47
Gravity
Gravity
G
$ 0.003871
-0.10%
-1.95%
-5.57%
$ 42.07M
$ 15.30M
48
Threshold
Threshold
T
$ 0.003653
+0.77%
-3.95%
+6.39%
$ 40.66M
$ 15.06M
49
Smart Blockchain
Smart Blockchain
SMART
$ 0.00522
+0.15%
+1.51%
+16.32%
$ 35.16M
$ 41.10M
50
EfficientFrontier
EfficientFrontier
SN53
$ 6.53
+0.15%
-0.04%
-0.61%
$ 34.87M
$ 1.31M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens and why are they popular?
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 1,030 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $19.21B.
What is the best-performing Artificial Intelligence (AI) token right now?
Among Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens tracked on MEXC, FLETCHER has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 91.22% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 1,030 Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens include TAO, NEAR, SKY. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens is approximately $19.21B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.