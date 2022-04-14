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Top Stablecoins by Market Capitalization

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a consistent value by pegging their price to external assets like fiat currencies. They provide the rapid settlement benefits of digital assets while minimizing typical market volatility. Traders widely use them as a safe haven during market fluctuations, a medium of exchange, and a base currency for trading pairs.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999883
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 183.21B
$ 64.97B
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.0001
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
3
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 0.9999
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 10.57B
$ 54.95K
4
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.06%
$ 4.49B
$ 140.36K
5
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0.99964
0.00%
-0.04%
0.00%
$ 4.39B
$ 2.72M
6
Global Dollar
Global Dollar
USDG
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 3.39B
$ 392.07M
7
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999876
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 2.77B
$ 147.46M
8
Ripple USD
Ripple USD
RLUSD
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.08B
$ 294.79M
9
Decentralized USD
Decentralized USD
USDD
$ 0.9994
0.00%
-0.06%
+0.08%
$ 1.36B
$ 11.69K
10
BFUSD
BFUSD
BFUSD
$ 0.999612
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 1.32B
$ 4.65M
11
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
USDF
$ 0.996
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.30B
$ 319.05K
12
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 0.9995
+0.01%
-0.02%
-0.06%
$ 999.46M
$ 56.58K
13
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998818
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 698.17M
$ 3.77M
14
YLDS
YLDS
YLDS
$ 0.999906
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 680.53M
$ 13.90M
15
Usual USD
Usual USD
USD0
$ 0.998713
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 549.65M
$ 1.97M
16
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9983
+0.01%
+0.01%
-0.03%
$ 493.67M
$ 5.57K
17
USDtb
USDtb
USDTB
$ 0.999944
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 484.39M
$ 2.53M
18
A7A5
A7A5
A7A5
$ 0.01211938
0.00%
+0.03%
+2.22%
$ 475.44M
$ 2.97K
19
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 460.67M
$ 34.31M
20
First Digital USD
First Digital USD
FDUSD
$ 0.9987
+0.01%
-0.06%
+0.01%
$ 337.08M
$ 120.21K
21
apxUSD
apxUSD
APXUSD
$ 0.967868
-0.15%
-0.00%
+2.77%
$ 319.01M
$ 4.11M
22
SoFiUSD
SoFiUSD
SOFID
$ 0.999204
+0.02%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 315.60M
$ 1.25M
23
USX
USX
USX
$ 0.999479
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 303.00M
$ 1.04M
24
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 275.13M
$ 55.71M
25
Re Protocol reUSD
Re Protocol reUSD
REUSD
$ 1.097
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 229.67M
$ 47.97M
26
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999816
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 209.98M
$ 4.80M
27
Polymarket USD
Polymarket USD
PUSD
$ 0.999859
+0.02%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 174.22M
$ 32.93K
28
EUR CoinVertible
EUR CoinVertible
EURCV
$ 1.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 169.51M
$ 23.99M
29
GUSD
GUSD
GUSD
$ 0.998778
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 149.60M
$ 1.22M
30
Avant USD
Avant USD
AVUSD
$ 0.998074
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.09%
$ 131.72M
$ 431.26
31
JPYSC
JPYSC
JPYSC
$ 0.00629194
+0.10%
+0.00%
-0.30%
$ 126.52M
--
32
CASH
CASH
CASH
$ 0.99983
0.00%
0.00%
+0.08%
$ 121.10M
$ 15.73M
33
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999862
+0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.81M
$ 5.62M
34
Unity USD
Unity USD
UUSD
$ 1.001
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.13%
$ 100.09M
$ 2.13M
35
USDa
USDa
USDA
$ 0.967102
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 94.54M
$ 10.67
36
Saturn Dollar
Saturn Dollar
USDAT
$ 0.999505
-0.02%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 94.43M
$ 2.58M
37
Cap USD
Cap USD
CUSD
$ 0.999932
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 88.69M
--
38
Cygnus Finance Global USD
Cygnus Finance Global USD
CGUSD
$ 0.995252
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 75.84M
$ 63.52
39
USDsui
USDsui
USDSUI
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 75.53M
$ 2.56M
40
Lista USD
Lista USD
LISUSD
$ 0.998363
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 75.05M
$ 10.99K
41
Felix feUSD
Felix feUSD
FEUSD
$ 0.998609
-0.01%
+0.00%
+0.20%
$ 74.89M
$ 71.15K
42
Crown BRLV
Crown BRLV
BRLV
$ 0.194289
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.74%
$ 72.95M
$ 2.69K
43
Tori trUSD
Tori trUSD
TRUSD
$ 0.999554
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 65.48M
$ 902.45K
44
DOLA
DOLA
DOLA
$ 0.997194
+0.04%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 62.17M
$ 691.30K
45
Royal Euro
Royal Euro
REUR
$ 4.13
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 62.01M
$ 19.80M
46
StandX DUSD
StandX DUSD
DUSD
$ 0.999275
0.00%
0.00%
+0.08%
$ 60.51M
$ 187.40K
47
Yuzu USD
Yuzu USD
YZUSD
$ 1.001
+0.38%
0.00%
+0.16%
$ 58.76M
$ 623.94K
48
Eurite
Eurite
EURI
$ 1.167
0.00%
+0.06%
-0.07%
$ 57.92M
$ 4.96K
49
JPY Coin
JPY Coin
JPYC
$ 0.00625662
+0.06%
-0.00%
-0.37%
$ 55.09M
$ 40.39K
50
AllUnity CHF
AllUnity CHF
CHFAU
$ 1.25
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 54.64M
$ 636.30

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary purpose of stablecoins in the cryptocurrency market?
Stablecoins are designed to maintain a consistent price, providing cryptocurrency traders with a safe haven from market volatility and offering a reliable medium of exchange for purchasing other digital assets.
Are all stablecoins fully backed by traditional fiat currencies?
No. While fiat-backed stablecoins rely on bank reserves, algorithmic stablecoins use smart contracts to balance supply, and crypto-backed stablecoins use over-collateralized digital assets to maintain their price peg.
How do cryptocurrency traders utilize stablecoins during bear markets?
During bear markets, cryptocurrency traders often sell volatile altcoins and hold stablecoins to preserve capital value, ensuring traders have liquid funds ready when new purchasing opportunities arise.
Why are stablecoin trading pairs essential for decentralized exchanges (DEXs)?
Stablecoin trading pairs provide a reliable pricing baseline on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), ensuring that liquidity providers do not suffer massive impermanent losses due to the extreme price swings of regular cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Stablecoins sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.