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Top Infrastructure Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Infrastructure sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.425
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
2
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 50.37
-0.28%
-4.67%
+7.56%
$ 3.88B
$ 133.56K
3
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.06788
+0.34%
-2.25%
+12.08%
$ 1.58B
$ 906.21K
4
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.411
+0.08%
-1.47%
+5.43%
$ 1.33B
$ 162.04K
5
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 0.9996
+0.01%
-0.02%
-0.06%
$ 999.46M
$ 56.58K
6
Quant
Quant
QNT
$ 63.64
-0.22%
-3.08%
+7.88%
$ 766.74M
$ 2.12K
7
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08236
+0.10%
-0.96%
-0.02%
$ 637.48M
$ 12.54M
8
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.7228
-0.37%
-6.31%
+7.72%
$ 568.59M
$ 3.57M
9
Stacks
Stacks
STX
$ 0.2794
+2.12%
+16.20%
+113.75%
$ 507.73M
$ 1.66M
10
Pyth Network
Pyth Network
PYTH
$ 0.05135
+0.10%
-1.77%
+20.69%
$ 402.81M
$ 40.97M
11
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.368
+0.05%
-3.19%
+11.24%
$ 309.49M
$ 715.36K
12
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0.07924
-0.33%
+13.19%
-7.70%
$ 224.28M
$ 4.07M
13
MIOTAC
MIOTAC
IOTA
$ 0.0439
+0.07%
-6.19%
+23.23%
$ 196.03M
$ 1.58M
14
DoubleZero
DoubleZero
2Z
$ 0.05608
+0.02%
-1.55%
+8.03%
$ 194.33M
$ 910.65K
15
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01785
+0.23%
-4.41%
+28.05%
$ 192.73M
$ 8.32M
16
THORChain
THORChain
RUNE
$ 0.4995
+1.71%
+1.50%
+18.00%
$ 169.25M
$ 636.03K
17
EigenLayer
EigenLayer
EIGEN
$ 0.2101
-0.33%
-6.84%
+14.83%
$ 165.96M
$ 625.38K
18
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02578
-0.62%
-7.17%
+6.34%
$ 163.01M
$ 10.82M
19
AWE Network
AWE Network
AWE
$ 0.06242
+0.71%
-2.18%
-0.77%
$ 120.45M
$ 908.13K
20
Cysic
Cysic
CYS
$ 0.6833
+2.14%
+7.16%
+10.96%
$ 109.54M
$ 464.11K
21
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0.1966
+0.05%
+1.65%
-2.28%
$ 101.27M
$ 446.60K
22
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.005022
+0.46%
-4.20%
+25.10%
$ 100.62M
$ 13.12M
23
EXOD
EXOD
EXOD
$ 9.54
0.00%
+0.23%
+50.47%
$ 99.68M
--
24
Gas
Gas
GAS
$ 1.25
0.00%
-0.00%
+26.85%
$ 81.27M
$ 6.14M
25
DeepBook
DeepBook
DEEP
$ 0.014145
+0.75%
-4.03%
+1.34%
$ 74.98M
$ 4.41M
26
$ 931.83
+0.42%
+1.33%
-2.02%
$ 69.12M
$ 797.30
27
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0892
0.00%
-4.29%
+1.71%
$ 66.88M
$ 871.93
28
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1872
-0.85%
-4.33%
+4.09%
$ 66.17M
$ 498.59K
29
Walrus
Walrus
WAL
$ 0.02357
+1.08%
-1.56%
+4.61%
$ 56.21M
$ 2.85M
30
RedStone
RedStone
RED
$ 0.11788
+0.82%
+2.39%
+18.24%
$ 49.42M
$ 693.13K
31
$ 0.04092
0.00%
-3.69%
+8.79%
$ 48.32M
$ 19.78K
32
ELF
ELF
ELF
$ 0.05819
-0.09%
-3.24%
+21.58%
$ 47.84M
$ 948.74K
33
Espresso
Espresso
ESP
$ 0.09221
+0.52%
+2.20%
+13.87%
$ 47.36M
$ 855.44K
34
ETHGAS
ETHGAS
GWEI
$ 0.02251
+0.18%
-1.19%
+4.31%
$ 39.39M
$ 442.71K
35
Nock
Nock
NOCK
$ 0.017346
+1.36%
-10.34%
+16.53%
$ 38.15M
$ 7.67M
36
Rocket Pool
Rocket Pool
RPL
$ 1.671
+0.12%
-7.08%
+9.25%
$ 37.54M
$ 33.71K
37
Orochi Network
Orochi Network
ON
$ 0.25029
-0.07%
+1.35%
-8.26%
$ 36.29M
$ 262.72K
38
BitDCA
BitDCA
BDCA
$ 0.43
-0.02%
-4.62%
-9.92%
$ 35.19M
$ 166.70K
39
Fractal Bitcoin
Fractal Bitcoin
FB
$ 0.3369
+0.75%
-0.09%
-3.44%
$ 35.12M
$ 176.89K
40
APRO
APRO
AT
$ 0.13924
+0.01%
+1.16%
-7.97%
$ 34.87M
$ 516.40K
41
StatusNetwork
StatusNetwork
SNT
$ 0.00708
-0.28%
+16.42%
+38.76%
$ 34.46M
$ 8.33M
42
0G
0G
0G
$ 0.1604
+0.32%
-5.53%
+4.33%
$ 33.88M
$ 430.46K
43
Movement
Movement
MOVE
$ 0.008438
+1.80%
+4.03%
+37.38%
$ 33.67M
$ 9.44M
44
Succinct
Succinct
PROVE
$ 0.1679
+0.60%
-2.67%
+3.90%
$ 32.70M
$ 278.97K
45
CargoX
CargoX
CXO
$ 0.152011
+0.20%
-0.00%
-0.69%
$ 32.70M
$ 36.99K
46
Anoma
Anoma
XAN
$ 0.012456
+3.18%
+4.41%
+13.23%
$ 31.32M
$ 9.19M
47
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0.03821
-1.20%
+5.96%
+4.44%
$ 29.68M
$ 2.56M
48
Orbs
Orbs
ORBS
$ 0.0058515
-0.13%
-0.00%
+9.71%
$ 29.09M
$ 747.36K
49
Zora
Zora
ZORA
$ 0.006401
-0.79%
-9.12%
+26.43%
$ 28.46M
$ 15.66M
50
Spacecoin
Spacecoin
SPACE
$ 0.004843
+0.15%
-0.15%
-5.51%
$ 25.26M
$ 12.66M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Infrastructure tokens and why are they popular?
Infrastructure tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 250 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $22.25B.
What is the best-performing Infrastructure token right now?
Among Infrastructure tokens tracked on MEXC, ORTA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 25.94% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Infrastructure tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 250 Infrastructure tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Infrastructure tokens include LINK, LTC, SKY. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Infrastructure category?
The combined market capitalization of all Infrastructure tokens is approximately $22.25B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Infrastructure sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.