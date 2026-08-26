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The live ODEI AI price today is 0 USD.ODAI market cap is 475,489 USD. Track real-time ODAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ODEI AI price today is 0 USD.ODAI market cap is 475,489 USD. Track real-time ODAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ODAI Price Info

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ODEI AI Price (ODAI)

Unlisted

1 ODAI to USD Live Price:

$0.00000503
$0.00000503$0.00000503
-4.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ODEI AI (ODAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:36:37 (UTC+8)

ODEI AI Price Today

The live ODEI AI (ODAI) price today is $ 0, with a 4.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current ODAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ODAI.

ODEI AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 475,489, with a circulating supply of 94.91B ODAI. During the last 24 hours, ODAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ODAI moved -0.42% in the last hour and +98.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ODEI AI (ODAI) Market Information

$ 475.49K
$ 475.49K$ 475.49K

--
----

$ 500.33K
$ 500.33K$ 500.33K

94.91B
94.91B 94.91B

99,873,672,448.47003
99,873,672,448.47003 99,873,672,448.47003

The current Market Cap of ODEI AI is $ 475.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ODAI is 94.91B, with a total supply of 99873672448.47003. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 500.33K.

ODEI AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.42%

-4.13%

+98.75%

+98.75%

Price Prediction for ODEI AI

ODEI AI (ODAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ODAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ODEI AI (ODAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ODEI AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ODEI AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ODAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ODEI AI Price Prediction.

What is ODEI AI (ODAI)

ODEI is the governance layer for personal AI.

It extends the capabilities of the top AI models with a personal layer built around:

• Persistent Digital World Model (memory) that you create for yourself and your AI agent

• Continuous execution loop: Observe → Decide → Act → Verify → Evolve

In simple terms, ODEI gives AI real agency for the individual.

The major AI labs will build the best models, but those models are designed for everyone. A truly personal agent requires a layer that large platforms cannot build due to legal and ethical constraints.

This is how ODEI enables true personal agency:

  • Initiative (Proactivity) AI stops waiting for prompts. Agents act proactively based on the World Model you create and the goals you define.
  • Transparency No black box. Every action is traceable through persistent graph memory.
  • Execution Not just suggestions. Agents use tools to execute real outcomes, not only generate text.
  • Adaptation Agents evolve over time through the World Model and feedback loops, continuously improving their understanding of your world.
  • Control No platform lock-in. Models and providers can change while the architecture remains yours.
  • Continuity AI retrieves context autonomously across sessions, making it far more effective than traditional chat interfaces.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ODEI AI (ODAI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About ODEI AI

What is the current price of ODEI AI?

ODEI AI is priced at $, shifting -4.13% today.

How fast is the ODAI community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect ODEI AI's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Framework sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is ODAI's trading volume today?

It generated $-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does ODAI compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is $ and ATL is $, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 94914413093.2899 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ODEI AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:36:37 (UTC+8)

ODEI AI (ODAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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