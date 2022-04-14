Centralized Exchange (CEX) tokens are native digital assets issued and operated by cryptocurrency trading platforms. These utility tokens provide holders with exclusive benefits within the exchange's ecosystem, such as trading fee discounts and access to token launchpads. Their value is closely tied to the user growth, trading volume, and overall success of the issuing exchange.

No. CEX tokens are deeply intertwined with the centralized corporate entity that issued them. The market success of a CEX token is highly dependent on the business performance and regulatory compliance of that specific exchange.

Consistently high trading volume indicates rapid platform growth, which generally increases the market demand for CEX tokens as more active users purchase the tokens to minimize their daily trading fees.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Centralized Exchange (CEX) Token sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.