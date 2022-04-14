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Top Centralized Exchange (CEX) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Centralized Exchange (CEX) tokens are native digital assets issued and operated by cryptocurrency trading platforms. These utility tokens provide holders with exclusive benefits within the exchange's ecosystem, such as trading fee discounts and access to token launchpads. Their value is closely tied to the user growth, trading volume, and overall success of the issuing exchange.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 694.51
+0.43%
-2.94%
+11.21%
$ 93.74B
$ 33.72K
2
LEO Token
LEO Token
LEO
$ 9.33
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.11%
$ 8.58B
$ 268.41K
3
Cronos
Cronos
CRO
$ 0.05932
+1.00%
-4.21%
+18.53%
$ 2.66B
$ 1.94M
4
OKB
OKB
OKB
$ 114.122
+0.56%
-4.52%
+10.41%
$ 2.39B
$ 1.72K
5
HTX DAO
HTX DAO
HTX
$ 0.000001709
+0.23%
-2.78%
-0.81%
$ 1.55B
$ 31.83B
6
Bitget Token
Bitget Token
BGB
$ 1.90343
+0.09%
-1.98%
+5.90%
$ 1.33B
$ 41.06K
7
KuCoin Token
KuCoin Token
KCS
$ 7.2186
+0.11%
-6.01%
-1.31%
$ 971.06M
$ 7.77K
8
Gate
Gate
GT
$ 7.87
+0.51%
-0.02%
+13.24%
$ 838.91M
$ 2.89M
9
Nexo
Nexo
NEXO
$ 0.8374
+0.20%
-0.78%
+11.54%
$ 541.02M
$ 86.90K
10
MX Token
MX Token
MX
$ 1.6939
-0.10%
+1.86%
+3.33%
$ 155.78M
$ 1.23M
11
GRX Chain
GRX Chain
GRX
$ 13.05
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 124.18M
$ 177.86K
12
BTSE Token
BTSE Token
BTSE
$ 0.749215
-0.31%
-0.07%
-11.92%
$ 121.40M
$ 8.81M
13
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.4386
+0.09%
+6.42%
+10.30%
$ 109.80M
$ 223.11K
14
FTX Token
FTX Token
FTT
$ 0.2301
+0.31%
-2.09%
+10.16%
$ 75.58M
$ 278.44K
15
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0892
0.00%
-4.29%
+1.71%
$ 66.88M
$ 1.30K
16
HashKey Platform
HashKey Platform
HSK
$ 0.10028
-0.20%
-0.78%
+15.51%
$ 35.54M
$ 674.49K
17
NKYC Token
NKYC Token
NKYC
$ 7.27
-0.14%
+0.00%
+0.83%
$ 29.10M
$ 73.73K
18
Arkham
Arkham
ARKM
$ 0.11058
+0.55%
-4.20%
+19.22%
$ 24.88M
$ 615.10K
19
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01138
+0.53%
-3.47%
+3.26%
$ 21.53M
$ 4.84M
20
Bit2Me
Bit2Me
B2M
$ 0.00653959
+0.07%
+0.07%
+11.10%
$ 19.30M
$ 63.65K
21
BitMart
BitMart
BMX
$ 0.052444
+0.52%
-0.02%
-9.82%
$ 17.80M
$ 825.34K
22
MAX
MAX
MAX
$ 0.264815
-0.07%
-0.00%
+0.40%
$ 17.57M
$ 44.01K
23
Delta Exchange
Delta Exchange
DETO
$ 0.059993
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 16.78M
$ 369.75
24
Tokenize Xchange
Tokenize Xchange
TKX
$ 0.171556
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 13.72M
$ 3.34K
25
Huobi
Huobi
HT
$ 0.114346
+0.74%
-0.07%
+0.98%
$ 12.51M
$ 1.05K
26
Harmony
Harmony
ONE
$ 0.0007397
+0.85%
-4.47%
-0.43%
$ 11.03M
$ 218.39M
27
GCB TOKEN
GCB TOKEN
GCB
$ 0.00917
0.00%
-4.88%
-23.77%
$ 11.02M
$ 1.26M
28
Lagrange
Lagrange
LA
$ 0.05435
+1.32%
-5.07%
-4.73%
$ 10.53M
$ 1.40M
29
LCX
LCX
LCX
$ 0.02675213
-0.97%
-0.14%
+85.91%
$ 6.58M
$ 596.42K
30
Coinmetro
Coinmetro
XCM
$ 0.02295525
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 6.48M
$ 20.03
31
SolCex
SolCex
SOLCEX
$ 0.00240381
+0.18%
-0.05%
+2.31%
$ 2.40M
$ 37.98K
32
Niza
Niza
NIZA
$ 0.001254
0.00%
-1.02%
+3.19%
$ 2.04M
$ 1.35M
33
World Friendship Cash
World Friendship Cash
WFCA
$ 0.0069485
-0.43%
-0.04%
-9.77%
$ 1.49M
$ 54.78K
34
PointPay
PointPay
PXP
$ 0.02516
+0.04%
+11.17%
-4.22%
$ 755.40K
$ 6.29M
35
Biconomy Exchange Token
Biconomy Exchange Token
BIT
$ 2.21E-6
0.00%
-2.34%
+11.06%
$ 597.56K
--
36
Nominex
Nominex
NMX
$ 0.00234983
+0.11%
-0.00%
+0.69%
$ 526.71K
$ 470.08
37
Kyrrex
Kyrrex
KRRX
$ 0.052293
0.00%
+0.00%
-13.52%
$ 275.11K
$ 319.31K
38
XCoin
XCoin
BEXC
$ 0.345765
-0.06%
-0.00%
-1.38%
$ 242.13K
$ 545.09K
39
DEW
DEW
DEW
$ 0.00024135
+0.28%
-0.02%
+13.05%
$ 241.38K
$ 322.94
40
KONA
KONA
KONA
$ 13.16
-0.38%
-0.22%
+37.23%
$ 227.28K
$ 4.13K
41
Quan2um
Quan2um
$QNTM
$ 0.00029137
+0.25%
-0.19%
-8.70%
$ 208.63K
$ 15.68K
42
EXMO Coin
EXMO Coin
EXM
$ 0.00283072
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 192.49K
$ 17.13
43
Kasta
Kasta
KASTA
$ 0.00020683
0.00%
--
+5.81%
$ 158.32K
$ 14.37
44
ARI
ARI
ARI
$ 0.00019715
-0.01%
-0.00%
+12.13%
$ 94.56K
$ 22.30
45
BESC MONEY
BESC MONEY
MONEY
$ 2.02
0.00%
--
+5.21%
$ 82.87K
$ 160.37
46
ZND Token
ZND Token
ZND
$ 0.00021642
0.00%
+0.17%
+36.74%
$ 38.62K
$ 587.42
47
Trakx
Trakx
TRKX
$ 3.327E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 23.83K
--
48
IXFI
IXFI
IXFI
$ 5.084E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-15.05%
$ 16.60K
--
49
4TB Coin
4TB Coin
4TB
$ 0.00022976
0.00%
0.00%
+0.07%
$ 16.08K
$ 207.02
50
BitMEX
BitMEX
BMEX
$ 0.00015998
0.00%
+0.07%
-75.37%
$ 15.96K
$ 8.23

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Centralized Exchange (CEX) tokens used for?
Centralized Exchange (CEX) tokens are proprietary digital assets issued by crypto trading platforms. CEX tokens are primarily used to offer traders transaction fee discounts, higher VIP tiers, and exclusive access to new token launches.
How does exchange trading volume affect the value of a CEX token?
Consistently high trading volume indicates rapid platform growth, which generally increases the market demand for CEX tokens as more active users purchase the tokens to minimize their daily trading fees.
What is the purpose of coin burn mechanisms for Centralized Exchange tokens?
Centralized exchanges frequently use a portion of platform trading revenue to buy back and permanently destroy (burn) CEX tokens. This deflationary mechanism reduces the circulating supply, potentially increasing token scarcity over time.
Are CEX tokens considered decentralized digital assets?
No. CEX tokens are deeply intertwined with the centralized corporate entity that issued them. The market success of a CEX token is highly dependent on the business performance and regulatory compliance of that specific exchange.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Centralized Exchange (CEX) Token sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.