Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund Price Today

The live Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB) price today is $ 11.19, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current USTB to USD conversion rate is $ 11.19 per USTB.

Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 832,447,621, with a circulating supply of 74.39M USTB. During the last 24 hours, USTB traded between $ 11.19 (low) and $ 11.19 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.19, while the all-time low was $ 10.29.

In short-term performance, USTB moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 832.45M$ 832.45M $ 832.45M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 832.45M$ 832.45M $ 832.45M Circulation Supply 74.39M 74.39M 74.39M Total Supply 74,394,714.719455 74,394,714.719455 74,394,714.719455

The current Market Cap of Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund is $ 832.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of USTB is 74.39M, with a total supply of 74394714.719455. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 832.45M.