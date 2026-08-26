Green Shiba Inu Price Today

The live Green Shiba Inu (GINUX) price today is $ 0, with a 3.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current GINUX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GINUX.

Green Shiba Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 129,040, with a circulating supply of 5.15T GINUX. During the last 24 hours, GINUX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.324796, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GINUX moved +0.05% in the last hour and +15.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Green Shiba Inu (GINUX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 129.04K$ 129.04K $ 129.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 129.09K$ 129.09K $ 129.09K Circulation Supply 5.15T 5.15T 5.15T Total Supply 5,150,872,037,854.664 5,150,872,037,854.664 5,150,872,037,854.664

The current Market Cap of Green Shiba Inu is $ 129.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GINUX is 5.15T, with a total supply of 5150872037854.664. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 129.09K.