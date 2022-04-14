Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Base Native Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Base Native sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00008
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
2
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 96.94
+0.76%
-4.71%
+14.21%
$ 56.25B
$ 1.24M
3
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.08642
+0.72%
-6.75%
+14.26%
$ 14.73B
$ 192.63M
4
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 1.0001
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 10.57B
$ 55.28K
5
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 78,803
+0.41%
-0.01%
+13.86%
$ 7.73B
$ 496.54M
6
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.381
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
7
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 2,449.44
+0.51%
-0.01%
+8.51%
$ 5.70B
--
8
sUSDS
sUSDS
SUSDS
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.65B
$ 504.98K
9
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 4.49B
$ 141.03K
10
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+5.52%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
11
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000005317
+0.66%
-5.83%
+11.87%
$ 3.13B
$ 506.01B
12
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 126.96
+0.67%
-6.19%
+31.76%
$ 1.96B
$ 3.66K
13
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000003854
+0.45%
-8.86%
+31.70%
$ 1.59B
$ 297.93B
14
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.8486
+0.34%
-7.10%
+8.05%
$ 1.44B
$ 2.21M
15
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.402
+0.72%
-1.77%
+3.82%
$ 1.33B
$ 165.43K
16
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2.5174
+0.83%
-5.26%
+14.46%
$ 1.26B
$ 58.61K
17
clBTC
clBTC
CLBTC
$ 78,901
0.00%
--
+12.62%
$ 1.10B
$ 5.67
18
syrupUSDC
syrupUSDC
SYRUPUSDC
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 999.71M
$ 8.24M
19
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,865.99
+0.24%
-0.01%
+9.00%
$ 917.40M
$ 1.42M
20
VVV
VVV
VVV
$ 17.493
+0.91%
+3.44%
+20.68%
$ 825.13M
$ 14.28K
21
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 79,117
+0.19%
-0.01%
+13.70%
$ 811.53M
$ 1.01M
22
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998791
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 698.15M
$ 3.98M
23
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.721
+0.52%
-4.01%
+7.88%
$ 606.96M
$ 343.54K
24
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 2.201
+1.01%
-11.74%
+25.14%
$ 524.68M
$ 4.11M
25
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 78,492
+0.21%
-0.01%
+13.54%
$ 508.62M
$ 18.25K
26
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0.5212
+1.08%
-7.71%
+15.07%
$ 497.46M
$ 6.80M
27
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.7575
+1.53%
-9.05%
+22.75%
$ 493.06M
$ 893.13K
28
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0.5277
+2.93%
+11.04%
+44.09%
$ 487.75M
$ 705.50K
29
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3197
+1.04%
-5.93%
+22.59%
$ 483.98M
$ 2.31M
30
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,792.21
+0.46%
-0.01%
+9.07%
$ 472.13M
$ 10.40M
31
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 460.69M
$ 35.48M
32
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 1.1699
+1.54%
+6.52%
+38.88%
$ 416.50M
$ 4.36M
33
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 78,794
+0.21%
-0.01%
+13.76%
$ 343.92M
$ 4.31M
34
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.741
+1.04%
-3.16%
+15.76%
$ 298.69M
$ 391.00K
35
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0.999757
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 275.10M
$ 56.01M
36
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000003043
+1.20%
-10.18%
+22.34%
$ 267.94M
$ 362.95B
37
Maple Finance
Maple Finance
SYRUP
$ 0.19774
+0.02%
-3.65%
+20.95%
$ 234.91M
$ 420.56K
38
Ribbita by Virtuals
Ribbita by Virtuals
TIBBIR
$ 0.22998
+0.16%
-5.48%
-3.21%
$ 231.00M
$ 1.23M
39
Re Protocol reUSD
Re Protocol reUSD
REUSD
$ 1.097
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 229.73M
$ 47.99M
40
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 74,725
+0.26%
-0.05%
+8.59%
$ 222.74M
$ 4.50K
41
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 19.37
+0.73%
-2.42%
+4.88%
$ 193.60M
$ 3.49K
42
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.196
+1.66%
+2.44%
+22.58%
$ 188.77M
$ 2.47M
43
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.3571
-1.84%
-6.13%
+28.42%
$ 176.00M
$ 675.16K
44
Coinbase Wrapped XRP
Coinbase Wrapped XRP
CBXRP
$ 1.44
+0.70%
-0.04%
+30.91%
$ 170.46M
$ 5.13M
45
ONYXCOIN
ONYXCOIN
XCN
$ 0.0036616
+0.34%
-4.78%
+18.89%
$ 141.04M
$ 3.30M
46
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08934
+0.41%
-2.19%
+3.37%
$ 126.52M
$ 678.29K
47
AWE Network
AWE Network
AWE
$ 0.06176
+0.85%
-2.85%
-1.83%
$ 119.91M
$ 910.53K
48
Renzo Restaked ETH
Renzo Restaked ETH
EZETH
$ 2,657.73
+0.28%
-0.01%
+9.06%
$ 110.64M
$ 602.15K
49
Dog (Bitcoin)
Dog (Bitcoin)
DOG
$ 0.0010995
+1.27%
+9.85%
+68.70%
$ 109.89M
$ 127.18M
50
Cysic
Cysic
CYS
$ 0.6805
-0.74%
+5.07%
+9.84%
$ 107.33M
$ 476.55K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Base Native tokens and why are they popular?
Base Native tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 454 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $219.94B.
What is the best-performing Base Native token right now?
Among Base Native tokens tracked on MEXC, HOGE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 46.80% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Base Native tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 454 Base Native tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Base Native tokens include USDC, SOL, DOGE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Base Native category?
The combined market capitalization of all Base Native tokens is approximately $219.94B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Base Native sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.