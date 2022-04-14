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Top Privacy Coins Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Privacy Coins sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 785.6
-0.07%
-9.19%
+41.30%
$ 13.06B
$ 12.60K
2
Monero
Monero
XMR
$ 443.86
+0.24%
+0.27%
+3.72%
$ 8.30B
$ 5.20K
3
Decred
Decred
DCR
$ 13.719
-0.73%
-2.21%
+14.61%
$ 239.19M
$ 5.20K
4
Verge
Verge
XVG
$ 0.002514
+0.32%
-4.22%
+18.51%
$ 41.26M
$ 30.61M
5
Pirate Chain
Pirate Chain
ARRR
$ 0.1982
-1.14%
-10.66%
-0.20%
$ 38.99M
$ 357.06K
6
Nock
Nock
NOCK
$ 0.017331
+1.36%
-10.34%
+16.53%
$ 38.15M
$ 7.67M
7
FIRO
FIRO
FIRO
$ 0.6908
-0.14%
+0.57%
+7.81%
$ 12.93M
$ 132.80K
8
Epic Chain
Epic Chain
EPIC
$ 0.3449
+0.56%
+2.50%
+2.75%
$ 11.57M
$ 1.07M
9
Exiom
Exiom
XEQM
$ 0.01730868
+0.82%
0.00%
+5.21%
$ 4.84M
$ 1.56K
10
BLACKCOIN
BLACKCOIN
BLACKCOIN
$ 0.0045187
+0.19%
-0.04%
+28.04%
$ 4.52M
$ 11.54K
11
Navio
Navio
NAV
$ 0.03895596
-0.43%
-0.01%
+8.71%
$ 3.00M
$ 10.15
12
Grin
Grin
GRIN
$ 0.01223851
-3.62%
-0.06%
-5.80%
$ 2.74M
$ 3.66K
13
Zclassic
Zclassic
ZCL
$ 0.236873
+0.77%
+0.02%
+1.51%
$ 2.45M
$ 243.26
14
Nerva
Nerva
XNV
$ 0.098581
+0.14%
-0.00%
+5.41%
$ 1.90M
$ 524.37
15
PIVX
PIVX
PIVX
$ 0.017379
+0.24%
+13.61%
+63.07%
$ 1.69M
$ 3.61M
16
Loyal
Loyal
LOYAL
$ 0.117162
0.00%
+0.03%
-18.82%
$ 1.46M
$ 2.52K
17
Particl
Particl
PART
$ 0.064
0.00%
-39.11%
-28.89%
$ 1.00M
$ 9.78K
18
XELIS
XELIS
XEL
$ 0.164
-1.81%
-10.93%
-6.86%
$ 889.87K
$ 78.14K
19
DragonX
DragonX
DRGX
$ 0.040379
-0.11%
+0.03%
-5.62%
$ 375.14K
$ 252.11K
20
BitcoinZ
BitcoinZ
BTCZ
$ 1.858E-5
+0.11%
-0.87%
+4.56%
$ 234.07K
--
21
Voidify
Voidify
$ 0.00020786
+0.19%
-0.20%
+30.74%
$ 199.46K
$ 3.46K
22
Karbo
Karbo
KRB
$ 0.01901177
0.00%
0.00%
+2.17%
$ 196.03K
$ 2.88
23
Dero
Dero
DERO
$ 0.01387845
+0.85%
+0.23%
-46.23%
$ 175.94K
$ 1.50K
24
Zero
Zero
ZER
$ 0.01020904
0.00%
-0.09%
+5.11%
$ 149.59K
$ 4.12
25
BLACK HOLE
BLACK HOLE
BLKH
$ 0.00020767
+1.55%
-0.12%
+28.53%
$ 112.62K
$ 5.08K
26
JunoCash
JunoCash
JUNO
$ 0.057092
+0.18%
-0.03%
-1.02%
$ 111.60K
$ 14.92K
27
MaryJaneCoin
MaryJaneCoin
MARYJ
$ 8.836E-5
+0.23%
-3.58%
+7.60%
$ 88.33K
--
28
Kryptokrona
Kryptokrona
XKR
$ 0.00011998
0.00%
-0.58%
-48.15%
$ 73.07K
$ 2.20K
29
Conceal
Conceal
CCX
$ 0.00278069
0.00%
-0.03%
-30.04%
$ 61.48K
$ 57.75
30
Tritcoin
Tritcoin
TRIT
$ 3.573E-5
+0.22%
-2.83%
+24.41%
$ 35.69K
--
31
Scala
Scala
XLA
$ 2.43E-6
-0.41%
-0.32%
-13.52%
$ 35.02K
--
32
Hush
Hush
HUSH
$ 0.00127979
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 21.02K
$ 1.78K
33
PRivaCY Coin
PRivaCY Coin
PRCY
$ 0.00111085
0.00%
-0.00%
-5.40%
$ 19.09K
$ 1.78K
34
5ive Privacy
5ive Privacy
FIVE
$ 1.74998E-7
+1.46%
0.00%
+27.00%
$ 17.51K
--
35
NullTrace
NullTrace
NULL
$ 1.2E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+12.04%
$ 11.95K
--
36
XTM
XTM
XTM
$ 0.000357
0.00%
-5.43%
+0.87%
--
$ 17.93M
37
SAL
SAL
SAL
$ 0.00428
0.00%
-10.46%
-18.01%
--
$ 1.27M
38
Neptune
Neptune
XNT
$ 0.247
+0.61%
-0.16%
+30.26%
--
$ 91.66K
39
RYO Token
RYO Token
RYO
$ 4.323
-0.51%
-3.97%
+6.19%
--
$ 8.83K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Privacy Coins tokens and why are they popular?
Privacy Coins tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 39 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $21.77B.
What is the best-performing Privacy Coins token right now?
Among Privacy Coins tokens tracked on MEXC, PIVX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.61% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Privacy Coins tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 39 Privacy Coins tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Privacy Coins tokens include ZEC, XMR, DCR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Privacy Coins category?
The combined market capitalization of all Privacy Coins tokens is approximately $21.77B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Privacy Coins sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.