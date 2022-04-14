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Top Governance Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Governance sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 81.79
+0.86%
+1.26%
+16.54%
$ 20.52B
$ 39.92K
2
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.307
+1.12%
-2.35%
+18.79%
$ 2.69B
$ 153.17K
3
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 128.15
+0.67%
-6.19%
+31.76%
$ 1.96B
$ 3.66K
4
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.06786
+1.03%
-2.62%
+10.67%
$ 1.57B
$ 914.51K
5
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.8541
+0.34%
-7.10%
+8.05%
$ 1.44B
$ 2.21M
6
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.399
+0.72%
-1.77%
+3.82%
$ 1.33B
$ 165.43K
7
Worldcoin
Worldcoin
WLD
$ 0.3916
+0.70%
-6.84%
+8.38%
$ 1.32B
$ 3.79M
8
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.143
-0.11%
-9.92%
+51.90%
$ 1.32B
$ 183.20M
9
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.40442
+1.17%
-10.22%
+2.14%
$ 902.88M
$ 2.54M
10
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.53
-0.07%
-1.55%
+2.77%
$ 782.43M
$ 573.96K
11
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.725
+0.52%
-4.01%
+7.88%
$ 606.96M
$ 343.54K
12
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0.09357
+0.85%
-6.53%
+6.37%
$ 582.98M
$ 3.01M
13
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3223
+1.04%
-5.93%
+22.59%
$ 483.98M
$ 2.31M
14
FET
FET
FET
$ 0.1648
+0.74%
-7.61%
+24.66%
$ 370.00M
$ 5.93M
15
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.3671
+0.69%
-5.05%
+10.16%
$ 308.90M
$ 720.45K
16
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.21
+0.05%
-0.00%
-2.15%
$ 272.07M
$ 306.03K
17
Tezos
Tezos
XTZ
$ 0.2273
+0.71%
-3.28%
+5.34%
$ 246.84M
$ 250.29K
18
ENS
ENS
ENS
$ 5.783
+1.47%
-4.87%
+35.38%
$ 231.30M
$ 16.20K
19
OP
OP
OP
$ 0.10342
+1.11%
-6.27%
+15.35%
$ 220.33M
$ 541.72K
20
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 2.047
+0.20%
-9.26%
+25.86%
$ 200.07M
$ 41.07K
21
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 19.51
+0.73%
-2.42%
+4.88%
$ 193.60M
$ 3.49K
22
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1417
+0.85%
-4.11%
+10.92%
$ 142.20M
$ 1.17M
23
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08963
+0.41%
-2.19%
+3.37%
$ 126.52M
$ 678.29K
24
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.07984
+0.68%
-6.29%
-1.09%
$ 109.66M
$ 2.85M
25
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.11706
+1.07%
-1.61%
+4.95%
$ 99.01M
$ 1.10M
26
RE
RE
RE
$ 0.56619
+2.45%
+2.05%
+4.59%
$ 90.01M
$ 1.36M
27
0x
0x
ZRX
$ 0.09754
+0.89%
-2.55%
+23.25%
$ 82.31M
$ 587.89K
28
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 2,291
+0.68%
-3.95%
+8.12%
$ 81.71M
$ 27.72
29
XPR Network
XPR Network
XPR
$ 0.0027496
-0.10%
-2.41%
+0.55%
$ 80.16M
$ 28.26M
30
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.231
+0.35%
-2.34%
+12.39%
$ 79.07M
$ 701.83K
31
Kaito
Kaito
KAITO
$ 0.3186
0.00%
-6.64%
-8.72%
$ 77.08M
$ 4.18M
32
Spark
Spark
SPK
$ 0.01856
+0.60%
-4.24%
+28.75%
$ 57.18M
$ 5.52M
33
Wormhole
Wormhole
W
$ 0.009435
+0.30%
-3.27%
+9.07%
$ 56.42M
$ 33.04M
34
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1974
+0.82%
-4.47%
+13.39%
$ 56.33M
$ 399.58K
35
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0.03622
+0.73%
+0.68%
-1.36%
$ 41.81M
$ 28.96M
36
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.0041
+1.58%
0.00%
+15.79%
$ 40.56M
$ 13.95M
37
$ 0.006272
+0.80%
-3.59%
+2.62%
$ 40.12M
$ 9.20M
38
Rocket Pool
Rocket Pool
RPL
$ 1.667
+1.28%
-4.76%
+8.64%
$ 37.39M
$ 33.87K
39
HashKey Platform
HashKey Platform
HSK
$ 0.10152
-0.20%
-0.78%
+15.51%
$ 35.54M
$ 674.49K
40
Alaya AI
Alaya AI
AGT
$ 0.015346
+0.55%
+1.70%
-3.48%
$ 35.50M
$ 3.88M
41
Bancor
Bancor
BNT
$ 0.3248
+0.40%
-3.38%
+8.73%
$ 34.80M
$ 220.53K
42
UMA
UMA
UMA
$ 0.3699
+0.49%
-2.38%
+9.84%
$ 33.40M
$ 146.80K
43
Band
Band
BAND
$ 0.177247
+0.66%
-0.03%
+9.12%
$ 32.10M
$ 1.81M
44
Core DAO
Core DAO
CORE
$ 0.02511
+0.93%
-2.39%
+15.62%
$ 30.88M
$ 3.27M
45
deBridge
deBridge
DBR
$ 0.01445
-0.14%
-2.76%
-8.04%
$ 27.75M
$ 3.42M
46
SaharaAI
SaharaAI
SAHARA
$ 0.008099
+0.54%
-4.41%
+4.00%
$ 27.48M
$ 7.08M
47
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2998
+0.20%
-2.12%
+1.28%
$ 26.49M
$ 226.11K
48
Arkham
Arkham
ARKM
$ 0.111
+0.55%
-4.20%
+19.22%
$ 24.88M
$ 615.10K
49
Kyber Network
Kyber Network
KNC
$ 0.1138
+0.26%
-3.52%
+7.23%
$ 23.76M
$ 472.30K
50
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.3215
+0.25%
-8.27%
+5.34%
$ 22.41M
$ 188.09K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Governance tokens and why are they popular?
Governance tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 193 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $39.78B.
What is the best-performing Governance token right now?
Among Governance tokens tracked on MEXC, BEAM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.47% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Governance tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 193 Governance tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Governance tokens include HYPE, UNI, AAVE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Governance category?
The combined market capitalization of all Governance tokens is approximately $39.78B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Governance sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.