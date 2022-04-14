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Top 4chan-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the 4chan-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.08651
+0.72%
-6.75%
+14.26%
$ 14.73B
$ 192.63M
2
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000003851
+0.45%
-8.86%
+31.70%
$ 1.59B
$ 297.93B
3
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0.5264
+2.93%
+11.04%
+44.09%
$ 487.75M
$ 705.50K
4
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000003047
+1.20%
-10.18%
+22.34%
$ 267.94M
$ 362.95B
5
Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin
NPC
$ 0.012883
+1.44%
-2.84%
+111.82%
$ 97.53M
$ 29.04M
6
MOG Coin
MOG Coin
MOG
$ 0.00000011715
+1.86%
-3.58%
+13.20%
$ 45.36M
$ 645.73B
7
GIGACHAD
GIGACHAD
GIGA
$ 0.002651
+0.61%
-17.72%
+31.03%
$ 24.67M
$ 24.60M
8
Wojak
Wojak
WOJAK
$ 0.00000006426
+0.13%
-2.49%
-2.88%
$ 21.23M
$ 4.07T
9
DODO
DODO
DODO
$ 0.01996
-1.37%
+3.23%
-2.33%
$ 20.12M
$ 4.21M
10
PepeCoin
PepeCoin
PEPECOIN
$ 0.14997
+0.18%
-16.64%
+73.39%
$ 16.12M
$ 376.00K
11
JOE
JOE
JOE
$ 0.02985
+0.57%
-2.83%
+2.97%
$ 13.64M
$ 1.86M
12
PEP
PEP
PEP
$ 0.0001196
0.00%
-10.46%
-38.02%
$ 12.25M
$ 28.74M
13
Apu Apustaja
Apu Apustaja
APU
$ 0.00002793
+1.97%
-8.79%
+36.11%
$ 9.44M
$ 218.71M
14
Milady Cult Coin
Milady Cult Coin
CULT
$ 0.00017598
+0.06%
-0.01%
+24.83%
$ 8.25M
$ 158.33K
15
Milady Meme Coin
Milady Meme Coin
LADYS
$ 0.000000007925
+1.17%
-7.63%
+13.57%
$ 5.78M
$ 7.58T
16
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2775
+0.40%
-8.09%
-14.45%
$ 3.83M
$ 226.43K
17
Groyper
Groyper
GROYP
$ 0.073478
-0.09%
-0.05%
+10.72%
$ 3.67M
$ 13.24K
18
4Chan
4Chan
4CHAN
$ 4.0754E-14
+0.84%
+2.01%
+34.75%
$ 3.14M
--
19
Pain
Pain
PAIN
$ 0.569935
+0.18%
-0.04%
+11.03%
$ 2.85M
$ 192.05
20
RETARDIO
RETARDIO
RETARDIO
$ 0.00193485
-1.98%
-0.04%
+27.57%
$ 1.94M
$ 57.72K
21
TROLL
TROLL
TROLL
$ 0.000000001875
+0.43%
-4.47%
-7.48%
$ 1.81M
$ 29.19T
22
Sigma
Sigma
SIGMA
$ 0.00178713
0.00%
-0.04%
+53.09%
$ 1.61M
$ 781.44K
23
Chudjak
Chudjak
CHUD
$ 0.00143218
+0.16%
-0.34%
+36.34%
$ 1.33M
$ 144.15K
24
Rage Guy
Rage Guy
RAGEGUY
$ 0.00121487
+0.33%
-0.03%
+27.82%
$ 1.21M
$ 48.39K
25
Shiro Neko
Shiro Neko
SHIRO
$ 0.0000000009567
-0.10%
+0.09%
+3.21%
$ 637.05K
$ 57.34T
26
Dickbutt
Dickbutt
DICKBUTT
$ 4.88E-6
0.00%
+5.98%
+41.04%
$ 488.46K
--
27
Dolan Duck
Dolan Duck
DOLAN
$ 0.00459111
+0.22%
-0.03%
+19.12%
$ 450.96K
$ 3.22K
28
DOOMER
DOOMER
DOOMER
$ 0.00041586
+1.41%
-0.01%
+16.15%
$ 373.68K
$ 992.44
29
Based Chad
Based Chad
CHAD
$ 4.5E-6
0.00%
-9.80%
+40.63%
$ 312.73K
--
30
Kekistan
Kekistan
KEK
$ 6.30808E-7
+0.09%
-9.40%
-19.86%
$ 265.38K
--
31
Bucky
Bucky
BUCKY
$ 0.00025265
+0.51%
-0.05%
+67.52%
$ 252.57K
$ 1.54K
32
Cheese
Cheese
CHEESE
$ 0.00023708
+0.47%
-0.05%
+14.43%
$ 237.08K
$ 64.15
33
FINE
FINE
FINE
$ 5.57031E-10
+0.28%
-1.23%
+11.86%
$ 234.34K
--
34
Okayeg
Okayeg
OKAYEG
$ 5.11655E-7
+1.00%
-2.60%
+61.62%
$ 215.25K
--
35
Pepoclown
Pepoclown
HONK
$ 4.61969E-10
+0.28%
+1.30%
+8.79%
$ 194.35K
--
36
HOODIE
HOODIE
HOODIE
$ 1.92E-6
+0.52%
-0.31%
-40.19%
$ 191.52K
--
37
OG SMINEM
OG SMINEM
OGSM
$ 1.91E-9
0.00%
-1.12%
+10.92%
$ 191.03K
--
38
Stonks on ETH
Stonks on ETH
STONKS
$ 4.26664E-7
+0.28%
-3.48%
+12.88%
$ 179.50K
--
39
Snibbu
Snibbu
SNIBBU
$ 0.0003205
+0.25%
-0.01%
+24.92%
$ 134.83K
$ 103.28
40
hikikomori
hikikomori
HIKI
$ 0.00012408
+0.15%
-0.09%
+42.62%
$ 124.15K
$ 1.13K
41
Gondola
Gondola
GONDOLA
$ 2.4246E-7
+0.28%
-2.20%
+10.54%
$ 102.00K
--
42
Apu Gurl
Apu Gurl
APUGURL
$ 2.41683E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+31.17%
$ 101.67K
--
43
FATGF
FATGF
FATGF
$ 9.106E-5
+0.94%
+0.65%
+27.04%
$ 89.26K
--
44
Soyjak
Soyjak
SOY
$ 0.00013339
+0.18%
-0.01%
-13.06%
$ 66.88K
$ 2.34K
45
SPURDO ON ETH
SPURDO ON ETH
SPURDO
$ 5.836E-5
+0.27%
-2.44%
+23.02%
$ 58.36K
--
46
Oggie
Oggie
OGGIE
$ 4.114E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+28.12%
$ 41.14K
--
47
LOLGUY
LOLGUY
LOLGUY
$ 4.524E-5
+2.19%
+23.81%
+57.19%
$ 38.13K
--
48
Brainlet
Brainlet
BRAINLET
$ 3.751E-5
0.00%
-6.63%
+14.46%
$ 37.52K
--
49
fsjal
fsjal
FSJAL
$ 2.637E-5
-15.99%
-12.02%
-19.36%
$ 26.38K
--
50
Smol dodo
Smol dodo
$DOD
$ 1.766E-5
+0.23%
-2.94%
+65.05%
$ 17.66K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are 4chan-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
4chan-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 58 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $17.38B.
What is the best-performing 4chan-Themed token right now?
Among 4chan-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, LOLGUY has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 23.81% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many 4chan-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 58 4chan-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular 4chan-Themed tokens include DOGE, PEPE, SPX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the 4chan-Themed category?
The combined market capitalization of all 4chan-Themed tokens is approximately $17.38B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the 4chan-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.