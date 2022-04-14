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Top Automated Market Maker (AMM) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Automated Market Maker (AMM) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.319
+1.12%
-2.35%
+18.79%
$ 2.69B
$ 153.17K
2
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.723
+0.52%
-4.01%
+7.88%
$ 606.96M
$ 343.54K
3
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0.5205
+1.08%
-7.71%
+15.07%
$ 497.46M
$ 6.80M
4
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3198
+1.04%
-5.93%
+22.59%
$ 483.98M
$ 2.31M
5
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.743
+1.04%
-3.16%
+15.76%
$ 298.69M
$ 391.00K
6
Raydium
Raydium
RAY
$ 0.7891
+1.47%
-4.25%
+21.41%
$ 212.27M
$ 112.20K
7
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.13139
+1.03%
-3.53%
-14.45%
$ 132.48M
$ 674.62K
8
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08933
+0.41%
-2.19%
+3.37%
$ 126.52M
$ 678.29K
9
Orca
Orca
ORCA
$ 1.2575
+0.50%
-5.24%
+13.12%
$ 76.31M
$ 48.87K
10
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1963
+0.82%
-4.47%
+13.39%
$ 56.33M
$ 399.58K
11
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.012036
+0.76%
-5.73%
+8.56%
$ 44.60M
$ 5.67M
12
VVS Finance
VVS Finance
VVS
$ 1.01E-6
0.00%
-2.26%
+19.25%
$ 43.64M
--
13
Magma Finance
Magma Finance
MAGMA
$ 0.21444
+0.39%
-4.50%
-5.80%
$ 40.76M
$ 565.38K
14
Bancor
Bancor
BNT
$ 0.3232
+0.40%
-3.38%
+8.73%
$ 34.80M
$ 220.53K
15
Osmosis
Osmosis
OSMO
$ 0.03472
+0.93%
-5.01%
+12.02%
$ 27.09M
$ 1.72M
16
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2998
+0.20%
-2.12%
+1.28%
$ 26.49M
$ 226.11K
17
SODAX
SODAX
SODA
$ 0.01622218
-0.92%
-0.03%
-11.36%
$ 24.33M
$ 8.13K
18
Kyber Network
Kyber Network
KNC
$ 0.11352
+0.26%
-3.52%
+7.23%
$ 23.76M
$ 472.30K
19
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.0114
+0.53%
-3.47%
+3.26%
$ 21.53M
$ 4.84M
20
Banana Gun
Banana Gun
BANANA
$ 3.875
+0.75%
-2.64%
-0.18%
$ 15.55M
$ 14.18K
21
HumidiFi
HumidiFi
WET
$ 0.06219
+0.92%
-3.93%
-12.63%
$ 14.40M
$ 1.07M
22
JOE
JOE
JOE
$ 0.02986
+0.57%
-2.83%
+2.97%
$ 13.64M
$ 1.86M
23
Dolomite
Dolomite
DOLO
$ 0.02417
+0.38%
+0.17%
+1.52%
$ 10.61M
$ 2.38M
24
balancer
balancer
BAL
$ 0.11728
-0.08%
-2.53%
+4.99%
$ 8.18M
$ 467.27K
25
Anyswap
Anyswap
ANY
$ 0.599037
+0.47%
-0.01%
+11.56%
$ 7.90M
$ 6.89
26
Quickswap
Quickswap
QUICK
$ 0.009032
+0.03%
-3.03%
+9.92%
$ 6.88M
$ 6.12M
27
Minswap
Minswap
MIN
$ 0.003482
+0.26%
-5.52%
+8.92%
$ 5.99M
$ 5.42M
28
Ekubo Protocol
Ekubo Protocol
EKUBO
$ 0.481399
+0.12%
-0.01%
+2.07%
$ 4.81M
$ 4.07K
29
Forest Protocol
Forest Protocol
FOREST
$ 0.04178
+1.13%
+67.30%
+147.38%
$ 4.60M
$ 2.81M
30
Bluefin
Bluefin
BLUE
$ 0.008629
+0.08%
-3.55%
+12.33%
$ 4.29M
$ 6.40M
31
Perpetual Protocol
Perpetual Protocol
PERP
$ 0.02456797
+0.05%
+0.32%
+43.14%
$ 3.25M
$ 747.41K
32
RocketX exchange
RocketX exchange
RVF
$ 0.02498
0.00%
-1.50%
+8.14%
$ 2.06M
$ 462.68K
33
DefiTuna
DefiTuna
TUNA
$ 0.00714775
+0.35%
-0.28%
+338.81%
$ 2.01M
$ 9.49K
34
Cream
Cream
CREAM
$ 0.702778
+0.47%
-0.03%
+42.95%
$ 1.99M
$ 427.56
35
Spectra
Spectra
SPECTRA
$ 0.00409135
+0.03%
-0.25%
+11.71%
$ 1.94M
$ 3.72K
36
Kodiak Finance
Kodiak Finance
KDK
$ 0.10508
+0.42%
-0.06%
-6.85%
$ 1.55M
$ 39.16K
37
Hydrex
Hydrex
HYDX
$ 0.02877995
-1.83%
-0.31%
+62.05%
$ 1.38M
$ 198.72K
38
Kyber Network Crystal Legacy
Kyber Network Crystal Legacy
KNCL
$ 0.115689
+0.35%
-0.03%
-0.55%
$ 1.26M
$ 129.69
39
Netswap
Netswap
NETT
$ 0.00907165
+0.11%
+0.02%
-3.16%
$ 875.46K
$ 940.15
40
Saber
Saber
SBR
$ 0.00029493
-0.02%
-0.03%
-14.50%
$ 784.04K
$ 3.06K
41
Blackhole
Blackhole
BLACK
$ 0.00225609
+0.11%
+0.01%
+32.85%
$ 603.21K
$ 21.09K
42
iZUMi Finance
iZUMi Finance
IZI
$ 0.00072591
0.00%
0.00%
+3.46%
$ 571.58K
$ 1.54K
43
Turbos Finance
Turbos Finance
TURBOS
$ 8.322E-5
-0.93%
-5.03%
-6.56%
$ 551.10K
--
44
Ferro
Ferro
FER
$ 9.027E-5
-0.03%
-1.87%
+5.81%
$ 394.18K
--
45
Biswap
Biswap
BSW
$ 0.00038022
+0.22%
-0.01%
+5.80%
$ 189.70K
$ 1.35K
46
Paintswap
Paintswap
BRUSH
$ 0.00046273
+1.84%
-0.00%
+16.30%
$ 188.55K
$ 170.19
47
ApeBond
ApeBond
ABOND
$ 0.00049855
+0.42%
-0.00%
+9.35%
$ 168.54K
$ 314.02
48
zkSwap Finance
zkSwap Finance
ZF
$ 0.00021098
+36.13%
+0.24%
+4.17%
$ 139.13K
$ 3.83K
49
AshSwap
AshSwap
ASH
$ 0.00029389
+0.25%
-0.03%
+18.98%
$ 130.14K
$ 56.23
50
Velar
Velar
VELAR
$ 0.00032896
-8.05%
+0.12%
+77.44%
$ 116.54K
$ 1.61K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Automated Market Maker (AMM) tokens and why are they popular?
Automated Market Maker (AMM) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 62 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $5.58B.
What is the best-performing Automated Market Maker (AMM) token right now?
Among Automated Market Maker (AMM) tokens tracked on MEXC, FOREST has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 67.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Automated Market Maker (AMM) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 62 Automated Market Maker (AMM) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Automated Market Maker (AMM) tokens include UNI, CAKE, AERO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Automated Market Maker (AMM) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Automated Market Maker (AMM) tokens is approximately $5.58B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Automated Market Maker (AMM) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.