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Top USD Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the USD Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999883
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 183.21B
$ 64.97B
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00013
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
3
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 0.9999
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 10.57B
$ 54.95K
4
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 0.9999
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.06%
$ 4.49B
$ 140.36K
5
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0.99965
0.00%
-0.04%
0.00%
$ 4.39B
$ 2.72M
6
Global Dollar
Global Dollar
USDG
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 3.39B
$ 392.07M
7
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999876
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 2.77B
$ 147.46M
8
Ripple USD
Ripple USD
RLUSD
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.08B
$ 294.79M
9
Decentralized USD
Decentralized USD
USDD
$ 0.9994
0.00%
-0.06%
+0.08%
$ 1.36B
$ 11.69K
10
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
USDF
$ 0.9961
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.30B
$ 319.05K
11
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 0.9995
+0.01%
-0.02%
-0.06%
$ 999.46M
$ 56.58K
12
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998818
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 698.17M
$ 3.77M
13
YLDS
YLDS
YLDS
$ 0.999906
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 680.53M
$ 13.90M
14
Usual USD
Usual USD
USD0
$ 0.998713
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 549.65M
$ 1.97M
15
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9983
+0.01%
+0.01%
-0.03%
$ 493.67M
$ 5.57K
16
USDtb
USDtb
USDTB
$ 0.999944
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 484.39M
$ 2.53M
17
First Digital USD
First Digital USD
FDUSD
$ 0.9986
+0.01%
-0.06%
+0.01%
$ 337.08M
$ 120.21K
18
apxUSD
apxUSD
APXUSD
$ 0.967868
-0.15%
-0.00%
+2.77%
$ 319.01M
$ 4.11M
19
SoFiUSD
SoFiUSD
SOFID
$ 0.999204
+0.02%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 315.60M
$ 1.25M
20
USX
USX
USX
$ 0.999479
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 303.00M
$ 1.04M
21
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 275.13M
$ 55.71M
22
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999816
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 209.98M
$ 4.80M
23
Polymarket USD
Polymarket USD
PUSD
$ 0.999859
+0.02%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 174.22M
$ 32.93K
24
GUSD
GUSD
GUSD
$ 0.998778
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 149.60M
$ 1.22M
25
CASH
CASH
CASH
$ 0.99983
0.00%
0.00%
+0.08%
$ 121.10M
$ 15.73M
26
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999862
+0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.81M
$ 5.62M
27
Saturn Dollar
Saturn Dollar
USDAT
$ 0.999505
-0.02%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 94.43M
$ 2.58M
28
Cap USD
Cap USD
CUSD
$ 0.999932
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 88.69M
--
29
USDsui
USDsui
USDSUI
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 75.53M
$ 2.56M
30
Tori trUSD
Tori trUSD
TRUSD
$ 0.999554
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 65.48M
$ 902.45K
31
DOLA
DOLA
DOLA
$ 0.997194
+0.04%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 62.17M
$ 691.30K
32
StandX DUSD
StandX DUSD
DUSD
$ 0.999275
0.00%
0.00%
+0.08%
$ 60.51M
$ 187.40K
33
USDKG
USDKG
USDKG
$ 0.999416
0.00%
0.00%
-0.03%
$ 49.97M
$ 7.87K
34
Fidelity Digital Dollar
Fidelity Digital Dollar
FIDD
$ 0.999558
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 49.56M
$ 103.45M
35
JupUSD
JupUSD
JUPUSD
$ 0.999704
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 48.32M
$ 11.17M
36
XUSD
XUSD
XUSD
$ 0.9995
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.16%
$ 44.54M
$ 54.08K
37
Gemini Dollar
Gemini Dollar
GUSD
$ 1.001
+0.19%
0.00%
+0.19%
$ 39.74M
$ 248.40K
38
Aegis YUSD
Aegis YUSD
YUSD
$ 0.999536
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 34.93M
$ 9.84K
39
BUSD
BUSD
BUSD
$ 0.997591
+0.38%
-0.00%
-0.22%
$ 34.33M
$ 658.00
40
Hive Dollar
Hive Dollar
HBD
$ 0.977907
0.00%
-0.01%
+3.90%
$ 32.28M
$ 98.32
41
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 0.9993
+0.01%
-0.13%
+0.03%
$ 31.94M
$ 21.58K
42
BOLD
BOLD
BOLD
$ 1.001
0.00%
0.00%
-0.10%
$ 31.09M
$ 1.87M
43
pathUSD
pathUSD
PATHUSD
$ 1.002
-0.40%
+0.00%
-0.10%
$ 30.87M
$ 827.72K
44
Universal USD
Universal USD
USDU
$ 0.999848
0.00%
--
-0.12%
$ 30.65M
$ 3.90
45
Mezo USD
Mezo USD
MUSD
$ 0.99051
0.00%
0.00%
-0.09%
$ 30.58M
$ 157.02K
46
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0.005425
-0.99%
-1.29%
+7.59%
$ 30.19M
$ 12.18M
47
Main Street USD
Main Street USD
MSUSD
$ 0.381419
0.00%
+0.01%
+10.73%
$ 28.61M
$ 8.78K
48
MetaMask USD
MetaMask USD
MUSD
$ 0.999853
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 27.35M
$ 3.60M
49
Liquity USD
Liquity USD
LUSD
$ 1.011
-0.20%
-0.00%
+0.10%
$ 26.88M
$ 36.49K
50
OpenEden OpenDollar
OpenEden OpenDollar
USDO
$ 0.997767
0.00%
0.00%
-0.03%
$ 26.67M
$ 9.41

Frequently Asked Questions

What are USD Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
USD Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 123 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $295.97B.
What is the best-performing USD Stablecoin token right now?
Among USD Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, BOB has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.77% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many USD Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 123 USD Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular USD Stablecoin tokens include USDT, USDC, USDS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the USD Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalization of all USD Stablecoin tokens is approximately $295.97B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the USD Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.