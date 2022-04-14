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Top YZI Labs Portfolio Tokens by Market Capitalization

The YZI Labs (formerly Binance Labs) portfolio features blockchain projects backed by this leading industry incubator and venture capital arm. These tokens span various sectors like Web3 infrastructure and DeFi, representing strategic investments that have passed rigorous institutional due diligence. Tracking this category helps investors identify technically robust projects and follow institutional capital flows.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
$ 0.7607
-0.07%
-7.87%
+8.97%
$ 3.07B
$ 5.01M
2
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.14317
+0.01%
-8.36%
+55.04%
$ 1.33B
$ 180.55M
3
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 3.3065
-1.50%
-6.93%
+21.40%
$ 816.73M
$ 2.51M
4
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.723
-0.17%
-3.80%
+7.82%
$ 606.26M
$ 336.42K
5
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 5.588
+0.80%
-5.05%
+23.47%
$ 565.44M
$ 690.08K
6
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3209
+0.72%
-4.20%
+21.70%
$ 488.23M
$ 2.24M
7
Aptos
Aptos
APT
$ 0.5714
+0.32%
-7.70%
+1.60%
$ 474.40M
$ 473.29K
8
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.3554
+0.20%
-7.00%
+10.46%
$ 326.48M
$ 1.65M
9
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.746
-0.29%
-2.84%
+16.67%
$ 297.83M
$ 372.05K
10
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00005371
+0.49%
-3.60%
+7.75%
$ 296.81M
$ 2.21B
11
BitTorrent
BitTorrent
BTT
$ 0.0000002917
-0.65%
-1.96%
+7.15%
$ 287.03M
$ 226.70B
12
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.9543
+0.56%
-2.54%
+5.95%
$ 166.22M
$ 70.02K
13
Chiliz
Chiliz
CHZ
$ 0.01417
+0.07%
-3.54%
+11.41%
$ 147.45M
$ 5.31M
14
SafePal
SafePal
SFP
$ 0.2623
+0.23%
-4.31%
+1.28%
$ 130.90M
$ 205.04K
15
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08955
+0.02%
-2.78%
+3.30%
$ 126.33M
$ 676.95K
16
$ 0.04187
+0.17%
-1.97%
+2.57%
$ 122.94M
$ 1.48M
17
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.30937
-0.16%
-0.15%
-5.67%
$ 103.37M
$ 238.26K
18
MULTIVERSX
MULTIVERSX
EGLD
$ 3.406
-0.15%
-3.95%
+20.40%
$ 102.66M
$ 26.76K
19
Gala
Gala
GALA
$ 0.001859
-0.38%
-6.78%
+30.20%
$ 89.46M
$ 244.25M
20
FTX Token
FTX Token
FTT
$ 0.2316
+0.52%
-0.73%
+11.24%
$ 76.14M
$ 279.33K
21
Lista USD
Lista USD
LISUSD
$ 0.998363
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 75.05M
$ 10.99K
22
Velvet
Velvet
VELVET
$ 0.12818
+0.48%
-10.92%
-81.00%
$ 55.10M
$ 5.98M
23
GoPlus Security
GoPlus Security
GPS
$ 0.011332
+0.13%
-4.63%
-5.42%
$ 52.48M
$ 5.63M
24
Kava Labs
Kava Labs
KAVA
$ 0.04584
+0.35%
-0.11%
+11.38%
$ 49.59M
$ 1.28M
25
Tellor Tributes
Tellor Tributes
TRB
$ 17.58
+0.34%
-0.06%
+26.75%
$ 49.45M
$ 11.14M
26
$ 0.005501
-0.83%
+0.79%
+17.05%
$ 48.07M
$ 10.41M
27
Oasis
Oasis
ROSE
$ 0.005938
+0.42%
-4.08%
+8.18%
$ 46.32M
$ 10.17M
28
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.012317
+1.18%
-4.16%
+10.38%
$ 45.06M
$ 5.51M
29
SPACE ID
SPACE ID
ID
$ 0.03077
-0.03%
-2.47%
+6.55%
$ 43.08M
$ 1.86M
30
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0.0552
+0.44%
-2.64%
+9.89%
$ 42.50M
$ 1.00M
31
Mask Network
Mask Network
MASK
$ 0.4246
-0.02%
-2.54%
+12.25%
$ 42.24M
$ 137.33K
32
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0.03571
+1.41%
+2.07%
-0.03%
$ 42.24M
$ 28.91M
33
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.004076
+0.27%
+0.91%
+16.92%
$ 40.84M
$ 14.02M
34
$ 0.006295
+0.24%
-3.39%
+3.10%
$ 40.21M
$ 9.24M
35
Dusk Network
Dusk Network
DUSK
$ 0.07185
-0.28%
-7.80%
+2.92%
$ 35.74M
$ 1.06M
36
APRO
APRO
AT
$ 0.13891
+0.01%
+1.16%
-7.97%
$ 34.87M
$ 516.40K
37
Memecoin
Memecoin
MEME
$ 0.0005406
+0.04%
-3.25%
+11.44%
$ 34.22M
$ 110.39M
38
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0.00003417
+0.21%
-2.07%
+8.66%
$ 33.78M
$ 1.65B
39
Movement
Movement
MOVE
$ 0.0088
+1.80%
+4.03%
+37.38%
$ 33.67M
$ 9.44M
40
Terra
Terra
LUNA
$ 0.04723
+0.21%
-3.93%
+7.52%
$ 33.48M
$ 2.38M
41
Band
Band
BAND
$ 0.177931
+0.53%
-0.04%
+10.31%
$ 32.22M
$ 1.54M
42
EDU Coin
EDU Coin
EDU
$ 0.04107
+0.19%
-1.72%
+10.42%
$ 31.84M
$ 1.42M
43
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.06894
+0.40%
-2.63%
+8.17%
$ 31.22M
$ 863.22K
44
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0.005432
-0.99%
-1.29%
+7.59%
$ 30.19M
$ 12.18M
45
Manta Network
Manta Network
MANTA
$ 0.05935
+0.36%
-3.52%
+3.16%
$ 28.03M
$ 992.78K
46
Renzo
Renzo
REZ
$ 0.003146
+1.57%
-1.77%
+12.50%
$ 26.56M
$ 30.48M
47
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02017
+0.40%
+0.15%
-2.42%
$ 26.33M
$ 5.16M
48
Arkham
Arkham
ARKM
$ 0.11137
+0.04%
-3.73%
+20.39%
$ 24.92M
$ 613.02K
49
Cartesi
Cartesi
CTSI
$ 0.02578622
+0.37%
-0.03%
+2.70%
$ 24.09M
$ 10.99M
50
Kyber Network
Kyber Network
KNC
$ 0.11388
+0.07%
-3.37%
+8.11%
$ 23.80M
$ 472.51K

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the YZI Labs Portfolio represent in the cryptocurrency market?
The YZI Labs Portfolio represents a curated collection of blockchain projects and cryptocurrencies that have received strategic investment and incubation support from YZI Labs (formerly Binance Labs), a leading industry venture capital arm.
Why is YZI Labs considered a significant venture capital indicator for crypto?
YZI Labs is considered a significant indicator because projects backed by this entity have passed rigorous institutional due diligence, often signaling strong technical fundamentals and a higher likelihood of long-term success.
Do tokens backed by YZI Labs typically have higher market liquidity?
Generally, yes. Tokens backed by YZI Labs often benefit from extensive ecosystem support and frequently secure listings on top-tier cryptocurrency exchanges, which significantly enhances their global market liquidity.
What types of blockchain projects are usually included in the YZI Labs portfolio?
The YZI Labs portfolio is highly diversified, typically including foundational Web3 infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, innovative GameFi platforms, and emerging artificial intelligence (AI) networks.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.