STAYNEX Price Today

The live STAYNEX (STAY) price today is $ 0, with a 8.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current STAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STAY.

STAYNEX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 232,331, with a circulating supply of 39.72B STAY. During the last 24 hours, STAY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STAY moved +0.06% in the last hour and +8.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

STAYNEX (STAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 232.33K$ 232.33K $ 232.33K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 584.91K$ 584.91K $ 584.91K Circulation Supply 39.72B 39.72B 39.72B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of STAYNEX is $ 232.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STAY is 39.72B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 584.91K.