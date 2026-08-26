Houdini Swap Price Today

The live Houdini Swap (LOCK) price today is $ 0, with a 1.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOCK.

Houdini Swap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,748, with a circulating supply of 49.80M LOCK. During the last 24 hours, LOCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.3, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOCK moved +0.31% in the last hour and +23.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.58.

Houdini Swap (LOCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.75K$ 22.75K $ 22.75K Volume (24H) $ 14.58$ 14.58 $ 14.58 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.75K$ 22.75K $ 22.75K Circulation Supply 49.80M 49.80M 49.80M Total Supply 49,798,991.20275994 49,798,991.20275994 49,798,991.20275994

The current Market Cap of Houdini Swap is $ 22.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.58. The circulating supply of LOCK is 49.80M, with a total supply of 49798991.20275994. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.75K.