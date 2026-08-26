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The live Houdini Swap price today is 0 USD.LOCK market cap is 22,748 USD. Track real-time LOCK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Houdini Swap price today is 0 USD.LOCK market cap is 22,748 USD. Track real-time LOCK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Houdini Swap Logo

Houdini Swap Price (LOCK)

Unlisted

1 LOCK to USD Live Price:

$0.00045542
$0.00045542$0.00045542
-1.41%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Houdini Swap (LOCK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:07:05 (UTC+8)

Houdini Swap Price Today

The live Houdini Swap (LOCK) price today is $ 0, with a 1.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOCK.

Houdini Swap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,748, with a circulating supply of 49.80M LOCK. During the last 24 hours, LOCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.3, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOCK moved +0.31% in the last hour and +23.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.58.

Houdini Swap (LOCK) Market Information

$ 22.75K
$ 22.75K$ 22.75K

$ 14.58
$ 14.58$ 14.58

$ 22.75K
$ 22.75K$ 22.75K

49.80M
49.80M 49.80M

49,798,991.20275994
49,798,991.20275994 49,798,991.20275994

The current Market Cap of Houdini Swap is $ 22.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.58. The circulating supply of LOCK is 49.80M, with a total supply of 49798991.20275994. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.75K.

Houdini Swap Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 1.3
$ 1.3$ 1.3

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.31%

-1.82%

+23.37%

+23.37%

Price Prediction for Houdini Swap

Houdini Swap (LOCK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LOCK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Houdini Swap (LOCK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Houdini Swap could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Houdini Swap will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LOCK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Houdini Swap Price Prediction.

What is Houdini Swap (LOCK)

LOCK is the token for HoudiniSwap and xBlock that transfers income from swap revenue to the token stakers.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Houdini Swap

What is the live trading price of Houdini Swap today?

The current trading price of Houdini Swap stands at $, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for LOCK?

LOCK recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Houdini Swap?

In the last 24 hours, Houdini Swap has seen a price movement of -1.82%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Houdini Swap traded in today?

Within the past day, Houdini Swap fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Houdini Swap

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:07:05 (UTC+8)

Houdini Swap (LOCK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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