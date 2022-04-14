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Top Tokenized Assets Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tokenized Assets sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Figure Heloc
Figure Heloc
FIGR_HELOC
$ 1.01
0.00%
-0.02%
-3.16%
$ 21.98B
$ 447.25M
2
Circle USYC
Circle USYC
USYC
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
+0.88%
$ 2.93B
--
3
Tether Gold
Tether Gold
GOLD(XAUT)
$ 4,633.22
+0.36%
+0.53%
+3.77%
$ 2.85B
$ 283.57
4
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.80B
--
5
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.18B
$ 3.05M
6
PAX Gold
PAX Gold
GOLD(PAXG)
$ 4,640.66
+0.37%
+0.53%
+3.80%
$ 2.13B
$ 626.87
7
Blockchain Capital
Blockchain Capital
BCAP
$ 106.25
0.00%
0.00%
+0.36%
$ 968.16M
--
8
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
JTRSY
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 873.76M
--
9
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund
USTB
$ 11.19
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 833.05M
--
10
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
JAAA
$ 1.047
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 702.73M
--
11
Kinesis Gold
Kinesis Gold
KAU
$ 149.21
0.00%
-0.00%
+3.35%
$ 356.06M
$ 605.25
12
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.3549
+0.20%
-7.00%
+10.46%
$ 326.48M
$ 1.65M
13
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 2.035
+0.44%
-7.96%
+26.53%
$ 200.75M
$ 40.83K
14
$ 91.76
+0.02%
+2.34%
+13.32%
$ 178.00M
$ 1.56K
15
$ 770.05
+0.03%
+0.05%
-0.74%
$ 166.47M
$ 100.60
16
$ 112.16
-0.06%
+5.23%
+13.15%
$ 163.42M
$ 567.01
17
Strategy PP Variable xStock
Strategy PP Variable xStock
STRCX
$ 103.06
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.58%
$ 151.73M
$ 179.51K
18
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund
SAFO
$ 1.018
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 149.42M
--
19
$ 214.18
+0.19%
+1.70%
-2.64%
$ 139.67M
$ 451.41
20
$ 350.53
+0.15%
-0.29%
-0.28%
$ 136.36M
$ 436.58
21
$ 347.01
+0.08%
-0.51%
+0.30%
$ 133.67M
$ 177.78
22
$ 91.63
+0.04%
+2.41%
+13.39%
$ 129.28M
$ 15.98K
23
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,642.79
+0.10%
+0.00%
+3.90%
$ 126.90M
$ 11.64M
24
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund
THBILL
$ 1.014
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.39%
$ 117.46M
$ 27.35K
25
Alpha Bulgaria Warrants
Alpha Bulgaria Warrants
ALFW
$ 3.2
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 114.33M
--
26
Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund
Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund
STAC
$ 1,031.65
+0.21%
-0.00%
+0.20%
$ 103.37M
--
27
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0.1946
+0.05%
+1.65%
-2.28%
$ 101.27M
$ 446.60K
28
Pleasing Gold
Pleasing Gold
PGOLD
$ 4,614.17
-0.67%
-0.00%
+1,592.03%
$ 90.07M
$ 1.67
29
Bending Spoons xStock
Bending Spoons xStock
BSPX
$ 42.24
0.00%
+0.02%
+3.28%
$ 87.64M
$ 28.81K
30
$ 187.2
+0.10%
+1.11%
+13.96%
$ 85.23M
$ 727.62
31
$ 571.74
+0.20%
+1.16%
+3.10%
$ 81.22M
$ 211.44
32
Matrixdock Gold
Matrixdock Gold
XAUM
$ 4,647.1
+0.09%
+0.01%
+3.63%
$ 75.89M
$ 338.04K
33
Midas mTBILL
Midas mTBILL
MTBILL
$ 1.07
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 70.91M
--
34
$ 775.74
+0.07%
+0.02%
-0.74%
$ 69.68M
$ 135.55
35
$ 934.79
+0.42%
+1.33%
-2.02%
$ 69.12M
$ 797.30
36
$ 260.75
+0.13%
-1.14%
-2.39%
$ 58.49M
$ 252.07
37
MicroStrategy xStock
MicroStrategy xStock
MSTRX
$ 125.67
+0.34%
-0.00%
+16.63%
$ 58.32M
$ 3.36M
38
$ 214.14
+0.17%
+1.78%
-2.58%
$ 51.29M
$ 1.41K
39
BlackRock Daily Reinvestment Stablecoin Reserve Vehicle
BlackRock Daily Reinvestment Stablecoin Reserve Vehicle
BRSRV
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 50.11M
--
40
Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund
Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund
FIUSD
$ 11,999.4
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 47.97M
--
41
ELF
ELF
ELF
$ 0.05822
-0.09%
-3.24%
+21.58%
$ 47.84M
$ 948.74K
42
$ 771.54
+0.02%
+0.02%
-0.77%
$ 42.66M
$ 244.45
43
Reental
Reental
RNT
$ 0.295699
+0.01%
+0.01%
+1.96%
$ 41.12M
$ 13.93K
44
Tradable LatAm Residential SSTL
Tradable LatAm Residential SSTL
PC0000089
$ 1
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 37.00M
--
45
Orochi Network
Orochi Network
ON
$ 0.25052
-0.07%
+1.35%
-8.26%
$ 36.29M
$ 262.72K
46
$ 712.21
+0.11%
-0.03%
-1.46%
$ 35.79M
$ 280.14
47
Nasdaq xStock
Nasdaq xStock
QQQX
$ 709.14
+0.18%
0.00%
-1.57%
$ 35.24M
$ 1.42M
48
USTBL
USTBL
USTBL
$ 1.063
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.09%
$ 32.03M
$ 496.60
49
$ 273.57
+0.14%
-0.51%
+0.33%
$ 31.20M
$ 202.58
50
$ 31.67
+0.19%
+1.41%
+2.40%
$ 30.71M
$ 8.77K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tokenized Assets tokens and why are they popular?
Tokenized Assets tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 434 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $43.23B.
What is the best-performing Tokenized Assets token right now?
Among Tokenized Assets tokens tracked on MEXC, VEREM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 53.22% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tokenized Assets tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 434 Tokenized Assets tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tokenized Assets tokens include FIGR_HELOC, USYC, GOLD(XAUT). New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tokenized Assets category?
The combined market capitalization of all Tokenized Assets tokens is approximately $43.23B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Assets sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.