Memecoins are cryptocurrencies originating from internet jokes, pop culture, or viral social media trends. Their market performance is primarily driven by community engagement and social hype rather than underlying technological utility. While highly volatile and speculative, successful meme tokens can generate significant trading volume and strong retail communities.

Social media influencers can drastically inflate the market capitalization of Memecoins by endorsing the tokens to large followings, triggering immediate FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) and rapid retail capital inflows.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.