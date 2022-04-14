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Top Memecoins by Market Capitalization

Memecoins are cryptocurrencies originating from internet jokes, pop culture, or viral social media trends. Their market performance is primarily driven by community engagement and social hype rather than underlying technological utility. While highly volatile and speculative, successful meme tokens can generate significant trading volume and strong retail communities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 79,187.39
-0.01%
-2.40%
+14.20%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.00K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,467.97
+0.04%
-1.88%
+9.55%
$ 296.92B
$ 160.54K
3
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.4461
+0.03%
-5.54%
+32.19%
$ 89.66B
$ 47.50M
4
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00009
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
5
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97.41
0.00%
-4.64%
+15.04%
$ 56.32B
$ 1.17M
6
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.08691
-0.16%
-6.85%
+15.53%
$ 14.73B
$ 189.73M
7
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.2123
+0.33%
-7.11%
+15.75%
$ 7.70B
$ 33.42M
8
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000005361
+0.02%
-6.00%
+12.36%
$ 3.14B
$ 485.49B
9
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.319
-0.44%
-2.47%
+20.14%
$ 2.68B
$ 155.28K
10
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 234.22
+0.10%
-3.78%
+14.25%
$ 2.57B
$ 15.74K
11
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0.05875
-0.58%
+0.36%
-4.82%
$ 1.86B
$ 3.32M
12
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000003873
+0.16%
-10.09%
+33.29%
$ 1.60B
$ 311.74B
13
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.17317
+0.11%
+3.40%
-2.39%
$ 1.55B
$ 57.48K
14
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 0.9995
+0.01%
-0.02%
-0.06%
$ 999.46M
$ 56.58K
15
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.405113
-1.22%
-12.48%
+3.57%
$ 888.96M
$ 2.55M
16
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.09074
+0.21%
-4.67%
+9.02%
$ 806.59M
$ 1.54M
17
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08236
+0.10%
-0.96%
-0.02%
$ 637.48M
$ 12.54M
18
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.009628
+0.16%
-5.97%
+49.95%
$ 603.90M
$ 101.16M
19
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0.09406
+0.40%
-5.15%
+7.05%
$ 586.17M
$ 2.99M
20
Binance Life
Binance Life
币安人生
$ 0.53306
-0.85%
+2.93%
+22.37%
$ 529.99M
$ 163.17K
21
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 2.206
-1.04%
-11.67%
+30.71%
$ 521.36M
$ 4.05M
22
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0.5467
+1.51%
+10.98%
+48.91%
$ 501.71M
$ 690.66K
23
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.10122
+0.35%
+12.92%
+54.37%
$ 291.73M
$ 1.21M
24
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000003065
-0.23%
-9.83%
+24.67%
$ 268.12M
$ 353.92B
25
APE and PEPE
APE and PEPE
APEPE
$ 0.0000012307
-0.07%
-1.91%
+28.04%
$ 257.69M
$ 132.09B
26
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.00002676
+0.53%
-5.41%
+23.19%
$ 252.97M
$ 4.29B
27
Ribbita by Virtuals
Ribbita by Virtuals
TIBBIR
$ 0.23552
+1.33%
-4.69%
+0.87%
$ 233.05M
$ 1.39M
28
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0.07941
-0.33%
+13.19%
-7.70%
$ 224.28M
$ 4.07M
29
Kaia
Kaia
KAIA
$ 0.03312
+0.12%
-0.81%
+35.24%
$ 209.84M
$ 2.25M
30
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.20521
+5.22%
+7.92%
+36.72%
$ 201.91M
$ 2.70M
31
dogwifhat sol
dogwifhat sol
WIF
$ 0.2034
0.00%
-12.07%
+39.17%
$ 201.57M
$ 7.79M
32
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.07416
+0.04%
-3.83%
+10.63%
$ 146.70M
$ 742.85K
33
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.13148
+0.36%
-3.01%
-14.75%
$ 131.75M
$ 651.98K
34
Dog (Bitcoin)
Dog (Bitcoin)
DOG
$ 0.0010907
+0.17%
+5.96%
+65.59%
$ 109.97M
$ 126.29M
35
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.4392
+0.05%
+4.38%
+11.66%
$ 109.67M
$ 220.86K
36
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.08015
-0.04%
-5.49%
-0.56%
$ 109.61M
$ 2.83M
37
Melania Meme
Melania Meme
MELANIA
$ 0.10603
-2.16%
-6.55%
+32.97%
$ 104.78M
$ 657.04K
38
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.30974
-0.16%
-0.15%
-5.67%
$ 103.37M
$ 238.26K
39
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.005003
+0.46%
-4.20%
+25.10%
$ 100.62M
$ 13.12M
40
Cheems
Cheems
CHEEMS
$ 0.0000005406
+0.39%
-4.39%
+5.78%
$ 100.53M
$ 98.01B
41
Bermuda Shorts
Bermuda Shorts
SHORT
$ 2.23E-5
+0.18%
-3.38%
+5.79%
$ 97.55M
--
42
Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin
NPC
$ 0.012893
-0.16%
-3.46%
+112.13%
$ 97.45M
$ 28.69M
43
Newton
Newton
AB
$ 0.000982
0.00%
-0.30%
+1.97%
$ 97.04M
$ 13.26M
44
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 5.242
+0.04%
-5.35%
+24.75%
$ 94.53M
$ 30.74K
45
Banana
Banana
BANANAS31
$ 0.0092738
-0.04%
+0.93%
+3.38%
$ 92.55M
$ 9.28M
46
Baby Claw
Baby Claw
BABYCLAW
$ 0.091376
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 91.38M
$ 5.43
47
ORDI
ORDI
ORDI
$ 4.184
-0.17%
-5.08%
+13.56%
$ 86.35M
$ 17.70K
48
YZY
YZY
YZY
$ 0.288228
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.05%
$ 86.17M
$ 1.49K
49
0x
0x
ZRX
$ 0.09784
+0.12%
-3.26%
+23.89%
$ 82.54M
$ 588.51K
50
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 2,295.2
+0.35%
-2.97%
+8.98%
$ 82.05M
$ 27.99

Frequently Asked Questions

What defines a Memecoin in the cryptocurrency market?
A Memecoin is a highly speculative cryptocurrency originating from internet jokes, pop culture, or social media trends. Memecoins are primarily characterized by passionate retail communities rather than underlying technological innovations.
Why do Memecoins experience extreme price volatility?
Memecoins experience extreme price volatility because Memecoin valuations are almost exclusively driven by social media hype, retail investor sentiment, and speculative trading momentum rather than fundamental utility or corporate earnings.
How does online community engagement impact Memecoin prices?
Strong online community engagement creates viral marketing phenomena and massive buying pressure. For Memecoins, community sentiment is often considered the strongest fundamental indicator of potential short-term price rallies.
Do Memecoins have a maximum token supply or burn mechanisms?
Tokenomics vary significantly. Some Memecoins implement a hard maximum supply and aggressive deflationary burn mechanisms, while others, like Dogecoin, possess an infinite token supply with a fixed annual issuance rate.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.