WachAI (WACH) Price Information (USD)

WachAI (WACH) real-time price is $0.00453408. Over the past 24 hours, WACH traded between a low of $ 0.00368789 and a high of $ 0.00525068, showing active market volatility. WACH's all-time high price is $ 0.0086231, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WACH has changed by -2.27% over the past hour, +2.74% over 24 hours, and +301.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WachAI (WACH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.40M$ 2.40M $ 2.40M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.52M$ 4.52M $ 4.52M Circulation Supply 531.65M 531.65M 531.65M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WachAI is $ 2.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WACH is 531.65M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.52M.