Router Protocol Price Today

The live Router Protocol (ROUTE) price today is $ 0, with a 3.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROUTE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROUTE.

Router Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 77,628, with a circulating supply of 678.74M ROUTE. During the last 24 hours, ROUTE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.080785, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROUTE moved +0.04% in the last hour and +38.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.65K.

Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 77.63K$ 77.63K $ 77.63K Volume (24H) $ 6.65K$ 6.65K $ 6.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 112.32K$ 112.32K $ 112.32K Circulation Supply 678.74M 678.74M 678.74M Total Supply 982,072,351.3008 982,072,351.3008 982,072,351.3008

The current Market Cap of Router Protocol is $ 77.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.65K. The circulating supply of ROUTE is 678.74M, with a total supply of 982072351.3008. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 112.32K.