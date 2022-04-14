Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Derivatives Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Derivatives sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 81.13
+0.86%
+1.26%
+16.54%
$ 20.52B
$ 39.92K
2
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 3.2699
+0.39%
-3.21%
+22.86%
$ 825.15M
$ 2.53M
3
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.731
+1.04%
-3.16%
+15.76%
$ 298.69M
$ 391.00K
4
AWE Network
AWE Network
AWE
$ 0.06198
+0.85%
-2.85%
-1.83%
$ 119.91M
$ 910.53K
5
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0.14688
+0.29%
-7.88%
+47.78%
$ 106.28M
$ 427.92K
6
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.11622
+1.07%
-1.61%
+4.95%
$ 99.01M
$ 1.10M
7
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.2285
+0.35%
-2.34%
+12.39%
$ 79.07M
$ 701.83K
8
GMX
GMX
GMX
$ 7.336
+0.65%
-1.44%
+6.89%
$ 76.07M
$ 7.39K
9
ETHGAS
ETHGAS
GWEI
$ 0.02251
0.00%
-0.88%
+3.91%
$ 39.52M
$ 444.55K
10
ApeX Protocol
ApeX Protocol
APEX
$ 0.2804
+0.53%
-4.30%
+44.13%
$ 39.16M
$ 351.25K
11
Avantis
Avantis
AVNT
$ 0.10284
+0.77%
+0.54%
+15.58%
$ 33.54M
$ 1.33M
12
UMA
UMA
UMA
$ 0.3686
+0.49%
-2.38%
+9.84%
$ 33.40M
$ 146.80K
13
Nirvana ANA
Nirvana ANA
ANA
$ 3.81
0.00%
--
-0.78%
$ 31.09M
$ 15.58
14
Arkham
Arkham
ARKM
$ 0.11033
+0.55%
-4.20%
+19.22%
$ 24.88M
$ 615.10K
15
MYX Finance
MYX Finance
MYX
$ 0.07475
+0.82%
+0.16%
+1.05%
$ 24.68M
$ 1.55M
16
Whiteheart
Whiteheart
WHITE
$ 2,694.76
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 23.95M
$ 786.16
17
SIREN
SIREN
SIREN
$ 0.02978
+1.57%
+2.58%
-7.96%
$ 21.62M
$ 2.35M
18
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01136
+0.53%
-3.47%
+3.26%
$ 21.53M
$ 4.84M
19
Aevo
Aevo
AEVO
$ 0.02268
+0.67%
-3.49%
+5.40%
$ 20.78M
$ 3.20M
20
Hegic
Hegic
HEGIC
$ 0.01510942
+0.62%
-0.01%
-6.66%
$ 16.28M
$ 226.74
21
Based
Based
BASED
$ 0.06948
+0.13%
-4.03%
-13.05%
$ 16.27M
$ 2.35M
22
Gains Network
Gains Network
GNS
$ 0.5352
-0.43%
-1.37%
+2.28%
$ 12.53M
$ 107.02K
23
Strike
Strike
STRIKE
$ 0.581095
-0.04%
-0.07%
+22.75%
$ 10.46M
$ 13.19K
24
CyberDEX
CyberDEX
CYDX
$ 0.02799569
-3.06%
-0.84%
-84.64%
$ 10.03M
$ 16.89K
25
heyAura
heyAura
ADX
$ 0.0641
+0.47%
-2.14%
-0.77%
$ 9.48M
$ 43.67K
26
MUX Protocol
MUX Protocol
MCB
$ 2.25
0.00%
-0.01%
+13.07%
$ 8.55M
$ 2.12K
27
Pika Protocol
Pika Protocol
PIKA
$ 0.389173
0.00%
--
+6.22%
$ 7.39M
$ 1.09
28
Drift Protocol
Drift Protocol
DRIFT
$ 0.01193
+1.10%
-3.47%
+0.93%
$ 7.32M
$ 5.25M
29
Quickswap
Quickswap
QUICK
$ 0.009073
+0.03%
-3.03%
+9.92%
$ 6.88M
$ 6.12M
30
LeverUp
LeverUp
LV
$ 0.068874
-0.54%
-0.12%
+16.04%
$ 6.21M
$ 540.31
31
SYMM
SYMM
SYMM
$ 0.0333
+0.60%
-2.35%
-1.77%
$ 5.50M
$ 213.44K
32
RCH Token
RCH Token
RCH
$ 0.151742
+0.38%
-0.01%
+8.91%
$ 4.19M
$ 1.64K
33
sETH
sETH
SETH
$ 318.87
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 3.69M
$ 1.15
34
Nereus
Nereus
NRS
$ 0.072583
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 3.68M
$ 48.01
35
Cryptex Finance
Cryptex Finance
CTX
$ 0.348245
-0.48%
+0.19%
+22.65%
$ 3.26M
$ 604.48K
36
Perpetual Protocol
Perpetual Protocol
PERP
$ 0.02456797
+0.05%
+0.32%
+43.14%
$ 3.25M
$ 747.41K
37
Fulcrom
Fulcrom
FUL
$ 0.00123783
-0.76%
-0.03%
+33.38%
$ 2.93M
$ 8.04K
38
HXRO
HXRO
HXRO
$ 0.00298721
+1.28%
+0.02%
+45.49%
$ 2.85M
$ 803.86
39
DerivaDAO
DerivaDAO
DDX
$ 0.04986867
0.00%
--
-0.13%
$ 2.65M
$ 5.02
40
Foxify
Foxify
FOX
$ 0.247929
+1.05%
-0.01%
+6.99%
$ 2.57M
$ 437.02
41
Parcl
Parcl
PRCL
$ 0.00537
+0.95%
-3.64%
-24.64%
$ 2.18M
$ 1.49M
42
Ascend
Ascend
ASCEND
$ 0.13307
+0.57%
-0.06%
+31.84%
$ 2.05M
$ 9.40K
43
Indigo Protocol
Indigo Protocol
INDY
$ 0.101479
+0.19%
-0.05%
+6.76%
$ 1.94M
$ 660.36
44
Full Moon
Full Moon
FM
$ 0.00218249
0.00%
-0.03%
+16.99%
$ 1.90M
$ 61.20
45
Thales
Thales
THALES
$ 0.254436
+0.10%
-0.02%
+7.79%
$ 1.71M
$ 103.29
46
Ribbon Finance
Ribbon Finance
RBN
$ 0.02297178
+0.26%
--
+6.18%
$ 1.55M
$ 2.33
47
Rails
Rails
RAILS
$ 0.0415237
0.00%
-0.04%
+0.66%
$ 1.41M
$ 3.21K
48
BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index
BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index
BTC2X-FLI
$ 19.53
+0.41%
-0.01%
+26.16%
$ 1.04M
$ 781.02
49
Contango
Contango
TANGO
$ 0.00186652
+0.34%
--
-7.33%
$ 853.69K
$ 2.29K
50
Divergence Protocol
Divergence Protocol
DIVER
$ 0.00113118
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 746.58K
$ 42.38K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Derivatives tokens and why are they popular?
Derivatives tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 91 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $22.61B.
What is the best-performing Derivatives token right now?
Among Derivatives tokens tracked on MEXC, TRADOOR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.67% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Derivatives tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 91 Derivatives tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Derivatives tokens include HYPE, LIT, PENDLE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Derivatives category?
The combined market capitalization of all Derivatives tokens is approximately $22.61B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Derivatives sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.