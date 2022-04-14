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Top Made-in-China Tokens by Market Capitalization

The "Made in China" sector comprises blockchain projects founded by Chinese teams or deeply integrated into the Asian Web3 ecosystem. The price action of these tokens is often influenced by regional technological developments, local liquidity trends, and regulatory shifts in Asia. They frequently focus on enterprise blockchain solutions, regional infrastructure, and localized dApp ecosystems.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 697.85
-0.03%
-2.97%
+11.45%
$ 93.80B
$ 32.96K
2
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0.3366
-0.06%
-2.75%
+1.14%
$ 31.87B
$ 27.20M
3
OKB
OKB
OKB
$ 114.129
-0.26%
-2.95%
+10.31%
$ 2.39B
$ 1.65K
4
Aster
Aster
ASTER
$ 0.7039
-0.85%
+0.44%
+11.44%
$ 1.89B
$ 3.27M
5
Mantle
Mantle
MNT
$ 0.5163
-0.21%
-2.30%
+6.39%
$ 1.70B
$ 330.11K
6
Decentralized USD
Decentralized USD
USDD
$ 0.9994
0.00%
-0.06%
+0.08%
$ 1.36B
$ 11.69K
7
Bitget Token
Bitget Token
BGB
$ 1.90837
-0.01%
-2.39%
+6.69%
$ 1.33B
$ 40.92K
8
KuCoin Token
KuCoin Token
KCS
$ 7.232
+0.21%
-6.27%
-0.61%
$ 972.84M
$ 7.81K
9
Gate
Gate
GT
$ 7.9
-0.25%
-0.02%
+13.18%
$ 842.06M
$ 2.86M
10
VeChain
VeChain
VET
$ 0.005798
+0.40%
-0.45%
+18.02%
$ 497.25M
$ 17.75M
11
SUN
SUN
SUN
$ 0.01716
+0.13%
-3.00%
-0.12%
$ 329.57M
$ 6.06M
12
CONFLUX
CONFLUX
CFX
$ 0.04784
+0.17%
-5.08%
+9.31%
$ 247.52M
$ 2.42M
13
MX Token
MX Token
MX
$ 1.6913
-0.16%
+1.97%
+3.09%
$ 155.48M
$ 1.21M
14
NEO
NEO
NEO
$ 2.181
+0.32%
-2.12%
+20.78%
$ 153.35M
$ 48.93K
15
Qtum
Qtum
QTUM
$ 0.8534
+0.15%
-4.72%
+17.63%
$ 89.99M
$ 67.76K
16
Zilliqa
Zilliqa
ZIL
$ 0.002798
+0.07%
-3.42%
+12.77%
$ 55.40M
$ 19.92M
17
Ontology Token
Ontology Token
ONT
$ 0.05316
-0.02%
+4.41%
+30.78%
$ 53.03M
$ 1.35M
18
Alchemy
Alchemy
ACH
$ 0.005064
-0.06%
-0.81%
+14.62%
$ 50.24M
$ 11.31M
19
Nervos Network
Nervos Network
CKB
$ 0.0009752
+0.13%
-3.70%
+13.74%
$ 47.46M
$ 62.70M
20
Merlin Chain
Merlin Chain
MERL
$ 0.01936
+0.74%
-2.25%
+1.92%
$ 24.41M
$ 3.59M
21
DODO
DODO
DODO
$ 0.02015
+0.75%
+3.07%
-1.08%
$ 20.15M
$ 4.18M
22
Measurable Data
Measurable Data
MDT
$ 0.01676785
-0.50%
+1.64%
+489.13%
$ 16.77M
$ 17.46M
23
Huobi
Huobi
HT
$ 0.115987
0.00%
-0.03%
+2.49%
$ 12.69M
$ 1.12K
24
Phoenix
Phoenix
PHNIX
$ 0.00001202
+0.02%
-3.99%
+28.26%
$ 6.37M
$ 5.09B
25
Solv Protocol
Solv Protocol
SOLV
$ 0.002817
+0.35%
+5.95%
+15.40%
$ 4.22M
$ 29.74M
26
Matrix AI Network
Matrix AI Network
MAN
$ 0.00107
0.00%
-1.83%
+5.94%
$ 511.12K
$ 1.25M
27
ICPanda DAO
ICPanda DAO
PANDA
$ 0.00054364
-0.25%
--
+1.22%
$ 442.97K
$ 542.86
28
dForce
dForce
DF
$ 0.000102
0.00%
-0.01%
+2.10%
$ 102.00K
$ 4.95

Frequently Asked Questions

What characterizes cryptocurrencies in the "Made in China" sector?
Cryptocurrencies in the "Made in China" sector are digital assets developed primarily by Chinese founding teams or blockchain projects that possess deep historical, operational, and financial ties to the Asian crypto market.
How do Asian regulatory policies impact the price of "Made in China" tokens?
"Made in China" tokens are extremely sensitive to regulatory narratives in Asia. Official announcements regarding enterprise blockchain adoption or crypto trading restrictions in Mainland China or Hong Kong heavily influence their market valuation.
What technological areas do "Made in China" crypto projects typically focus on?
"Made in China" crypto projects frequently emphasize building high-throughput enterprise blockchain solutions, creating scalable public network infrastructure, and advancing regional Web3 adoption for commercial applications.
Why do traders monitor Hong Kong Web3 policies for this specific sector?
Traders monitor Hong Kong Web3 policies because Hong Kong actively positions itself as an open crypto hub for Asian markets. Favorable regulatory policies in Hong Kong consistently act as a strong bullish catalyst for "Made in China" tokens.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Made in China sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.