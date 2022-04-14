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Top Layer 2 (L2) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Layer 2 (L2) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
OKB
OKB
OKB
$ 114,253
-%0,26
-%2,95
+%10,31
$ 2,39B
$ 1,65K
2
Mantle
Mantle
MNT
$ 0,5168
-%0,21
-%2,30
+%6,39
$ 1,70B
$ 330,11K
3
Polygon Ecosystem
Polygon Ecosystem
POL
$ 0,1244
+%0,75
+%6,81
+%52,43
$ 1,32B
$ 5,56M
4
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0,09399
+%0,40
-%5,15
+%7,05
$ 586,17M
$ 2,99M
5
Stacks
Stacks
STX
$ 0,2824
+%2,12
+%16,20
+%113,75
$ 507,73M
$ 1,66M
6
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0,12952
-%1,78
-%4,28
+%24,03
$ 255,00M
$ 502,43K
7
OP
OP
OP
$ 0,10349
+%0,31
-%4,90
+%17,02
$ 222,46M
$ 551,30K
8
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0,02579
-%0,62
-%7,17
+%6,34
$ 163,01M
$ 10,82M
9
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0,14698
+%0,51
-%5,36
+%50,73
$ 107,44M
$ 432,39K
10
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0,1961
+%0,05
+%1,65
-%2,28
$ 101,27M
$ 446,60K
11
ZKsync
ZKsync
ZK
$ 0,00889
+%0,48
-%2,19
+%7,06
$ 87,83M
$ 13,51M
12
Prom
Prom
PROM
$ 4,3207
+%4,20
+%0,79
+%133,95
$ 84,80M
$ 47,32K
13
$ 0,00554
-%0,83
+%0,79
+%17,05
$ 48,07M
$ 10,41M
14
Nervos Network
Nervos Network
CKB
$ 0,0009737
+%0,13
-%3,70
+%13,74
$ 47,46M
$ 62,70M
15
CELO
CELO
CELO
$ 0,07671
-%0,44
-%1,50
+%22,99
$ 46,17M
$ 812,05K
16
Aztec
Aztec
AZTEC
$ 0,01467
-%0,34
-%1,68
+%10,35
$ 42,07M
$ 5,70M
17
$ 0,006297
+%0,24
-%3,39
+%3,10
$ 40,21M
$ 9,24M
18
LINEA
LINEA
LINEA
$ 0,002497
%0,00
-%2,78
+%12,74
$ 38,50M
$ 34,84M
19
Hermez Network
Hermez Network
HEZ
$ 3,32
%0,00
-%0,00
+%2,79
$ 36,74M
$ 31,01K
20
StatusNetwork
StatusNetwork
SNT
$ 0,00701
-%0,28
+%16,42
+%38,76
$ 34,46M
$ 8,33M
21
COTI
COTI
COTI
$ 0,011869
-%0,03
-%7,05
+%20,44
$ 33,91M
$ 9,21M
22
Zora
Zora
ZORA
$ 0,006382
-%0,79
-%9,12
+%26,43
$ 28,46M
$ 15,66M
23
Manta Network
Manta Network
MANTA
$ 0,05938
+%0,36
-%3,52
+%3,16
$ 28,03M
$ 992,78K
24
BSquared Network
BSquared Network
B2
$ 0,40697
+%0,96
-%3,09
-%11,05
$ 27,27M
$ 161,17K
25
Merlin Chain
Merlin Chain
MERL
$ 0,01939
+%0,74
-%2,25
+%1,92
$ 24,41M
$ 3,59M
26
Cartesi
Cartesi
CTSI
$ 0,02578622
+%0,37
-%0,03
+%2,70
$ 24,09M
$ 10,99M
27
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0,3236
+%0,72
-%7,03
+%5,89
$ 22,57M
$ 188,87K
28
Lisk
Lisk
LSK
$ 0,090857
-%0,29
-%0,02
+%9,59
$ 21,17M
$ 2,43M
29
Metis
Metis
METIS
$ 2,828
-%1,09
-%0,46
+%15,74
$ 21,10M
$ 28,31K
30
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0,02535
+%0,20
-%2,49
+%11,60
$ 21,09M
$ 2,93M
31
Metal DAO
Metal DAO
MTL
$ 0,225502
+%0,38
-%0,03
+%15,77
$ 20,91M
$ 525,16K
32
Aevo
Aevo
AEVO
$ 0,02286
+%0,57
-%3,11
+%6,15
$ 20,88M
$ 3,35M
33
Tokamak Network
Tokamak Network
TON
$ 0,305902
-%0,59
-%0,00
+%15,43
$ 19,80M
$ 189,86K
34
Blast
Blast
BLAST
$ 0,000271
%0,00
-%1,92
+%9,83
$ 17,14M
$ 200,29M
35
Islamic Coin
Islamic Coin
ISLM
$ 0,00418378
-%2,23
-%0,03
+%3,29
$ 15,66M
$ 5,46K
36
MAGIC
MAGIC
MAGIC
$ 0,04503
-%0,02
-%1,04
+%7,73
$ 15,08M
$ 1,52M
37
Lumia
Lumia
LUMIA
$ 0,08687
-%0,08
-%5,83
+%2,49
$ 15,02M
$ 643,53K
38
Taiko
Taiko
TAIKO
$ 0,0734
%0,00
-%4,08
-%0,55
$ 14,19M
$ 852,78K
39
CORN
CORN
CORN
$ 0,02558
%0,00
+%0,87
+%1,43
$ 13,42M
$ 8,51M
40
Sonic SVM
Sonic SVM
SONIC
$ 0,01973
+%0,41
-%4,34
+%5,26
$ 13,14M
$ 2,70M
41
Fluent
Fluent
BLEND
$ 0,06546
-%2,12
-%0,82
+%3,46
$ 13,09M
$ 1,06M
42
Orderly Network
Orderly Network
ORDER
$ 0,0313
+%0,65
-%1,59
+%5,08
$ 12,08M
$ 1,59M
43
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE
$ 0,05279
%0,00
-%2,69
+%13,45
$ 12,07M
$ 1,61M
44
Loopring
Loopring
LRC
$ 0,008367
+%0,06
-%7,63
+%5,81
$ 11,47M
$ 7,13M
45
BounceBit
BounceBit
BB
$ 0,00989
+%0,36
-%2,39
+%16,18
$ 11,32M
$ 6,11M
46
Citrea
Citrea
CTR
$ 0,008758
+%0,66
-%1,07
+%4,87
$ 10,56M
$ 7,26M
47
Katana Network
Katana Network
KAT
$ 0,004517
+%0,07
-%2,96
+%0,27
$ 10,51M
$ 15,33M
48
KONET
KONET
KONET
$ 0,0200132
+%1,07
+%0,00
-%3,65
$ 9,35M
$ 48,48K
49
Boba
Boba
BOBA
$ 0,01872
+%0,38
-%2,93
+%1,76
$ 9,15M
$ 3,09M
50
Puffer
Puffer
PUFFER
$ 0,0157
-%0,64
-%4,29
+%23,81
$ 7,55M
$ 3,35M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Layer 2 (L2) tokens and why are they popular?
Layer 2 (L2) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 105 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $8.46B.
What is the best-performing Layer 2 (L2) token right now?
Among Layer 2 (L2) tokens tracked on MEXC, MYRIA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 17.73% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Layer 2 (L2) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 105 Layer 2 (L2) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Layer 2 (L2) tokens include OKB, MNT, POL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Layer 2 (L2) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Layer 2 (L2) tokens is approximately $8.46B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Layer 2 (L2) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.