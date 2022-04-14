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Top Gambling (GambleFi) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Gambling (GambleFi) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Shuffle
Shuffle
SHFL
$ 0,292889
-0,04%
+0,00%
-2,44%
$ 137,45M
$ 768,61K
2
Rollbit Coin
Rollbit Coin
RLB
$ 0,079465
+0,01%
+0,00%
+4,74%
$ 126,13M
$ 144,58K
3
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0,07978
+0,68%
-6,29%
-1,09%
$ 109,66M
$ 2,85M
4
G Coin
G Coin
GCOIN
$ 0,0022398
+0,24%
+6,34%
-8,05%
$ 56,07M
$ 86,44M
5
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0,00003404
+0,50%
-2,08%
+9,38%
$ 33,73M
$ 1,65B
6
Pixels
Pixels
PIXEL
$ 0,005036
+0,78%
-1,74%
-1,24%
$ 17,01M
$ 11,44M
7
Overtime
Overtime
OVER
$ 0,241861
0,00%
-0,01%
+6,05%
$ 13,27M
$ 22,05K
8
Limitless
Limitless
LMTS
$ 0,08125
-0,58%
-0,29%
+32,20%
$ 10,74M
$ 753,63K
9
Opinion
Opinion
OPN
$ 0,05338
+0,08%
-4,21%
-4,57%
$ 9,48M
$ 1,29M
10
Stoked
Stoked
STK
$ 0,064194
+0,26%
-0,00%
+8,23%
$ 6,42M
$ 9,59K
11
LUMI Credits
LUMI Credits
LUMI
$ 0,04147464
0,00%
--
+2,89%
$ 5,31M
$ 37,44
12
Sport.Fun
Sport.Fun
FUN
$ 0,02474
+0,24%
+0,20%
-0,08%
$ 4,38M
$ 3,10M
13
Solcasino Token
Solcasino Token
SCS
$ 0,00141193
+0,11%
-0,00%
+8,71%
$ 4,33M
$ 15,98K
14
SIX
SIX
SIX
$ 0,0047
-2,70%
+3,08%
+15,23%
$ 3,99M
$ 25,60M
15
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0,2772
+0,40%
-8,09%
-14,45%
$ 3,83M
$ 226,43K
16
BFG Token
BFG Token
BFG
$ 0,00448224
+0,11%
0,00%
-2,44%
$ 3,07M
$ 1,04K
17
Chain Games
Chain Games
CHAIN
$ 0,00748278
-0,18%
+0,00%
+91,42%
$ 2,90M
$ 31,72K
18
WINR Protocol
WINR Protocol
WINR
$ 0,00296734
-2,04%
-0,03%
-22,38%
$ 2,63M
$ 50,45K
19
B-Lucky
B-Lucky
LUCKY
$ 0,001604
0,00%
-0,25%
-13,00%
$ 1,60M
$ 2,27M
20
BETTER
BETTER
BETTER
$ 0,00200391
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 1,32M
$ 969,80
21
GOAT Network
GOAT Network
GOATED
$ 0,008526
+0,05%
+0,24%
+1,54%
$ 882,58K
$ 4,32M
22
ARC
ARC
ARC
$ 0,000841
0,00%
+5,13%
+31,61%
$ 866,23K
$ 2,03M
23
EarnBet
EarnBet
EBET
$ 0,00019181
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 794,97K
$ 26,96
24
HILO
HILO
HILO
$ 0,00563738
+0,29%
-0,04%
+5,32%
$ 678,71K
$ 176,05
25
Bag on Bonk
Bag on Bonk
BAG
$ 0,00062988
+0,50%
-0,04%
+23,35%
$ 629,75K
$ 816,56
26
Knockout Games
Knockout Games
GG
$ 0,00048333
+0,26%
-0,05%
+13,14%
$ 483,33K
$ 29,50
27
Solama
Solama
SOLAMA
$ 0,00066891
+0,30%
-0,08%
+27,97%
$ 451,67K
$ 4,56K
28
JetTon Game
JetTon Game
JETTON
$ 0,02143
+0,14%
-0,19%
+1,32%
$ 431,21K
$ 3,23M
29
BlockChip
BlockChip
BCP
$ 0,00034241
0,00%
+0,05%
-26,10%
$ 342,40K
$ 249,86
30
Lucky Block
Lucky Block
LBLOCK
$ 3,35E-6
0,00%
-1,30%
+9,48%
$ 335,25K
--
31
Polkamarkets
Polkamarkets
POLK
$ 0,00319797
+0,16%
+0,00%
+22,31%
$ 319,84K
$ 256,41
32
Blockasset
Blockasset
BLOCK
$ 0,00101631
+0,35%
-0,03%
-15,44%
$ 316,84K
$ 2,85K
33
Atlas Navi
Atlas Navi
NAVI
$ 0,00195
0,00%
-2,56%
+3,41%
$ 314,03K
$ 12,70M
34
Ridotto
Ridotto
RDT
$ 0,00111896
+0,26%
-0,61%
+25,12%
$ 287,07K
$ 123,82
35
DICE
DICE
$DICE
$ 0,0007923
+0,21%
-0,09%
-2,64%
$ 236,06K
$ 715,85
36
MasterBOT
MasterBOT
$BOT
$ 0,00022958
+0,20%
-0,05%
+13,81%
$ 229,44K
$ 1,73K
37
Bazed Games
Bazed Games
BAZED
$ 0,00267758
0,00%
-0,01%
+4,85%
$ 204,35K
$ 13,11
38
Exeedme
Exeedme
XED
$ 0,00182433
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 182,43K
$ 1,17
39
Sports Bet
Sports Bet
SBET
$ 0,00018922
0,00%
0,00%
+0,04%
$ 171,43K
$ 2,33K
40
ROLLHUB
ROLLHUB
RHUB
$ 0,00016815
0,00%
--
+0,04%
$ 168,14K
$ 218,87
41
Blockchain Bets
Blockchain Bets
BCB
$ 0,00017087
+0,73%
-0,00%
+9,80%
$ 149,97K
$ 61,44
42
Polyfactual
Polyfactual
POLYFACTS
$ 0,00012834
+0,16%
-0,05%
+9,75%
$ 128,34K
$ 716,24
43
BoxBet
BoxBet
BXBT
$ 0,00133066
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 126,98K
$ 2,96
44
Bag
Bag
BAG
$ 1,658E-5
0,00%
0,00%
+9,73%
$ 97,54K
--
45
Hunch
Hunch
HUNCH
$ 9,19353E-7
+0,14%
+7,51%
+118,98%
$ 91,94K
--
46
Decentral Games ICE
Decentral Games ICE
ICE
$ 0,00030528
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 68,90K
$ 1,52
47
HYPERSTITIONS
HYPERSTITIONS
HST
$ 0,00015031
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 64,62K
$ 122,73
48
RIPS
RIPS
RIPS
$ 1,43E-6
0,00%
+2,41%
+11,72%
$ 62,66K
--
49
Decentral Games
Decentral Games
DG
$ 6,436E-5
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 59,74K
--
50
Hyperbet by Virtuals
Hyperbet by Virtuals
HBET
$ 0,00011658
0,00%
--
+6,90%
$ 59,20K
$ 1,04

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Gambling (GambleFi) tokens and why are they popular?
Gambling (GambleFi) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 67 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $562.87M.
What is the best-performing Gambling (GambleFi) token right now?
Among Gambling (GambleFi) tokens tracked on MEXC, RAIN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 22.94% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Gambling (GambleFi) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 67 Gambling (GambleFi) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Gambling (GambleFi) tokens include SHFL, RLB, REAL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Gambling (GambleFi) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Gambling (GambleFi) tokens is approximately $562.87M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gambling (GambleFi) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.