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Top Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols utilize smart contracts to recreate traditional financial services—such as lending, borrowing, and trading—on the blockchain. These peer-to-peer networks eliminate the need for centralized intermediaries like banks. DeFi tokens often capture protocol value, providing holders with governance voting rights and potential revenue-sharing opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Lido Staked ETH
Lido Staked ETH
STETH
$ 2,454.86
+0.70%
-2.43%
+8.90%
$ 22.08B
$ 22.82
2
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 81.13
+0.86%
+1.26%
+16.54%
$ 20.52B
$ 39.92K
3
Wrapped stETH
Wrapped stETH
WSTETH
$ 3,049.57
+0.56%
-0.01%
+9.07%
$ 11.56B
$ 6.55M
4
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.34
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
5
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.286
+1.12%
-2.35%
+18.79%
$ 2.69B
$ 153.17K
6
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 126.87
+0.67%
-6.19%
+31.76%
$ 1.96B
$ 3.66K
7
Aster
Aster
ASTER
$ 0.6996
+0.54%
+0.93%
+11.35%
$ 1.91B
$ 3.27M
8
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0.36592
+0.77%
-7.53%
+5.41%
$ 1.78B
$ 2.77M
9
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.0675
+1.03%
-2.62%
+10.67%
$ 1.57B
$ 914.51K
10
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.14198
-0.11%
-9.92%
+51.90%
$ 1.32B
$ 183.20M
11
Polygon Ecosystem
Polygon Ecosystem
POL
$ 0.12315
+1.33%
+6.56%
+50.57%
$ 1.31B
$ 5.54M
12
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2.5213
+0.83%
-5.26%
+14.46%
$ 1.26B
$ 58.61K
13
syrupUSDC
syrupUSDC
SYRUPUSDC
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 999.71M
$ 8.24M
14
Binance Staked SOL
Binance Staked SOL
BNSOL
$ 109.34
+0.49%
-0.04%
+14.54%
$ 993.15M
$ 3.02M
15
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.402933
+1.17%
-10.22%
+2.14%
$ 902.88M
$ 2.54M
16
JUST
JUST
JST
$ 0.09977
0.00%
-1.86%
-6.06%
$ 850.45M
$ 585.63K
17
Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token
Jupiter Perpetuals Liquidity Provider Token
JLP
$ 4.31
+0.23%
-0.02%
+9.39%
$ 847.16M
$ 12.35M
18
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 3.2699
+0.39%
-3.21%
+22.86%
$ 825.15M
$ 2.53M
19
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.2153
+2.26%
-2.25%
+19.76%
$ 720.51M
$ 1.82M
20
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.717
+0.52%
-4.01%
+7.88%
$ 606.96M
$ 343.54K
21
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 5.601
+0.47%
-6.70%
+21.36%
$ 557.24M
$ 706.52K
22
Ether.Fi Foundation
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI
$ 0.5693
+1.83%
-7.27%
+10.83%
$ 505.41M
$ 9.44M
23
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0.5226
+1.08%
-7.71%
+15.07%
$ 497.46M
$ 6.80M
24
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3196
+1.04%
-5.93%
+22.59%
$ 483.98M
$ 2.31M
25
Pyth Network
Pyth Network
PYTH
$ 0.05087
+0.47%
-2.14%
+19.74%
$ 400.36M
$ 42.28M
26
StakeWise Staked ETH
StakeWise Staked ETH
OSETH
$ 2,607.07
+0.28%
-0.01%
+8.92%
$ 363.10M
$ 31.61K
27
Staked USDai
Staked USDai
SUSDAI
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 359.21M
$ 3.04M
28
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 78,794
+0.21%
-0.01%
+13.76%
$ 343.92M
$ 4.31M
29
SEI
SEI
SEI
$ 0.04667
+0.93%
-2.96%
+13.21%
$ 336.42M
$ 2.69M
30
SUN
SUN
SUN
$ 0.017088
-0.01%
-3.34%
-0.69%
$ 328.76M
$ 6.34M
31
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.3521
+0.80%
-7.52%
+8.84%
$ 324.92M
$ 1.68M
32
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 121.47
+0.37%
-2.43%
-1.76%
$ 319.09M
$ 618.69
33
Staked Aave
Staked Aave
STKAAVE
$ 126.19
-0.06%
-0.05%
+31.74%
$ 309.33M
$ 5.84K
34
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.3653
+0.69%
-5.05%
+10.16%
$ 308.90M
$ 720.45K
35
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.731
+1.04%
-3.16%
+15.76%
$ 298.69M
$ 391.00K
36
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00005359
+0.94%
-4.36%
+6.25%
$ 295.60M
$ 2.27B
37
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.10117
-0.31%
+12.66%
+53.95%
$ 290.98M
$ 1.23M
38
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0.999757
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 275.10M
$ 56.01M
39
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.21
+0.05%
-0.00%
-2.15%
$ 272.07M
$ 306.03K
40
JITO
JITO
JTO
$ 0.524
-0.44%
-13.11%
-9.46%
$ 253.94M
$ 323.41K
41
Maple Finance
Maple Finance
SYRUP
$ 0.19784
+0.02%
-3.65%
+20.95%
$ 234.91M
$ 420.56K
42
Marinade Staked SOL
Marinade Staked SOL
MSOL
$ 135.79
+0.27%
-0.04%
+14.48%
$ 227.37M
$ 2.13M
43
PayFi Strategy Token USDC
PayFi Strategy Token USDC
PSTUSDC
$ 1.13
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 225.74M
$ 13.12K
44
Raydium
Raydium
RAY
$ 0.7868
+1.47%
-4.25%
+21.41%
$ 212.27M
$ 112.20K
45
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 2.036
+0.20%
-9.26%
+25.86%
$ 200.07M
$ 41.07K
46
MIOTAC
MIOTAC
IOTA
$ 0.04344
+0.39%
-5.95%
+21.75%
$ 195.31M
$ 1.58M
47
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 19.42
+0.73%
-2.42%
+4.88%
$ 193.60M
$ 3.49K
48
Lido Earn ETH
Lido Earn ETH
EARNETH
$ 2,485.49
+0.05%
-0.01%
+8.66%
$ 191.78M
--
49
Zebec Network
Zebec Network
ZBCN
$ 0.0018956
+0.16%
-2.27%
+3.56%
$ 187.61M
$ 85.87M
50
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0.001801
-0.28%
-4.94%
+10.99%
$ 173.70M
$ 49.90M

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Decentralized Finance (DeFi) mean in the Web3 ecosystem?
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) represents a financial system built entirely on blockchain networks. DeFi utilizes smart contracts to offer lending, borrowing, and trading services without relying on centralized institutions like commercial banks.
How do DeFi protocol tokens capture economic value?
DeFi protocol tokens capture economic value by granting token holders governance voting rights on software upgrades, and frequently by distributing a percentage of the protocol's transaction fees back to the token holders.
What is yield farming within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector?
Yield farming is a popular DeFi strategy where users lock their cryptocurrency assets into protocol liquidity pools. In exchange for providing this liquidity, users earn rewards in the form of interest or newly minted DeFi tokens.
Are decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platforms safe to use?
While DeFi platforms offer transparency, DeFi lending platforms carry inherent risks such as smart contract coding vulnerabilities, extreme asset price volatility, and potential liquidation events during sudden market downturns.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.