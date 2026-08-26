Securitize Price Today

The live Securitize (SECZ) price today is $ 6.73, with a 5.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current SECZ to USD conversion rate is $ 6.73 per SECZ.

Securitize currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,093,997, with a circulating supply of 4.03M SECZ. During the last 24 hours, SECZ traded between $ 6.35 (low) and $ 6.73 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.87, while the all-time low was $ 5.39.

In short-term performance, SECZ moved 0.00% in the last hour and +14.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Securitize (SECZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.09M$ 27.09M $ 27.09M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 174.16M$ 174.16M $ 174.16M Circulation Supply 4.03M 4.03M 4.03M Total Supply 25,878,399.0 25,878,399.0 25,878,399.0

The current Market Cap of Securitize is $ 27.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of SECZ is 4.03M, with a total supply of 25878399.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 174.16M.