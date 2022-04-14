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Top Exchange-based Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Exchange-based Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 696.07
+0.43%
-2.94%
+11.21%
$ 93.74B
$ 33.72K
2
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 81.57
+0.86%
+1.26%
+16.54%
$ 20.52B
$ 39.92K
3
LEO Token
LEO Token
LEO
$ 9.33
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.11%
$ 8.58B
$ 268.41K
4
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.305
+1.12%
-2.35%
+18.79%
$ 2.69B
$ 153.17K
5
Cronos
Cronos
CRO
$ 0.05931
+1.00%
-4.21%
+18.53%
$ 2.66B
$ 1.94M
6
OKB
OKB
OKB
$ 114.003
+0.56%
-4.52%
+10.41%
$ 2.39B
$ 1.72K
7
Aster
Aster
ASTER
$ 0.7017
+0.54%
+0.93%
+11.35%
$ 1.91B
$ 3.27M
8
HTX DAO
HTX DAO
HTX
$ 0.000001708
+0.23%
-2.78%
-0.81%
$ 1.55B
$ 31.83B
9
Bitget Token
Bitget Token
BGB
$ 1.90176
+0.09%
-1.98%
+5.90%
$ 1.33B
$ 41.06K
10
KuCoin Token
KuCoin Token
KCS
$ 7.2256
+0.11%
-6.01%
-1.31%
$ 971.06M
$ 7.77K
11
Gate
Gate
GT
$ 7.87
+0.51%
-0.02%
+13.24%
$ 838.91M
$ 2.89M
12
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.2168
+2.26%
-2.25%
+19.76%
$ 720.51M
$ 1.82M
13
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.722
+0.52%
-4.01%
+7.88%
$ 606.96M
$ 343.54K
14
Nexo
Nexo
NEXO
$ 0.8358
+0.20%
-0.78%
+11.54%
$ 541.02M
$ 86.90K
15
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0.5235
+1.08%
-7.71%
+15.07%
$ 497.46M
$ 6.80M
16
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3222
+1.04%
-5.93%
+22.59%
$ 483.98M
$ 2.31M
17
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 121.65
+0.37%
-2.43%
-1.76%
$ 319.09M
$ 618.69
18
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.745
+1.04%
-3.16%
+15.76%
$ 298.69M
$ 391.00K
19
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.10145
-0.31%
+12.66%
+53.95%
$ 290.98M
$ 1.23M
20
Raydium
Raydium
RAY
$ 0.7916
+1.47%
-4.25%
+21.41%
$ 212.27M
$ 112.20K
21
THORChain
THORChain
RUNE
$ 0.5005
+1.14%
-0.63%
+14.58%
$ 165.13M
$ 627.53K
22
MX Token
MX Token
MX
$ 1.6916
-0.10%
+1.86%
+3.33%
$ 155.78M
$ 1.23M
23
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08951
+0.41%
-2.19%
+3.37%
$ 126.52M
$ 678.29K
24
BTSE Token
BTSE Token
BTSE
$ 0.749215
-0.31%
-0.07%
-11.92%
$ 121.40M
$ 8.81M
25
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.4392
+0.09%
+6.42%
+10.30%
$ 109.80M
$ 223.11K
26
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.11701
+1.07%
-1.61%
+4.95%
$ 99.01M
$ 1.10M
27
0x
0x
ZRX
$ 0.09723
+0.89%
-2.55%
+23.25%
$ 82.31M
$ 587.89K
28
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.2298
+0.35%
-2.34%
+12.39%
$ 79.07M
$ 701.83K
29
Orca
Orca
ORCA
$ 1.2648
+0.50%
-5.24%
+13.12%
$ 76.31M
$ 48.87K
30
FTX Token
FTX Token
FTT
$ 0.2313
+0.31%
-2.09%
+10.16%
$ 75.58M
$ 278.44K
31
CoW Protocol
CoW Protocol
COW
$ 0.1263
+1.40%
+1.74%
+11.42%
$ 71.16M
$ 694.69K
32
VELO
VELO
VELO
$ 0.003937
+1.43%
+1.56%
+12.09%
$ 69.69M
$ 15.12M
33
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0892
0.00%
-4.29%
+1.71%
$ 66.88M
$ 1.30K
34
Hydration
Hydration
HDX
$ 0.01056452
-0.02%
-0.02%
+3.52%
$ 62.52M
$ 1.49K
35
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1969
+0.82%
-4.47%
+13.39%
$ 56.33M
$ 399.58K
36
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.01216
+0.76%
-5.73%
+8.56%
$ 44.60M
$ 5.67M
37
VVS Finance
VVS Finance
VVS
$ 1.01E-6
0.00%
-2.26%
+19.25%
$ 43.64M
--
38
ApeX Protocol
ApeX Protocol
APEX
$ 0.2794
+0.53%
-4.30%
+44.13%
$ 39.16M
$ 351.25K
39
HashKey Platform
HashKey Platform
HSK
$ 0.10139
-0.20%
-0.78%
+15.51%
$ 35.54M
$ 674.49K
40
Bancor
Bancor
BNT
$ 0.3245
+0.40%
-3.38%
+8.73%
$ 34.80M
$ 220.53K
41
Elexium
Elexium
EX
$ 3.86
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 34.51M
$ 2.93K
42
STON
STON
STON
$ 0.482989
+0.35%
+0.00%
+9.81%
$ 34.03M
$ 14.30K
43
ChangeNOW
ChangeNOW
NOW
$ 0.405613
+0.14%
-0.01%
+8.73%
$ 33.88M
$ 4.01K
44
Momentum
Momentum
MMT
$ 0.1631
+1.86%
-1.44%
-10.93%
$ 33.59M
$ 464.20K
45
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.06829
+1.02%
-2.86%
+7.74%
$ 31.19M
$ 866.46K
46
CoinEx
CoinEx
CET
$ 0.01207693
+0.46%
-0.02%
+1.71%
$ 29.69M
$ 58.31K
47
NKYC Token
NKYC Token
NKYC
$ 7.27
-0.14%
+0.00%
+0.83%
$ 29.10M
$ 73.73K
48
Osmosis
Osmosis
OSMO
$ 0.03477
+0.93%
-5.01%
+12.02%
$ 27.09M
$ 1.72M
49
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2992
+0.20%
-2.12%
+1.28%
$ 26.49M
$ 226.11K
50
Tokenlon
Tokenlon
LON
$ 0.210477
+0.06%
-0.01%
+12.67%
$ 25.98M
$ 4.51K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Exchange-based Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Exchange-based Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 247 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $143.74B.
What is the best-performing Exchange-based Tokens token right now?
Among Exchange-based Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, PTF has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 24.72% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Exchange-based Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 247 Exchange-based Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Exchange-based Tokens tokens include BNB, HYPE, LEO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Exchange-based Tokens category?
The combined market capitalization of all Exchange-based Tokens tokens is approximately $143.74B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Exchange-based Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.