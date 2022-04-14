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Top x402 Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the x402 Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11,438
-0,09%
-3,53%
+9,17%
$ 7,49B
$ 70,83K
2
EigenLayer
EigenLayer
EIGEN
$ 0,2133
-0,33%
-6,84%
+14,83%
$ 165,96M
$ 625,38K
3
peaq network
peaq network
PEAQ
$ 0,02131
-0,75%
+4,83%
+19,07%
$ 47,54M
$ 13,33M
4
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0,003745
-1,06%
-8,05%
+1,83%
$ 46,97M
$ 30,13M
5
BNKR
BNKR
BNKR
$ 0,0002698
+0,15%
-3,64%
+10,53%
$ 26,78M
$ 215,49M
6
Acurast
Acurast
ACU
$ 0,12242
-0,98%
+12,09%
-10,70%
$ 26,53M
$ 560,94K
7
SKALE
SKALE
SKL
$ 0,003874
+0,36%
-2,32%
+12,04%
$ 23,97M
$ 16,37M
8
Fusionist
Fusionist
ACE
$ 0,22192
+1,24%
+6,71%
+16,01%
$ 23,04M
$ 1,98M
9
Infinity Ground
Infinity Ground
AIN
$ 0,07491
+0,32%
-4,56%
-0,96%
$ 23,00M
$ 1,48M
10
OpenServ
OpenServ
SERV
$ 0,02717
0,00%
-1,64%
-2,71%
$ 20,77M
$ 446,86K
11
MAGIC
MAGIC
MAGIC
$ 0,04527
-0,02%
-1,04%
+7,73%
$ 15,08M
$ 1,52M
12
FLock.io
FLock.io
FLOCK
$ 0,03153
+0,23%
-4,14%
+1,89%
$ 11,98M
$ 1,16M
13
HeyElsa
HeyElsa
ELSA
$ 0,04358
+0,32%
-1,67%
-1,78%
$ 11,12M
$ 1,50M
14
heyAura
heyAura
ADX
$ 0,0648
0,00%
-2,28%
0,00%
$ 9,50M
$ 42,26K
15
Anyspend
Anyspend
ANY
$ 0,0317401
-0,77%
-0,02%
+9,38%
$ 6,98M
$ 8,48
16
Brickken
Brickken
BKN
$ 0,06977
-0,09%
+0,14%
+11,70%
$ 5,67M
$ 1,03M
17
Autonolas
Autonolas
OLAS
$ 0,02471
-0,60%
+0,45%
+17,40%
$ 5,51M
$ 2,63M
18
Daydreams
Daydreams
DREAMS
$ 0,0049877
-0,82%
-0,11%
+11,59%
$ 4,98M
$ 267,19K
19
Bluefin
Bluefin
BLUE
$ 0,008612
+0,17%
-0,69%
+13,12%
$ 4,31M
$ 6,33M
20
Codec Flow
Codec Flow
CODEC
$ 0,00388657
0,00%
-0,10%
+29,85%
$ 3,89M
$ 187,07K
21
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT
$ 0,00248616
+2,26%
-0,02%
+37,86%
$ 2,26M
$ 11,42K
22
Amiko
Amiko
AMIKO
$ 0,00249496
+0,18%
-0,05%
+7,54%
$ 2,06M
$ 2,03K
23
Aubrai by Bio
Aubrai by Bio
AUBRAI
$ 1,31
0,00%
-0,01%
+0,77%
$ 1,88M
$ 241,09
24
Zauthx402
Zauthx402
ZAUTH
$ 0,00195978
-2,97%
-0,11%
+21,05%
$ 1,86M
$ 68,37K
25
Ethy AI
Ethy AI
ETHY
$ 0,00176156
+1,63%
-0,15%
+93,79%
$ 1,76M
$ 35,44K
26
Avo
Avo
AVO
$ 0,00140934
-1,49%
-0,12%
+13,47%
$ 1,41M
$ 10,62K
27
ArAIstotle
ArAIstotle
FACY
$ 0,001655
+1,56%
-0,00%
+103,39%
$ 1,28M
$ 541,01K
28
Ping
Ping
PING
$ 0,00116596
-0,03%
0,00%
+1,03%
$ 1,17M
$ 301,18K
29
Opus Genesis
Opus Genesis
OPUS
$ 0,00114044
+0,25%
-0,04%
+13,38%
$ 1,14M
$ 311,51
30
Slinky Layer
Slinky Layer
SLINKY
$ 0,00646903
0,00%
-0,03%
+8,19%
$ 1,11M
$ 168,64
31
Cod3x
Cod3x
CDX
$ 0,02022801
+0,33%
-0,09%
-18,14%
$ 990,35K
$ 1,07K
32
Homebrew Robotics
Homebrew Robotics
BREW
$ 0,00085628
-1,06%
+0,04%
+32,74%
$ 856,19K
$ 5,23K
33
NODE
NODE
NODE
$ 0,005871
-0,09%
-0,15%
+0,86%
$ 783,80K
$ 10,99M
34
Coral Protocol
Coral Protocol
CORAL
$ 7,164E-5
+0,21%
-3,15%
+20,93%
$ 715,99K
--
35
Alphakek
Alphakek
AIKEK
$ 0,00254597
+0,10%
-0,03%
+3,28%
$ 604,25K
$ 482,50
36
Hive Intelligence
Hive Intelligence
HINT
$ 0,0012778
-0,06%
-0,65%
-8,70%
$ 588,18K
$ 74,67M
37
Meridian
Meridian
MRDN
$ 0,0122632
0,00%
+0,06%
+10,28%
$ 554,37K
$ 41,88K
38
Sally A1C
Sally A1C
A1C
$ 0,02617263
+0,18%
+0,37%
+68,55%
$ 549,57K
$ 45,21K
39
Heurist
Heurist
HEU
$ 0,00269894
0,00%
-0,02%
+19,25%
$ 546,26K
$ 4,74K
40
ROBA
ROBA
ROBA
$ 0,0005445
-0,69%
-0,14%
+44,75%
$ 544,49K
$ 27,85K
41
Dexter AI
Dexter AI
DEXTER
$ 0,00054092
+0,74%
-0,21%
+29,18%
$ 538,86K
$ 37,12K
42
VPay
VPay
VPAY
$ 0,00046545
+1,38%
-0,11%
+18,02%
$ 465,27K
$ 3,67K
43
Otto AI
Otto AI
OTTO
$ 0,00099416
+1,38%
-0,04%
+24,60%
$ 448,32K
$ 366,48
44
SANTA by Virtuals
SANTA by Virtuals
SANTA
$ 0,0004201
+1,61%
-0,10%
+35,06%
$ 419,91K
$ 3,23K
45
Neurobro
Neurobro
BRO
$ 0,0003935
+1,41%
-0,12%
+10,04%
$ 390,10K
$ 2,72K
46
Gloria AI
Gloria AI
GLORIA
$ 0,00037243
+1,73%
-0,04%
+24,96%
$ 359,95K
$ 1,15K
47
Regent
Regent
REGENT
$ 6,0E-6
+0,33%
-4,86%
+4,71%
$ 359,33K
--
48
ZARA AI
ZARA AI
ZARA
$ 0,00054554
+0,52%
-0,07%
+46,72%
$ 353,12K
$ 73,86K
49
0xGasless
0xGasless
0XGAS
$ 0,03151779
+0,16%
--
+14,60%
$ 346,70K
$ 370,58
50
MiroShark
MiroShark
MIROSHARK
$ 2,89E-6
-2,03%
-13,39%
+11,58%
$ 288,55K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are x402 Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
x402 Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 102 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $8.00B.
What is the best-performing x402 Ecosystem token right now?
Among x402 Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, NAVEN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 40.04% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many x402 Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 102 x402 Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular x402 Ecosystem tokens include LINK, EIGEN, PEAQ. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the x402 Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all x402 Ecosystem tokens is approximately $8.00B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the x402 Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.