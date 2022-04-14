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Top Yield Farming Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Yield Farming sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.303
-0.44%
-2.47%
+20.14%
$ 2.68B
$ 155.28K
2
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 127.62
+0.17%
-4.01%
+33.65%
$ 1.97B
$ 3.72K
3
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.403622
-1.22%
-12.48%
+3.57%
$ 888.96M
$ 2.55M
4
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.723
-0.17%
-3.80%
+7.82%
$ 606.26M
$ 336.42K
5
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3209
+0.72%
-4.20%
+21.70%
$ 488.23M
$ 2.24M
6
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.746
-0.29%
-2.84%
+16.67%
$ 297.83M
$ 372.05K
7
Maple Finance
Maple Finance
SYRUP
$ 0.19845
+0.24%
-3.19%
+21.77%
$ 235.55M
$ 421.50K
8
Raydium
Raydium
RAY
$ 0.7912
-0.06%
-4.99%
+22.30%
$ 212.94M
$ 110.92K
9
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 2.038
+0.44%
-7.96%
+26.53%
$ 200.75M
$ 40.83K
10
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 19.48
+1.09%
-1.96%
+3.66%
$ 195.40M
$ 3.50K
11
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.167
+2.11%
+3.26%
+8.86%
$ 108.86M
$ 380.31K
12
Avant Staked USD
Avant Staked USD
SAVUSD
$ 1.18
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 102.14M
$ 4.97K
13
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 2,288.4
+0.35%
-2.97%
+8.98%
$ 82.05M
$ 27.99
14
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.2318
+0.31%
-1.96%
+12.97%
$ 79.20M
$ 655.70K
15
Orca
Orca
ORCA
$ 1.2707
+0.47%
-4.97%
+14.42%
$ 76.90M
$ 47.67K
16
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1993
+0.46%
-4.28%
+13.94%
$ 56.51M
$ 399.34K
17
Venus
Venus
XVS
$ 3.0355
+0.26%
-3.03%
+6.81%
$ 49.51M
$ 17.39K
18
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.3004
-0.23%
-2.32%
+1.42%
$ 26.42M
$ 228.18K
19
Quantix Finance
Quantix Finance
QFI
$ 28.956
0.00%
+101.69%
-59.15%
$ 20.11M
$ 5.24K
20
Banana Gun
Banana Gun
BANANA
$ 3.893
+0.23%
-2.26%
-0.10%
$ 15.59M
$ 14.18K
21
Spell Token
Spell Token
SPELL
$ 0.00008698
+0.16%
-4.30%
+9.68%
$ 14.89M
$ 873.87M
22
JOE
JOE
JOE
$ 0.02992
+0.27%
-2.00%
+4.43%
$ 13.69M
$ 1.86M
23
ROGIN.AI
ROGIN.AI
ROG
$ 0.1937
+0.15%
-0.26%
-11.33%
$ 13.00M
$ 77.62K
24
Katana Network
Katana Network
KAT
$ 0.004526
+0.07%
-2.96%
+0.27%
$ 10.51M
$ 15.33M
25
BENQI
BENQI
BENQI
$ 0.00133
-0.23%
-1.94%
+1.86%
$ 9.45M
$ 39.66M
26
Bella
Bella
BEL
$ 0.1143
+0.08%
-2.84%
+4.74%
$ 9.13M
$ 486.21K
27
balancer
balancer
BAL
$ 0.11735
+0.08%
-2.64%
+5.24%
$ 8.18M
$ 467.47K
28
Badger
Badger
BADGER
$ 0.402326
-0.36%
+0.10%
+19.29%
$ 7.85M
$ 1.53M
29
Stake DAO
Stake DAO
SDT
$ 0.105944
+0.21%
-0.01%
+4.27%
$ 7.24M
$ 128.03
30
Access Protocol
Access Protocol
ACS
$ 0.0001403
+0.14%
-0.92%
+6.95%
$ 7.19M
$ 380.05M
31
Quickswap
Quickswap
QUICK
$ 0.009095
+0.60%
-2.41%
+9.85%
$ 6.92M
$ 6.16M
32
Inverse Finance
Inverse Finance
INV
$ 9.5
0.00%
+0.01%
+3.49%
$ 6.75M
$ 156.47K
33
Minswap
Minswap
MIN
$ 0.003486
-0.49%
-5.03%
+11.98%
$ 6.02M
$ 5.60M
34
Alchemix
Alchemix
ALCX
$ 2.24
0.00%
+0.03%
+2.28%
$ 5.67M
$ 329.36K
35
Mitosis
Mitosis
MITO
$ 0.02819
+0.21%
-0.50%
+3.13%
$ 5.50M
$ 2.20M
36
Harvest Finance
Harvest Finance
FARM
$ 6.854
-0.22%
+7.68%
+23.67%
$ 4.63M
$ 9.58K
37
Gearbox
Gearbox
GEAR
$ 0.00041601
+0.34%
+0.02%
+12.54%
$ 4.16M
$ 6.99K
38
Beefy
Beefy
BIFI
$ 50.27
+0.16%
-0.02%
+11.61%
$ 4.02M
$ 5.00K
39
MetFi
MetFi
METFI
$ 0.01140337
+0.06%
-0.02%
+9.93%
$ 3.77M
$ 5.93K
40
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.000632
0.00%
--
-1.46%
$ 2.91M
$ 12.91
41
Equilibria Finance
Equilibria Finance
EQB
$ 0.02713754
+0.12%
-0.07%
-18.57%
$ 2.71M
$ 16.77K
42
Tarot
Tarot
TAROT
$ 0.0300529
+0.01%
-0.01%
+6.52%
$ 2.03M
$ 8.34K
43
Spectra
Spectra
SPECTRA
$ 0.00403317
-0.04%
-0.26%
+10.20%
$ 1.91M
$ 19.77K
44
Penpie
Penpie
PNP
$ 0.179496
+0.07%
--
-2.60%
$ 1.79M
$ 8.23
45
B-Lucky
B-Lucky
LUCKY
$ 0.001604
+0.25%
0.00%
-13.25%
$ 1.60M
$ 2.31M
46
Flurry Finance
Flurry Finance
FLURRY
$ 0.00014996
-0.19%
-0.03%
-24.78%
$ 1.50M
$ 25.79K
47
TrueFi
TrueFi
TRU
$ 0.00101148
-1.20%
+0.06%
-6.52%
$ 1.27M
$ 8.00K
48
Bonzo Finance
Bonzo Finance
BONZO
$ 0.00923527
+0.22%
-0.03%
+7.86%
$ 1.26M
$ 1.79K
49
Vesper Finance
Vesper Finance
VSP
$ 0.131014
0.00%
-0.01%
+10.34%
$ 1.23M
$ 7.37
50
Verse
Verse
VERSE
$ 2.212E-5
-0.45%
-2.12%
+7.74%
$ 1.15M
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Yield Farming tokens and why are they popular?
Yield Farming tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 118 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $8.57B.
What is the best-performing Yield Farming token right now?
Among Yield Farming tokens tracked on MEXC, QFI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 101.69% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Yield Farming tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 118 Yield Farming tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Yield Farming tokens include UNI, AAVE, BTW. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Yield Farming category?
The combined market capitalization of all Yield Farming tokens is approximately $8.57B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Yield Farming sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.