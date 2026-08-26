LogX Network Price Today

The live LogX Network (LOGX) price today is $ 0, with a 3.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOGX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOGX.

LogX Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,677, with a circulating supply of 802.94M LOGX. During the last 24 hours, LOGX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.97, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOGX moved -0.80% in the last hour and +42.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LogX Network (LOGX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.68K$ 25.68K $ 25.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.82K$ 31.82K $ 31.82K Circulation Supply 802.94M 802.94M 802.94M Total Supply 994,999,999.9999082 994,999,999.9999082 994,999,999.9999082

The current Market Cap of LogX Network is $ 25.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOGX is 802.94M, with a total supply of 994999999.9999082. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.82K.