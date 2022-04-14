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Top Proof of Stake (PoS) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Proof of Stake (PoS) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,465.11
+0.04%
-1.88%
+9.55%
$ 296.92B
$ 160.54K
2
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 697.72
-0.03%
-2.97%
+11.45%
$ 93.80B
$ 32.96K
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97.21
0.00%
-4.64%
+15.04%
$ 56.32B
$ 1.17M
4
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0.337
-0.06%
-2.75%
+1.14%
$ 31.87B
$ 27.20M
5
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 81.76
-0.06%
+0.58%
+17.34%
$ 20.65B
$ 40.03K
6
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.2123
+0.33%
-7.11%
+15.75%
$ 7.70B
$ 33.42M
7
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM
$ 1.434
-0.76%
-3.10%
+6.44%
$ 3.85B
$ 1.10M
8
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 7.387
+0.19%
-3.75%
+9.63%
$ 3.19B
$ 87.85K
9
$ 0.7622
-0.07%
-7.87%
+8.97%
$ 3.07B
$ 5.01M
10
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.8974
+0.04%
-5.30%
+10.01%
$ 2.46B
$ 680.72K
11
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.8582
+0.34%
-6.99%
+8.97%
$ 1.44B
$ 2.17M
12
Pi Network
Pi Network
PI
$ 0.08989
+0.49%
-0.74%
+1.50%
$ 969.30M
$ 1.72M
13
Gate
Gate
GT
$ 7.9
-0.25%
-0.02%
+13.18%
$ 842.06M
$ 2.86M
14
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.09071
+0.21%
-4.67%
+9.02%
$ 806.59M
$ 1.54M
15
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.534
+0.33%
-1.80%
+3.95%
$ 783.97M
$ 564.38K
16
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08253
+0.10%
-0.96%
-0.02%
$ 637.48M
$ 12.54M
17
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 5.624
+0.80%
-5.05%
+23.47%
$ 565.44M
$ 690.08K
18
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 38.69
+0.21%
-11.46%
+21.67%
$ 488.89M
$ 32.24K
19
Aptos
Aptos
APT
$ 0.5731
+0.32%
-7.70%
+1.60%
$ 474.40M
$ 473.29K
20
Provenance Blockchain
Provenance Blockchain
HASH
$ 0.00771713
-6.09%
-0.08%
-7.28%
$ 439.11M
$ 11.31K
21
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.3564
+0.20%
-7.00%
+10.46%
$ 326.48M
$ 1.65M
22
Tezos
Tezos
XTZ
$ 0.228
+0.26%
-3.11%
+6.02%
$ 247.27M
$ 249.91K
23
Decred
Decred
DCR
$ 13.719
-0.73%
-2.21%
+14.61%
$ 239.19M
$ 5.20K
24
MIOTAC
MIOTAC
IOTA
$ 0.04393
+0.07%
-6.19%
+23.23%
$ 196.03M
$ 1.58M
25
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01782
+0.23%
-4.41%
+28.05%
$ 192.73M
$ 8.32M
26
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0.001822
-0.61%
-4.04%
+12.40%
$ 173.32M
$ 53.08M
27
THORChain
THORChain
RUNE
$ 0.4888
+1.71%
+1.50%
+18.00%
$ 169.25M
$ 636.03K
28
Akash Network
Akash Network
AKT
$ 0.558449
+0.13%
-0.04%
+10.12%
$ 165.94M
$ 4.12M
29
NEO
NEO
NEO
$ 2.184
+0.32%
-2.12%
+20.78%
$ 153.35M
$ 48.93K
30
ONYXCOIN
ONYXCOIN
XCN
$ 0.0036698
+0.22%
-4.24%
+20.01%
$ 141.36M
$ 3.12M
31
ZANO
ZANO
ZANO
$ 8.312
+0.24%
-2.26%
+0.49%
$ 126.66M
$ 70.13K
32
MULTIVERSX
MULTIVERSX
EGLD
$ 3.408
-0.15%
-3.95%
+20.40%
$ 102.66M
$ 26.76K
33
Qtum
Qtum
QTUM
$ 0.8513
+0.15%
-4.72%
+17.63%
$ 89.99M
$ 67.76K
34
Mina Protocol
Mina Protocol
MINA
$ 0.06115
+0.52%
+1.67%
+45.24%
$ 79.76M
$ 1.84M
35
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0892
0.00%
-4.29%
+1.71%
$ 66.88M
$ 871.93
36
TFUEL
TFUEL
TFUEL
$ 0.008932
+0.88%
-0.14%
+16.22%
$ 65.13M
$ 6.55M
37
Kusama
Kusama
KSM
$ 3.526
+0.26%
-4.58%
+15.88%
$ 64.60M
$ 20.47K
38
Ontology Token
Ontology Token
ONT
$ 0.0528
-0.02%
+4.41%
+30.78%
$ 53.03M
$ 1.35M
39
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02959
+0.17%
-1.76%
+2.89%
$ 49.26M
$ 1.86M
40
$ 0.08968
-0.13%
-2.34%
+25.12%
$ 48.35M
$ 223.25K
41
CASPER
CASPER
CSPR
$ 0.002952
-0.40%
+2.33%
+17.21%
$ 47.82M
$ 33.37M
42
Oasis
Oasis
ROSE
$ 0.00597
+0.42%
-4.08%
+8.18%
$ 46.32M
$ 10.17M
43
CELO
CELO
CELO
$ 0.0766
-0.44%
-1.50%
+22.99%
$ 46.17M
$ 812.05K
44
Helium Network Token
Helium Network Token
HNT
$ 0.2154
+3.49%
+8.37%
+24.40%
$ 39.80M
$ 393.68K
45
Rocket Pool
Rocket Pool
RPL
$ 1.672
+0.12%
-7.08%
+9.25%
$ 37.54M
$ 33.71K
46
Smart Blockchain
Smart Blockchain
SMART
$ 0.00522
+0.13%
+1.59%
+15.52%
$ 35.12M
$ 39.63M
47
Versatize Coin
Versatize Coin
VTCN
$ 0.319951
0.00%
+0.14%
+60.08%
$ 32.00M
$ 569.76K
48
Waves
Waves
WAVES
$ 0.2154
+0.05%
-4.05%
+9.17%
$ 27.95M
$ 281.17K
49
Osmosis
Osmosis
OSMO
$ 0.03489
+0.06%
-4.65%
+12.99%
$ 27.10M
$ 1.72M
50
Cartesi
Cartesi
CTSI
$ 0.02578622
+0.37%
-0.03%
+2.70%
$ 24.09M
$ 10.99M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens and why are they popular?
Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 119 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $530.64B.
What is the best-performing Proof of Stake (PoS) token right now?
Among Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens tracked on MEXC, PIVX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.61% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 119 Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens include ETH, BNB, SOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Proof of Stake (PoS) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Proof of Stake (PoS) tokens is approximately $530.64B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Proof of Stake (PoS) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.