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Top DePIN Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the DePIN sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 231.9
+1.05%
-4.92%
+12.63%
$ 2.56B
$ 16.25K
2
Render
Render
RENDER
$ 1.513
+1.13%
-1.24%
+10.49%
$ 786.93M
$ 175.23K
3
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08237
-0.08%
-0.94%
-0.13%
$ 637.17M
$ 12.58M
4
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.7182
+1.33%
-5.77%
+7.49%
$ 571.75M
$ 3.61M
5
BitTorrent
BitTorrent
BTT
$ 0.0000002903
+0.17%
-1.35%
+7.65%
$ 288.81M
$ 227.24B
6
Jasmy
Jasmy
JASMY
$ 0.004951
+0.22%
+6.60%
+36.53%
$ 247.42M
$ 62.96M
7
MIOTAC
MIOTAC
IOTA
$ 0.04353
+0.39%
-5.95%
+21.75%
$ 195.31M
$ 1.58M
8
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01771
+1.26%
-4.49%
+26.39%
$ 191.75M
$ 8.86M
9
Zebec Network
Zebec Network
ZBCN
$ 0.0018976
+0.16%
-2.27%
+3.56%
$ 187.61M
$ 85.87M
10
Theta Network
Theta Network
THETA
$ 0.177025
+0.01%
-0.04%
+17.44%
$ 177.03M
$ 6.74M
11
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.3525
-1.84%
-6.13%
+28.42%
$ 176.00M
$ 675.16K
12
Akash Network
Akash Network
AKT
$ 0.558472
+0.54%
-0.02%
+9.36%
$ 165.95M
$ 3.55M
13
Arweave
Arweave
AR
$ 2.189
+1.39%
-6.60%
+17.84%
$ 143.98M
$ 59.54K
14
Golem
Golem
GLM
$ 0.107529
-0.27%
-0.02%
+18.24%
$ 107.53M
$ 2.90M
15
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.004954
+0.62%
-4.46%
+24.28%
$ 100.54M
$ 13.05M
16
GEODNET
GEODNET
GEOD
$ 0.2239
-1.20%
-10.24%
-1.20%
$ 98.84M
$ 665.88K
17
GRASS
GRASS
GRASS
$ 0.3312
+0.76%
-9.66%
+13.55%
$ 80.95M
$ 745.11K
18
Livepeer
Livepeer
LPT
$ 1.402
+0.79%
-2.78%
+11.64%
$ 69.56M
$ 42.64K
19
Holo Token
Holo Token
HOT
$ 0.0003805
+0.61%
-1.96%
+12.23%
$ 67.11M
$ 168.36M
20
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1855
+0.05%
-3.65%
+4.28%
$ 66.77M
$ 508.20K
21
TFUEL
TFUEL
TFUEL
$ 0.008858
-0.20%
+0.17%
+15.38%
$ 64.86M
$ 6.52M
22
IO
IO
IO
$ 0.13857
+0.95%
-6.08%
+13.66%
$ 48.68M
$ 1.36M
23
peaq network
peaq network
PEAQ
$ 0.02117
+0.43%
+5.90%
+17.61%
$ 47.27M
$ 13.44M
24
XYO
XYO
XYO
$ 0.00322
+0.63%
-5.33%
+5.61%
$ 44.17M
$ 18.00M
25
XPIN Network
XPIN Network
XPIN
$ 0.0011031
+0.44%
+5.96%
+2.57%
$ 41.19M
$ 129.84M
26
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.004076
+1.58%
0.00%
+15.79%
$ 40.56M
$ 13.95M
27
Helium Network Token
Helium Network Token
HNT
$ 0.2159
+0.69%
+4.21%
+18.44%
$ 38.29M
$ 395.78K
28
Siacoin
Siacoin
SC
$ 0.0006492
-3.85%
-1.67%
+37.91%
$ 36.56M
$ 93.77M
29
Ocean Protocol
Ocean Protocol
OCEAN
$ 0.137402
-0.16%
-0.00%
+6.48%
$ 33.10M
$ 41.04K
30
WorldMobileToken
WorldMobileToken
WMTX
$ 0.03438
-0.03%
-3.21%
+4.47%
$ 29.28M
$ 2.07M
31
iExec RLC
iExec RLC
RLC
$ 0.3139
+0.42%
-4.58%
+6.59%
$ 27.00M
$ 171.32K
32
IoTeX Network
IoTeX Network
IOTX
$ 0.002816
+1.08%
-1.99%
+5.80%
$ 26.52M
$ 25.10M
33
Acurast
Acurast
ACU
$ 0.12211
+1.48%
+11.25%
-9.96%
$ 26.40M
$ 568.77K
34
Powerledger
Powerledger
POWR
$ 0.04535192
+0.15%
+0.02%
+17.60%
$ 25.78M
$ 2.15M
35
Spacecoin
Spacecoin
SPACE
$ 0.004799
+0.50%
-0.15%
-6.58%
$ 25.20M
$ 13.15M
36
MVL
MVL
MVL
$ 0.00089294
+0.11%
+0.02%
+18.41%
$ 24.83M
$ 96.52K
37
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0.02503
+0.60%
-2.91%
+10.58%
$ 20.99M
$ 3.07M
38
Nosana
Nosana
NOS
$ 0.29009
0.00%
+1.50%
+4.92%
$ 20.84M
$ 318.74K
39
AO
AO
AO
$ 2.882
-0.28%
-3.89%
+43.56%
$ 20.52M
$ 22.22K
40
Chia Network
Chia Network
XCH
$ 1.382
+0.29%
-0.64%
-1.49%
$ 20.06M
$ 58.82K
41
STORJ
STORJ
STORJ
$ 0.04234
-0.49%
-17.46%
+1.08%
$ 18.28M
$ 3.53M
42
Flux
Flux
FLUX
$ 0.04383
+0.62%
-3.51%
+7.26%
$ 18.13M
$ 1.33M
43
Bless
Bless
BLESS
$ 0.008958
+0.35%
+1.12%
+20.49%
$ 17.48M
$ 14.43M
44
Pocket Network
Pocket Network
POKT
$ 0.007214
+2.43%
-0.93%
+6.78%
$ 17.16M
$ 1.34M
45
Radicle
Radicle
RAD
$ 0.2347
+0.60%
-1.68%
+0.47%
$ 13.81M
$ 284.09K
46
NYM
NYM
NYM
$ 0.01598
-0.25%
-5.67%
-13.77%
$ 13.34M
$ 3.61M
47
Iagon
Iagon
IAG
$ 0.02249435
-0.26%
-0.01%
+6.20%
$ 10.96M
$ 76.63K
48
DexNet
DexNet
DEXNET
$ 0.00502264
0.00%
+0.06%
+3.05%
$ 9.97M
$ 96.32
49
GENIUS AI
GENIUS AI
GNUS
$ 0.612296
+0.37%
-0.17%
-7.72%
$ 9.30M
$ 2.07K
50
ANyONe Protocol
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE
$ 0.0874
+1.16%
+0.46%
+52.26%
$ 8.52M
$ 191.38K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are DePIN tokens and why are they popular?
DePIN tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 189 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $7.93B.
What is the best-performing DePIN token right now?
Among DePIN tokens tracked on MEXC, RIZ has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 29.88% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many DePIN tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 189 DePIN tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular DePIN tokens include TAO, RENDER, BDX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the DePIN category?
The combined market capitalization of all DePIN tokens is approximately $7.93B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the DePIN sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.