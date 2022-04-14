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Top Decentralized Exchange (DEX) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 81.13
+0.86%
+1.26%
+16.54%
$ 20.52B
$ 39.92K
2
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.286
+1.12%
-2.35%
+18.79%
$ 2.69B
$ 153.17K
3
Aster
Aster
ASTER
$ 0.6996
+0.54%
+0.93%
+11.35%
$ 1.91B
$ 3.27M
4
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 3.2699
+0.39%
-3.21%
+22.86%
$ 825.15M
$ 2.53M
5
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.2153
+2.26%
-2.25%
+19.76%
$ 720.51M
$ 1.82M
6
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.717
+0.52%
-4.01%
+7.88%
$ 606.96M
$ 343.54K
7
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0.5226
+1.08%
-7.71%
+15.07%
$ 497.46M
$ 6.80M
8
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3196
+1.04%
-5.93%
+22.59%
$ 483.98M
$ 2.31M
9
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 121.47
+0.37%
-2.43%
-1.76%
$ 319.09M
$ 618.69
10
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.731
+1.04%
-3.16%
+15.76%
$ 298.69M
$ 391.00K
11
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.10117
-0.31%
+12.66%
+53.95%
$ 290.98M
$ 1.23M
12
Raydium
Raydium
RAY
$ 0.7868
+1.47%
-4.25%
+21.41%
$ 212.27M
$ 112.20K
13
THORChain
THORChain
RUNE
$ 0.5032
+1.14%
-0.63%
+14.58%
$ 165.13M
$ 627.53K
14
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.13113
+1.03%
-3.53%
-14.45%
$ 132.48M
$ 674.62K
15
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08924
+0.41%
-2.19%
+3.37%
$ 126.52M
$ 678.29K
16
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.11622
+1.07%
-1.61%
+4.95%
$ 99.01M
$ 1.10M
17
0x
0x
ZRX
$ 0.09685
+0.89%
-2.55%
+23.25%
$ 82.31M
$ 587.89K
18
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.2285
+0.35%
-2.34%
+12.39%
$ 79.07M
$ 701.83K
19
Orca
Orca
ORCA
$ 1.2585
+0.50%
-5.24%
+13.12%
$ 76.31M
$ 48.87K
20
CoW Protocol
CoW Protocol
COW
$ 0.1259
+1.40%
+1.74%
+11.42%
$ 71.16M
$ 694.69K
21
VELO
VELO
VELO
$ 0.003937
+1.43%
+1.56%
+12.09%
$ 69.69M
$ 15.12M
22
Hydration
Hydration
HDX
$ 0.01056452
-0.02%
-0.02%
+3.52%
$ 62.52M
$ 1.49K
23
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1962
+0.82%
-4.47%
+13.39%
$ 56.33M
$ 399.58K
24
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.012034
+0.76%
-5.73%
+8.56%
$ 44.60M
$ 5.67M
25
VVS Finance
VVS Finance
VVS
$ 1.01E-6
0.00%
-2.26%
+19.25%
$ 43.64M
--
26
ApeX Protocol
ApeX Protocol
APEX
$ 0.2804
+0.53%
-4.30%
+44.13%
$ 39.16M
$ 351.25K
27
Bancor
Bancor
BNT
$ 0.3231
+0.40%
-3.38%
+8.73%
$ 34.80M
$ 220.53K
28
Elexium
Elexium
EX
$ 3.86
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 34.51M
$ 2.93K
29
STON
STON
STON
$ 0.482989
+0.35%
+0.00%
+9.81%
$ 34.03M
$ 14.30K
30
ChangeNOW
ChangeNOW
NOW
$ 0.405613
+0.14%
-0.01%
+8.73%
$ 33.88M
$ 4.01K
31
Momentum
Momentum
MMT
$ 0.1633
+1.86%
-1.44%
-10.93%
$ 33.59M
$ 464.20K
32
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.06793
+1.02%
-2.86%
+7.74%
$ 31.19M
$ 866.46K
33
CoinEx
CoinEx
CET
$ 0.01207693
+0.46%
-0.02%
+1.71%
$ 29.69M
$ 58.31K
34
Osmosis
Osmosis
OSMO
$ 0.03469
+0.93%
-5.01%
+12.02%
$ 27.09M
$ 1.72M
35
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2992
+0.20%
-2.12%
+1.28%
$ 26.49M
$ 226.11K
36
Tokenlon
Tokenlon
LON
$ 0.210477
+0.06%
-0.01%
+12.67%
$ 25.98M
$ 4.51K
37
SODAX
SODAX
SODA
$ 0.01622218
-0.92%
-0.03%
-11.36%
$ 24.33M
$ 8.13K
38
Kyber Network
Kyber Network
KNC
$ 0.1134
+0.26%
-3.52%
+7.23%
$ 23.76M
$ 472.30K
39
CETUS
CETUS
CETUS
$ 0.02427
+0.99%
-7.07%
+7.71%
$ 23.17M
$ 2.81M
40
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01136
+0.53%
-3.47%
+3.26%
$ 21.53M
$ 4.84M
41
Elephant Money
Elephant Money
ELEPHANT
$ 4.2307E-8
0.00%
-1.54%
+8.40%
$ 21.01M
--
42
DODO
DODO
DODO
$ 0.02015
-1.37%
+3.23%
-2.33%
$ 20.12M
$ 4.21M
43
LocalCoinSwap
LocalCoinSwap
LCS
$ 0.463666
+0.27%
-0.02%
+17.55%
$ 19.71M
$ 14.38K
44
Hegic
Hegic
HEGIC
$ 0.01510942
+0.62%
-0.01%
-6.66%
$ 16.28M
$ 226.74
45
Based
Based
BASED
$ 0.06948
+0.13%
-4.03%
-13.05%
$ 16.27M
$ 2.35M
46
Aquarius
Aquarius
AQUA
$ 0.00036133
+1.95%
-0.03%
+5.03%
$ 15.88M
$ 368.75K
47
Banana Gun
Banana Gun
BANANA
$ 3.872
+0.75%
-2.64%
-0.18%
$ 15.55M
$ 14.18K
48
HumidiFi
HumidiFi
WET
$ 0.06236
+0.92%
-3.93%
-12.63%
$ 14.40M
$ 1.07M
49
CHR
CHR
CHR
$ 0.01458
+1.31%
-4.81%
+6.78%
$ 14.28M
$ 3.67M
50
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.000001865
+0.86%
-4.23%
+9.31%
$ 14.22M
$ 35.25B

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Decentralized Exchange (DEX) tokens and why are they popular?
Decentralized Exchange (DEX) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 239 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $31.42B.
What is the best-performing Decentralized Exchange (DEX) token right now?
Among Decentralized Exchange (DEX) tokens tracked on MEXC, PTF has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 24.72% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Decentralized Exchange (DEX) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 239 Decentralized Exchange (DEX) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Decentralized Exchange (DEX) tokens include HYPE, UNI, ASTER. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Decentralized Exchange (DEX) tokens is approximately $31.42B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.