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Top Binance Alpha Spotlight Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Binance Alpha Spotlight sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0.36704
+0.77%
-7.53%
+5.41%
$ 1.78B
$ 2.77M
2
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.17832
+0.32%
+2.77%
-2.77%
$ 1.55B
$ 57.38K
3
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2.5156
+0.83%
-5.26%
+14.46%
$ 1.26B
$ 58.61K
4
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 0.9994
0.00%
+0.01%
-0.04%
$ 999.46M
$ 56.98K
5
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.408079
+1.17%
-10.22%
+2.14%
$ 902.88M
$ 2.54M
6
VVV
VVV
VVV
$ 17.5165
+0.91%
+3.44%
+20.68%
$ 825.13M
$ 14.28K
7
Binance Life
Binance Life
币安人生
$ 0.5333
+1.79%
+2.72%
+24.51%
$ 533.04M
$ 163.00K
8
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0.5206
+1.08%
-7.71%
+15.07%
$ 497.46M
$ 6.80M
9
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.7564
+1.53%
-9.05%
+22.75%
$ 493.06M
$ 893.13K
10
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.10157
-0.31%
+12.66%
+53.95%
$ 290.98M
$ 1.23M
11
AINFT
AINFT
NFT
$ 0.0000002748
-1.19%
-1.26%
-2.14%
$ 271.88M
$ 198.15B
12
Maple Finance
Maple Finance
SYRUP
$ 0.19785
+0.02%
-3.65%
+20.95%
$ 234.91M
$ 420.56K
13
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0.07965
+0.37%
+9.11%
-9.48%
$ 217.45M
$ 4.12M
14
KOGE
KOGE
KOGE
$ 63.44
+0.02%
+0.07%
+23.91%
$ 214.33M
$ 146.92K
15
DoubleZero
DoubleZero
2Z
$ 0.05585
+0.39%
-1.39%
+9.40%
$ 194.75M
$ 909.91K
16
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.19814
+1.66%
+2.44%
+22.58%
$ 188.77M
$ 2.47M
17
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.1314
+1.03%
-3.53%
-14.45%
$ 132.48M
$ 674.62K
18
$ 91.13
+0.70%
+2.15%
+13.06%
$ 129.32M
$ 15.95K
19
Kamino
Kamino
KMNO
$ 0.0244
+0.49%
-1.68%
+23.31%
$ 119.04M
$ 2.89M
20
Cysic
Cysic
CYS
$ 0.6776
-0.74%
+5.07%
+9.84%
$ 107.33M
$ 476.55K
21
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.3084
+0.41%
-0.26%
-5.23%
$ 103.97M
$ 239.61K
22
Instadapp
Instadapp
FLUID
$ 1.3102
0.00%
-3.28%
+9.37%
$ 103.11M
$ 292.10
23
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0.1968
-0.05%
+1.65%
-1.69%
$ 101.48M
$ 444.86K
24
Cheems
Cheems
CHEEMS
$ 0.0000005369
+0.06%
-4.01%
+4.78%
$ 100.67M
$ 100.08B
25
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.004964
+0.62%
-4.46%
+24.28%
$ 100.54M
$ 13.05M
26
Newton
Newton
AB
$ 0.000982
+0.10%
-0.71%
+1.97%
$ 97.04M
$ 13.64M
27
Banana
Banana
BANANAS31
$ 0.009265
+1.26%
+0.22%
+3.76%
$ 92.31M
$ 9.38M
28
Sentient
Sentient
SENT
$ 0.01232
+0.49%
-1.83%
+0.90%
$ 89.46M
$ 4.83M
29
GRASS
GRASS
GRASS
$ 0.332
+0.76%
-9.66%
+13.55%
$ 80.95M
$ 745.11K
30
Huma Finance
Huma Finance
HUMA
$ 0.02204
+0.09%
+0.27%
+1.81%
$ 71.35M
$ 2.37M
31
VELO
VELO
VELO
$ 0.003977
+1.43%
+1.56%
+12.09%
$ 69.69M
$ 15.12M
32
RaveDAO
RaveDAO
RAVE
$ 0.2759
0.00%
-1.46%
-3.70%
$ 69.66M
$ 5.02K
33
Bedrock
Bedrock
BR
$ 0.2663
+0.34%
+14.87%
+12.86%
$ 69.02M
$ 299.05K
34
UnifAI
UnifAI
UAI
$ 0.2867
+0.56%
-17.83%
+5.49%
$ 68.86M
$ 1.01M
35
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1863
+0.05%
-3.65%
+4.28%
$ 66.77M
$ 508.20K
36
POPCAT
POPCAT
POPCAT
$ 0.05882
+1.29%
-6.48%
+35.55%
$ 57.84M
$ 2.93M
37
Walrus
Walrus
WAL
$ 0.02317
+0.74%
-2.70%
+3.04%
$ 55.37M
$ 2.92M
38
jellyjelly
jellyjelly
JELLYJELLY
$ 0.054619
+0.19%
-1.73%
-2.63%
$ 54.52M
$ 1.21M
39
GoPlus Security
GoPlus Security
GPS
$ 0.011323
+0.67%
-4.67%
-5.51%
$ 52.48M
$ 5.61M
40
Allora
Allora
ALLO
$ 0.25971
+0.39%
-0.99%
-10.99%
$ 52.19M
$ 245.46K
41
$ 213.21
0.00%
+1.75%
-2.77%
$ 51.19M
$ 1.38K
42
SkyAI
SkyAI
SKYAI
$ 0.05088
-0.06%
-13.39%
-35.96%
$ 49.10M
$ 38.24M
43
ONEchain
ONEchain
CROSS
$ 0.11303
+1.22%
+1.58%
+6.10%
$ 48.16M
$ 550.57K
44
Billions
Billions
BILL
$ 0.01964
+0.41%
-3.95%
-0.20%
$ 47.86M
$ 3.53M
45
ZetaChain
ZetaChain
ZETA
$ 0.03257
+0.77%
-3.23%
+12.74%
$ 47.72M
$ 1.74M
46
DAPPOS
DAPPOS
DOS
$ 0.23969
-1.65%
+5.06%
-1.97%
$ 47.71M
$ 5.01M
47
peaq network
peaq network
PEAQ
$ 0.02135
+0.43%
+5.90%
+17.61%
$ 47.27M
$ 13.44M
48
MOG Coin
MOG Coin
MOG
$ 0.00000011761
+1.86%
-3.58%
+13.20%
$ 45.36M
$ 645.73B
49
Sentism
Sentism
SENTIS
$ 0.22068
-0.11%
+1.00%
+0.63%
$ 43.27M
$ 262.09K
50
Gravity
Gravity
G
$ 0.003875
-0.10%
-1.95%
-5.57%
$ 42.07M
$ 15.30M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens and why are they popular?
Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 366 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $15.27B.
What is the best-performing Binance Alpha Spotlight token right now?
Among Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens tracked on MEXC, FOREST has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 67.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 366 Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens include ONDO, M, MORPHO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Binance Alpha Spotlight category?
The combined market capitalization of all Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens is approximately $15.27B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance Alpha Spotlight sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.