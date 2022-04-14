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Top CoinList Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the CoinList Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 96.96
+0.76%
-4.71%
+14.21%
$ 56.25B
$ 1.24M
2
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.8877
+0.37%
-6.14%
+7.86%
$ 2.44B
$ 680.65K
3
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0.36704
+0.77%
-7.53%
+5.41%
$ 1.78B
$ 2.77M
4
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.09007
+0.48%
-4.02%
+8.75%
$ 802.93M
$ 1.48M
5
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.7193
+1.33%
-5.77%
+7.49%
$ 571.75M
$ 3.61M
6
Stacks
Stacks
STX
$ 0.2755
+2.31%
+12.47%
+106.72%
$ 491.03M
$ 1.60M
7
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0.12826
+1.41%
-2.60%
+25.84%
$ 261.24M
$ 500.63K
8
DoubleZero
DoubleZero
2Z
$ 0.05584
+0.39%
-1.39%
+9.40%
$ 194.75M
$ 909.91K
9
Zama Protocol
Zama Protocol
ZAMA
$ 0.05299
-0.54%
-11.01%
+15.90%
$ 117.37M
$ 2.94M
10
Centrifuge
Centrifuge
CFG
$ 0.1387
+0.14%
-3.07%
+3.04%
$ 80.17M
$ 931.22K
11
Mina Protocol
Mina Protocol
MINA
$ 0.06193
+2.00%
+2.71%
+44.72%
$ 79.53M
$ 1.94M
12
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02946
+0.41%
-1.93%
+2.11%
$ 49.14M
$ 1.89M
13
$ 0.04071
+0.52%
-4.18%
+7.92%
$ 48.20M
$ 19.96K
14
CASPER
CASPER
CSPR
$ 0.002986
-1.26%
+3.61%
+17.11%
$ 47.84M
$ 33.85M
15
peaq network
peaq network
PEAQ
$ 0.02127
+0.43%
+5.90%
+17.61%
$ 47.27M
$ 13.44M
16
CELO
CELO
CELO
$ 0.07725
+1.66%
-1.29%
+23.36%
$ 46.50M
$ 810.31K
17
Aztec
Aztec
AZTEC
$ 0.0146
+1.66%
-2.20%
+9.98%
$ 42.21M
$ 5.75M
18
Gravity
Gravity
G
$ 0.003876
-0.10%
-1.95%
-5.57%
$ 42.07M
$ 15.30M
19
Chainflip
Chainflip
FLIP
$ 0.415253
-0.01%
+0.01%
-4.70%
$ 36.67M
$ 214.91K
20
Mocaverse
Mocaverse
MOCA
$ 0.008024
+1.03%
-2.79%
+6.13%
$ 34.32M
$ 7.21M
21
Subsquid
Subsquid
SQD
$ 0.03358
+2.33%
+4.81%
-20.73%
$ 34.23M
$ 5.16M
22
Ocean Protocol
Ocean Protocol
OCEAN
$ 0.137402
-0.16%
-0.00%
+6.48%
$ 33.10M
$ 41.04K
23
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0.03886
+3.14%
+7.60%
+5.54%
$ 30.08M
$ 2.46M
24
Acurast
Acurast
ACU
$ 0.12193
+1.48%
+11.25%
-9.96%
$ 26.40M
$ 568.77K
25
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.3193
+0.25%
-8.27%
+5.34%
$ 22.41M
$ 188.09K
26
BICONOMY
BICONOMY
BICO
$ 0.02041
+2.03%
+6.86%
+17.34%
$ 20.10M
$ 10.47M
27
Nil Token
Nil Token
NIL
$ 0.04185
-0.05%
-5.76%
+1.60%
$ 19.66M
$ 2.37M
28
Test
Test
TST
$ 0.016019
-0.55%
+2.45%
+2.97%
$ 15.05M
$ 8.22M
29
WalletConnect
WalletConnect
WCT
$ 0.03752
+0.78%
-4.78%
+3.89%
$ 14.98M
$ 2.24M
30
NYM
NYM
NYM
$ 0.01597
-0.25%
-5.67%
-13.77%
$ 13.34M
$ 3.61M
31
Origin
Origin
OGN
$ 0.01815
+0.61%
-1.41%
+7.87%
$ 12.10M
$ 3.21M
32
Gods Unchained
Gods Unchained
GODS
$ 0.0251
+0.64%
-1.73%
+3.17%
$ 10.86M
$ 2.46M
33
Stader
Stader
SD
$ 0.12776
-0.78%
+10.08%
+29.59%
$ 8.95M
$ 533.64K
34
Agoric
Agoric
BLD
$ 0.00671587
+0.22%
-0.00%
-0.11%
$ 4.65M
$ 1.73K
35
Neon EVM
Neon EVM
NEON
$ 0.01424
+1.61%
+5.22%
+13.80%
$ 3.47M
$ 3.99M
36
NATIX Network
NATIX Network
NATIX
$ 0.0000851
-0.12%
+2.89%
+38.57%
$ 3.47M
$ 919.79M
37
Rainbow
Rainbow
RNBW
$ 0.01356
0.00%
-5.64%
-6.74%
$ 2.85M
$ 4.39M
38
375ai
375ai
EAT
$ 0.00423233
+0.48%
-0.17%
-14.27%
$ 2.71M
$ 34.16K
39
Clover Finance
Clover Finance
CLV
$ 0.00217461
+0.06%
-0.00%
+9.86%
$ 2.66M
$ 46.51K
40
swarm
swarm
BZZ
$ 0.04354
+0.51%
+1.02%
+13.81%
$ 2.30M
$ 1.30M
41
Pipe Network
Pipe Network
PIPE
$ 0.02100911
-0.15%
0.00%
-31.64%
$ 2.10M
$ 71.20K
42
OneFootball Credits
OneFootball Credits
OFC
$ 0.009013
-0.36%
-0.25%
+2.66%
$ 1.44M
$ 8.81M
43
Kadena
Kadena
KDA
$ 0.00384247
+0.02%
-0.19%
-17.90%
$ 1.30M
$ 30.81K
44
HUMAN Protocol
HUMAN Protocol
HMT
$ 0.0012392
0.00%
--
-14.55%
$ 1.24M
$ 24.94
45
Guild of Guardians
Guild of Guardians
GOG
$ 0.00114186
0.00%
-0.02%
-1.76%
$ 1.00M
$ 2.31K
46
Obol
Obol
OBOL
$ 0.00249643
-4.56%
-0.09%
+7.79%
$ 796.03K
$ 37.02K
47
Tea Protocol
Tea Protocol
TEA
$ 3.766E-5
0.00%
-0.23%
-1.90%
$ 753.29K
--
48
Nibiru
Nibiru
NIBI
$ 0.00050141
+0.02%
0.00%
-0.08%
$ 525.56K
$ 29.30K
49
bitsCrunch Token
bitsCrunch Token
BCUT
$ 0.00061061
-0.48%
-0.00%
+8.28%
$ 472.37K
$ 7.81K
50
Masa
Masa
MASA
$ 0.00018112
0.00%
--
-5.50%
$ 207.05K
$ 481.66

Frequently Asked Questions

What are CoinList Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
CoinList Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 69 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $63.76B.
What is the best-performing CoinList Launchpad token right now?
Among CoinList Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, STX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 12.47% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many CoinList Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 69 CoinList Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular CoinList Launchpad tokens include SOL, NEAR, ONDO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the CoinList Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalization of all CoinList Launchpad tokens is approximately $63.76B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the CoinList Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.