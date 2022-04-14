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Top Made-in-USA Tokens by Market Capitalization

This category highlights blockchain projects developed by US-based teams or heavily anchored in the American crypto market. These assets are highly sensitive to United States regulatory frameworks, Wall Street institutional adoption, and macroeconomic policies. Projects here typically emphasize strict legal compliance, robust venture capital backing, and institutional-grade market infrastructure.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1,4461
+0,03%
-5,54%
+32,19%
$ 89,66B
$ 47,50M
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1,00009
0,00%
-0,01%
-0,05%
$ 74,80B
$ 103,25M
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97,37
0,00%
-4,64%
+15,04%
$ 56,32B
$ 1,17M
4
Figure Heloc
Figure Heloc
FIGR_HELOC
$ 1,01
0,00%
-0,02%
-3,16%
$ 21,98B
$ 447,25M
5
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0,08692
-0,16%
-6,85%
+15,53%
$ 14,73B
$ 189,73M
6
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 784,44
-0,07%
-9,19%
+41,30%
$ 13,06B
$ 12,60K
7
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0,2123
+0,33%
-7,11%
+15,75%
$ 7,70B
$ 33,42M
8
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11,409
-0,09%
-3,53%
+9,17%
$ 7,49B
$ 70,83K
9
Stellar
Stellar
XLM
$ 0,1853
+0,11%
-7,57%
+10,61%
$ 6,23B
$ 5,30M
10
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 50,38
-0,28%
-4,67%
+7,56%
$ 3,88B
$ 133,56K
11
Hedera
Hedera
HBAR
$ 0,07867
+0,26%
-6,58%
+11,47%
$ 3,40B
$ 9,30M
12
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 7,404
+0,19%
-3,75%
+9,63%
$ 3,19B
$ 87,85K
13
$ 0,7654
-0,07%
-7,87%
+8,97%
$ 3,07B
$ 5,01M
14
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0,999876
0,00%
0,00%
+0,01%
$ 2,77B
$ 147,46M
15
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4,32
-0,44%
-2,47%
+20,14%
$ 2,68B
$ 155,28K
16
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1,8979
+0,04%
-5,30%
+10,01%
$ 2,46B
$ 680,72K
17
Ripple USD
Ripple USD
RLUSD
$ 1,0
+0,01%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 2,08B
$ 294,79M
18
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0,05886
-0,58%
+0,36%
-4,82%
$ 1,86B
$ 3,32M
19
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0,36948
+0,19%
-6,87%
+7,72%
$ 1,79B
$ 2,65M
20
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0,8576
+0,34%
-6,99%
+8,97%
$ 1,44B
$ 2,17M
21
Worldcoin
Worldcoin
WLD
$ 0,3958
+0,28%
-5,96%
+9,91%
$ 1,33B
$ 3,63M
22
Pi Network
Pi Network
PI
$ 0,09002
+0,49%
-0,74%
+1,50%
$ 969,30M
$ 1,72M
23
VVV
VVV
VVV
$ 17,553
-0,68%
+4,58%
+21,45%
$ 824,39M
$ 14,22K
24
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 3,2997
-1,50%
-6,93%
+21,40%
$ 816,73M
$ 2,51M
25
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0,09095
+0,21%
-4,67%
+9,02%
$ 806,59M
$ 1,54M
26
Render
Render
RENDER
$ 1,536
+0,07%
-1,87%
+11,69%
$ 787,97M
$ 170,02K
27
Kaspa
Kaspa
KAS
$ 0,027828
-0,07%
-7,22%
+5,03%
$ 765,45M
$ 37,76M
28
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0,2177
-0,32%
-3,64%
+20,58%
$ 719,84M
$ 1,74M
29
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0,009624
+0,16%
-5,97%
+49,95%
$ 603,90M
$ 101,16M
30
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0,09403
+0,40%
-5,15%
+7,05%
$ 586,17M
$ 2,99M
31
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0,7242
-0,37%
-6,31%
+7,72%
$ 568,59M
$ 3,57M
32
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 5,665
+0,80%
-5,05%
+23,47%
$ 565,44M
$ 690,08K
33
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 2,209
-1,04%
-11,67%
+30,71%
$ 521,36M
$ 4,05M
34
Stacks
Stacks
STX
$ 0,2843
+2,12%
+16,20%
+113,75%
$ 507,73M
$ 1,66M
35
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0,5266
+0,13%
-6,07%
+15,65%
$ 498,41M
$ 6,59M
36
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 38,67
+0,21%
-11,46%
+21,67%
$ 488,89M
$ 32,24K
37
Aptos
Aptos
APT
$ 0,5744
+0,32%
-7,70%
+1,60%
$ 474,40M
$ 473,29K
38
SEI
SEI
SEI
$ 0,04714
+0,64%
-2,71%
+15,03%
$ 339,24M
$ 2,63M
39
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0,000003064
-0,23%
-9,83%
+24,67%
$ 268,12M
$ 353,92B
40
JITO
JITO
JTO
$ 0,5323
+0,13%
-12,32%
-7,92%
$ 255,14M
$ 321,41K
41
Tezos
Tezos
XTZ
$ 0,2282
+0,26%
-3,11%
+6,02%
$ 247,27M
$ 249,91K
42
Decred
Decred
DCR
$ 13,697
-0,73%
-2,21%
+14,61%
$ 239,19M
$ 5,20K
43
OP
OP
OP
$ 0,10358
+0,31%
-4,90%
+17,02%
$ 222,46M
$ 551,30K
44
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 19,56
+1,09%
-1,96%
+3,66%
$ 195,40M
$ 3,50K
45
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0,01785
+0,23%
-4,41%
+28,05%
$ 192,73M
$ 8,32M
46
Zebec Network
Zebec Network
ZBCN
$ 0,0019038
-0,29%
-1,79%
+8,41%
$ 189,90M
$ 84,91M
47
Theta Network
Theta Network
THETA
$ 0,177486
+0,20%
-0,05%
+18,71%
$ 177,49M
$ 6,68M
48
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0,001819
-0,61%
-4,04%
+12,40%
$ 173,32M
$ 53,08M
49
EigenLayer
EigenLayer
EIGEN
$ 0,2101
-0,33%
-6,84%
+14,83%
$ 165,96M
$ 625,38K
50
Akash Network
Akash Network
AKT
$ 0,558449
+0,13%
-0,04%
+10,12%
$ 165,94M
$ 4,12M

Frequently Asked Questions

What defines a digital asset in the "Made in USA" crypto category?
A digital asset in the "Made in USA" category encompasses blockchain projects developed by American enterprise teams or crypto foundations that are heavily anchored in the United States institutional financial ecosystem.
How do United States macroeconomic policies influence "Made in USA" tokens?
"Made in USA" tokens exhibit high correlation with traditional United States equities. Consequently, Federal Reserve interest rate changes and US inflation reports directly influence the overall liquidity and valuation of these specific tokens.
Why is institutional venture capital backing common for "Made in USA" crypto projects?
Due to their geographic proximity to Wall Street and Silicon Valley, "Made in USA" crypto projects frequently secure immense early-stage funding from leading United States venture capital firms and emphasize strict legal compliance.
How does Wall Street adoption affect the valuation of US-based crypto projects?
When Wall Street financial institutions integrate or adopt a US-based crypto project, it signals enormous institutional capital inflows, vastly increasing the fundamental valuation and global credibility of the involved tokens.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Made in USA sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.