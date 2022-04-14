This category highlights blockchain projects developed by US-based teams or heavily anchored in the American crypto market. These assets are highly sensitive to United States regulatory frameworks, Wall Street institutional adoption, and macroeconomic policies. Projects here typically emphasize strict legal compliance, robust venture capital backing, and institutional-grade market infrastructure.

"Made in USA" tokens exhibit high correlation with traditional United States equities. Consequently, Federal Reserve interest rate changes and US inflation reports directly influence the overall liquidity and valuation of these specific tokens.

A digital asset in the "Made in USA" category encompasses blockchain projects developed by American enterprise teams or crypto foundations that are heavily anchored in the United States institutional financial ecosystem.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Made in USA sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.