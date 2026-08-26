Nemesis Price Today

The live Nemesis (NEMESIS) price today is $ 0, with a 17.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEMESIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NEMESIS.

Nemesis currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 419,596, with a circulating supply of 999.29M NEMESIS. During the last 24 hours, NEMESIS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00761627, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NEMESIS moved -0.42% in the last hour and +1.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.97K.

Nemesis (NEMESIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 419.60K$ 419.60K $ 419.60K Volume (24H) $ 11.97K$ 11.97K $ 11.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 419.89K$ 419.89K $ 419.89K Circulation Supply 999.29M 999.29M 999.29M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nemesis is $ 419.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.97K. The circulating supply of NEMESIS is 999.29M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 419.89K.