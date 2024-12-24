Magic Square Price (SQR)
The live price of Magic Square (SQR) today is 0.03442775 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.24M USD. SQR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Magic Square Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 166.43K USD
- Magic Square price change within the day is +4.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 152.04M USD
It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.
During today, the price change of Magic Square to USD was $ +0.00152461.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Magic Square to USD was $ -0.0117570456.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Magic Square to USD was $ -0.0104024169.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Magic Square to USD was $ -0.023754783359730705.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00152461
|+4.63%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0117570456
|-34.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0104024169
|-30.21%
|90 Days
|$ -0.023754783359730705
|-40.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of Magic Square: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.15%
+4.63%
-21.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
## What is Magic Square (SQR)? Magic Square is an immersive Discovery & Engagement Platform for the Web3 Crypto Ecosystem, empowering users to explore a wide array of community-vetted apps and games. Discover exciting rewards, engaging giveaways, and unlock incredible use-to-earn opportunities within our platform. The native utility token SQR is hosted on BNB Smart Chain. SQR powers all aspects of the Magic Square ecosystem and allows for the seamless integration of users, developers, and validators. ## What Makes Magic Square Unique? Magic Square is a vibrant community-driven app store for web3 applications, providing crypto users with a seamless and intuitive interface. Our primary objective is to foster widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and decentralized apps by attracting new users to the ecosystem. With our user-friendly platform and diverse app selection, we simplify web3 interaction, empowering individuals to navigate the crypto world with ease. Checkout the Magic Store [here](https://magic.store/). At Magic Square, we go beyond just offering an app store. We provide a range of exciting features designed to enhance the community experience. These include Magic Boost, an affiliate platform that rewards users for spreading the word; Hot Offers, which provide exclusive web3 deals; a Referral Program that encourages users to invite others to join; Karma Rewards, recognizing and incentivizing active community participation; Project Validation, allowing users to have a say in shaping the platform. Join us in shaping the future of decentralized technologies. Together, we can unlock the true potential of web3 and create a more inclusive and accessible digital landscape. Magic Square is backed by World-Class Investors and Partners: Binance Labs, Republic Capital, Kucoin Labs, Gate.io, Huobi Ventures, IQ Protocol, GSR, Dao Maker, AlphaGrep, Crypto.com, Forty two, Gravity Ventures ##Who Are the Founders of SQR Protocol? Magic Square is the visionary creation of Andrey Nayman, a renowned Ph.D. and former Managing Director at Radical Ventures. With over 15 years of expertise in FinTech and a profound understanding of blockchain development, Nayman has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry. Notably, he was an active participant in the Ethereum ICO, witnessing firsthand the transformative power of decentralized technologies. Under Nayman's guidance, Magic Square has evolved into a formidable project supported by a team of accomplished product developers and project managers. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and expertise to drive the success of this groundbreaking venture. ##Where can you buy Magic Square? This information will be disclosed with the launch of the Public Sale, which is set for 2023. To learn more about this project check https://linktr.ee/MagicSquare.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
