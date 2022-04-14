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Top BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
$ 91.83
+0.02%
+2.34%
+13.32%
$ 178.00M
$ 1.56K
2
$ 770
+0.03%
+0.05%
-0.74%
$ 166.47M
$ 100.60
3
$ 112.21
-0.06%
+5.23%
+13.15%
$ 163.42M
$ 567.01
4
Strategy PP Variable xStock
Strategy PP Variable xStock
STRCX
$ 103.06
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.58%
$ 151.73M
$ 179.51K
5
$ 214.16
+0.19%
+1.70%
-2.64%
$ 139.67M
$ 451.41
6
$ 350.44
+0.15%
-0.29%
-0.28%
$ 136.36M
$ 436.58
7
$ 347.01
+0.08%
-0.51%
+0.30%
$ 133.67M
$ 177.78
8
Bending Spoons xStock
Bending Spoons xStock
BSPX
$ 42.24
0.00%
+0.02%
+3.28%
$ 87.64M
$ 28.81K
9
$ 187.35
+0.10%
+1.11%
+13.96%
$ 85.23M
$ 727.62
10
$ 572.28
+0.20%
+1.16%
+3.10%
$ 81.22M
$ 211.44
11
$ 260.75
+0.13%
-1.14%
-2.39%
$ 58.49M
$ 252.07
12
MicroStrategy xStock
MicroStrategy xStock
MSTRX
$ 125.67
+0.34%
-0.00%
+16.63%
$ 58.32M
$ 3.36M
13
Nasdaq xStock
Nasdaq xStock
QQQX
$ 709.14
+0.18%
0.00%
-1.57%
$ 35.24M
$ 1.42M
14
$ 273.61
+0.14%
-0.51%
+0.33%
$ 31.20M
$ 202.58
15
WorldMobileToken
WorldMobileToken
WMTX
$ 0.03438
-0.12%
-3.24%
+5.01%
$ 29.31M
$ 2.08M
16
Intel xStock
Intel xStock
INTCX
$ 86.97
-0.01%
-0.00%
-6.77%
$ 11.27M
$ 103.60K
17
Sandisk Corporation xStock
Sandisk Corporation xStock
SNDKX
$ 1,465.1
+0.11%
-0.01%
-9.10%
$ 11.07M
$ 143.51K
18
Gold xStock
Gold xStock
GLDX
$ 427.96
+0.05%
0.00%
+3.86%
$ 9.80M
$ 274.87K
19
SK Hynix xStock
SK Hynix xStock
SKHYX
$ 159.01
+0.49%
+0.04%
-2.69%
$ 8.63M
$ 427.82K
20
Microsoft xStock
Microsoft xStock
MSFTX
$ 491.3
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.32%
$ 7.01M
$ 66.16K
21
$ 137.87
+0.21%
+1.21%
-1.18%
$ 6.72M
$ 1.13K
22
Marvell xStock
Marvell xStock
MRVLX
$ 242.0
0.00%
+0.05%
+0.99%
$ 5.62M
$ 49.03K
23
AMD xStock
AMD xStock
AMDX
$ 477.95
+0.40%
+0.04%
+1.29%
$ 4.06M
$ 120.79K
24
Broadcom xStock
Broadcom xStock
AVGOX
$ 358.68
+0.16%
-0.00%
-2.33%
$ 3.74M
$ 152.62K
25
TQQQ xStock
TQQQ xStock
TQQQX
$ 69.28
-0.01%
-0.00%
-2.48%
$ 3.74M
$ 13.47K
26
TSMC xStock
TSMC xStock
TSMX
$ 419.43
0.00%
+0.03%
+1.78%
$ 3.54M
$ 6.45K
27
Oracle xStock
Oracle xStock
ORCLX
$ 145.1
-0.01%
+0.01%
-0.05%
$ 2.44M
$ 7.25K
28
Palantir xStock
Palantir xStock
PLTRX
$ 173.16
-0.01%
-0.00%
-1.54%
$ 2.04M
$ 17.14K
29
Bitmine xStock
Bitmine xStock
BMNRX
$ 25.16
0.00%
+0.02%
+16.75%
$ 2.02M
$ 1.90K
30
$ 310.37
+0.05%
+0.16%
-2.23%
$ 1.86M
$ 208.62
31
Vanguard xStock
Vanguard xStock
VTIX
$ 389.06
-0.12%
+0.01%
-0.07%
$ 1.80M
$ 40.24K
32
Berkshire Hathaway xStock
Berkshire Hathaway xStock
BRK.BX
$ 501.88
-0.51%
+0.00%
+0.30%
$ 1.59M
$ 3.00K
33
Vanguard Total World xStock
Vanguard Total World xStock
VTX
$ 160.98
0.00%
--
-0.57%
$ 1.56M
$ 20.54
34
iShares Silver Trust xStock
iShares Silver Trust xStock
SLVX
$ 62.18
0.00%
-0.00%
+2.51%
$ 1.31M
$ 10.72K
35
Netflix xStock
Netflix xStock
NFLXX
$ 82.3
0.00%
+0.02%
+2.47%
$ 1.31M
$ 2.15K
36
Chevron xStock
Chevron xStock
CVXX
$ 202.23
0.00%
-0.00%
-3.44%
$ 1.17M
$ 1.79K
37
International Business Machines xStock
International Business Machines xStock
IBMX
$ 228.72
0.00%
--
-1.52%
$ 997.41K
$ 5.31K
38
Eli Lilly xStock
Eli Lilly xStock
LLYX
$ 1,239.13
-0.06%
-0.00%
-3.22%
$ 935.72K
$ 88.27K
39
Gamestop xStock
Gamestop xStock
GMEX
$ 18.05
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 898.19K
$ 13.06K
40
Exxon Mobil xStock
Exxon Mobil xStock
XOMX
$ 162.14
0.00%
-0.00%
-1.55%
$ 776.97K
$ 5.91K
41
AppLovin xStock
AppLovin xStock
APPX
$ 306.74
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.35%
$ 771.37K
$ 4.42K
42
DFDV xStock
DFDV xStock
DFDVX
$ 4.43
-0.23%
+0.03%
+24.09%
$ 749.29K
$ 129.36K
43
Cisco xStock
Cisco xStock
CSCOX
$ 112.51
-0.04%
0.00%
-0.47%
$ 696.05K
$ 62.60K
44
KRAQ xStock
KRAQ xStock
KRAQX
$ 10.19
0.00%
--
+2.10%
$ 662.82K
$ 33.01
45
Wrapped SpaceX xStock
Wrapped SpaceX xStock
WSPCXX
$ 137.83
+0.22%
+0.02%
-0.91%
$ 646.02K
$ 1.45M
46
Russell 2000 xStock
Russell 2000 xStock
IWMX
$ 299.5
0.00%
--
-0.42%
$ 619.01K
$ 250.89
47
ASML xStock
ASML xStock
ASMLX
$ 1,728.35
0.00%
--
-5.29%
$ 603.82K
$ 11.58
48
CrowdStrike xStock
CrowdStrike xStock
CRWDX
$ 184.37
-0.01%
--
-6.79%
$ 567.41K
$ 726.98
49
Novo Nordisk xStock
Novo Nordisk xStock
NVOX
$ 48.76
0.00%
--
+4.32%
$ 555.15K
$ 10.15K
50
TON xStock
TON xStock
TONXX
$ 3.09
0.00%
+0.05%
+16.17%
$ 538.40K
$ 554.42

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 98 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.65B.
What is the best-performing BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem token right now?
Among BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, HOODX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.23% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 98 BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens include CRCLX, SPYX, HOODX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1.65B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.