Convert is a quick way to exchange cryptocurrencies instantly, without relying on the order book for matching. It brings simplicity, ensures fast transactions, and eliminates the need to wait for market matches.
MEXC Convert offers zero fees, simplicity, and efficiency. Transactions are completed instantly, without the need to wait for order matching. It's user-friendly and designed for those who need fast trading. It eliminates slippage common in traditional trades and charges no fees.
Enter the Convert interface, select the crypto and quantity you wish to convert. Review the real-time conversion rate, and confirm the amount and estimated completion time. MEXC strives to offer the best rates. Once everything is confirmed, click "Confirm" to complete the conversion, and the transaction will be processed quickly. Please ensure your Spot account has sufficient balance before using Convert.
You can convert most crypto available on MEXC. Visit the MEXC Convert page to view the full list of supported assets. MEXC Convert is convenient and flexible—whether you want to convert USDT for BTC, ETH, MX, or any other crypto, simply select your desired crypto from the dropdown, and the system will display the current conversion rate.
With MEXC Convert, you can quickly convert your crypto to USDT. MEXC supports a wide range of crypto for conversion to USDT, with zero fees and no slippage.
The minimum and maximum limits depend on the crypto pair being traded. You can check the limits before entering your transaction amount.
The converted crypto will be automatically transferred to your Spot account.
After logging in, go to [Orders] - [Convert Orders] under your MEXC account to view your Convert transaction history. You can also view the Convert transaction history under [Wallets] - [Spot] - [Spot Statement].
MEXC Convert is linked to your MEXC Spot wallet. Simply deposit or withdraw through your Spot wallet to use MEXC Convert.